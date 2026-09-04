Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Adds More High-Grade Gold at Boundiali’s BST1 Deposit

Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the latest gold intercepts from an ongoing 100,000m diamond drilling program at its 3.22Moz Boundiali Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. Aurum received assay results from 22 diamond drill (DD) holes at the BST1 deposit, totalling 5,774.15m, completed as a mix of infill and extensional drilling located on the BST tenement (100% interest).

Key drill intercepts from the latest drilling include2 :

BST1 (22Mt @ 0.8 g/t Au for 570koz)

    • 5.63m @ 31.79 g/t Au from 32m inc 2.63m @ 67.60 g/t Au (BSDD0097)
    • 3.07m @ 17.20 g/t Au from 201.93m inc 0.50m @ 104.13 g/t Au (BSDD0104)
    • 2m @ 18.71 g/t Au from 149m (BSDD0108)
    • 4.50m @ 6.65 g/t Au from 222m inc 3.50m @ 8.42 g/t Au (BSDD0119)
    • 30m @ 0.96 g/t Au from 174m inc 6m @ 2.05 g/t Au (BSDD0119)
    • 10m @ 2.42 g/t Au from 185m inc 5.10m @ 4.33 g/t Au (BSDD0116)
    • 20m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 169m inc 2m @ 6.80 g/t Au (BSDD0113)
    • 9.50m @ 2.25 g/t Au from 211m inc 2m @ 7.35 g/t Au (BSDD0116)
    • 6.88m @ 3.05 g/t Au from 0m inc 1.50m @ 13.05 g/t Au (BSDD0104)
    • 17m @ 1.20 g/t Au from 343m inc 4m @ 3.41 g/t Au (BSDD0114)

Highlights:

    • Resource growth potential: Drilling confirms gold mineralisation down dip outside the current MRE at BST1;gold system remains open.
    • 130,000m drilling planned for CY2026: 16 Aurum-owned diamond drill rigs operating to drive resource growth both at Boundiali (100,000m) and Napié (30,000m drilling to start Q4 CY2026).
    • Next Boundiali MRE update is targeted for early Q4 CY2026 (drilling cut-off end September 2026).
    • Boundiali Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) expected late CY2026.
    • Aurum has 4.4Moz gold combined group resources including flagship 3.22Moz Boundiali Gold Project and1.16Moz Napié Gold Project3.
    • Aurum is well-funded for cotinued exploration success with A$54.6M cash (30 June 2026 unaudited).

Aurum’s Managing Director Dr Caigen Wang said:

“These 22 holes form part of the ongoing 100,000m CY2026 Boundiali program, targeting resource growth and higher confidence ahead of the next Boundiali MRE update. These holes have intersected shallow, high-grade mineralisation, including 5.63m @ 31.79 g/t Au from 32m (BSDD0097). The shear-hosted gold mineralisation at BST1 shows thick, wide zones with multiple intersections downhole, and as demonstrated in our PFS4 , this style of mineralisation is amenable to open pit mining. We see similar wide zones along the same trend on the BD tenement (BDT1 and BDT2) to the north.

With 16 Aurum-owned diamond rigs active across Boundiali, these results will feed directly into our next major resource update, with drilling cut-off targeted for the end of Q3 CY2026 and results early in Q4 CY2026. Drilling at BST1 is designed to materially increase the Indicated Resource (currently 6.9Mt @ 0.9 g/t Au for 190koz) in the next update, which will in turn feed the DFS due late this year.

Our balance sheet remains strong, with A$54.6M cash, enabling us to advance drilling, studies and permiƫng in parallel. We have made excellent progress this year: achieved environmental approval for a 6Mtpa open pit gold mine in May, followed by delivery of the PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve in June, followed quickly with the appointment of experienced key professionals to our development team.

We now have a clear pathway to grant of the Mining Licences and completion of the DFS later this year, in line with our goal of finalising funding and breaking ground early in 2027 to develop a large-scale open pit gold mine in Côte d'Ivoire, targeting first production in H1 2028.

Boundiali continues to grow in both scale and confidence, and today's results reinforce that trajectory. We look forward to reporting further progress on Boundiali exploration and development through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.----------------------------------------------------------

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