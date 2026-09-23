SAGA Metals Drills 485.4 m at 32.21% Fe2O3, 5.30% TiO2, 0.191% V2O5 Including 56.8 m at 49.56% Fe2O3, 8.17% TiO2, 0.339% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0075, -0076, -0077, -0078, -0079, -0080, and -0081 drilled as part of its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") diamond drill program completed in August 2026 at the Trapper Zone within the 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project near Cartwright, Labrador, Canada. The Trapper Zone forms part of an oxide-bearing lopolith that includes the Falcon and Hawkeye Zones collectively covering 29 square kilometres (Figure 1).
Figure 1: The Radar Property with the Dias QMAGT vertical gradient (Bzz) anomaly footprint shown in red (high-amplitude pixels only). The QMAGT-imaged central oxide-layering lopolith validated over 29 km2, encompassing the Trapper Zone, Hawkeye Zone, and the new Falcon Zone.
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Analytical results received for seven (7) additional diamond drill holes (R-0075 to R-0081) from the MRE drill program initiated in Q4 2025, delivering consistent broad intercepts of oxide mineralization.
Key intercepts include:
- Hole R-0075: 485.4 m @ 32.21% Fe2O3, 5.30% TiO2, 0.191% V2O5
- Including 129.1 m @ 47.16% Fe2O3, 7.82% TiO2, 0.295% V2O5
- Including 56.8 m @ 49.56% Fe2O3, 8.17% TiO2, 0.339% V2O5
- Including 141.6 m @ 40.64% Fe2O3, 6.38% TiO2, 0.262% V2O5
- Hole R-0076: 32.9 m @ 33.18% Fe2O3, 5.11% TiO2, 0.180% V2O5
- Hole R-0077: 23.3 m @ 34.04% Fe2O3, 5.08% TiO2, 0.197% V2O5
- Including 12.1 m @ 36.69% Fe2O3, 8.76% TiO2, 0.182% V2O5
- Hole R-0078: 127.3 m @ 40.62% Fe2O3, 6.92% TiO2, 0.236% V2O5
- Including 87.9 m @ 44.87% Fe2O3, 7.65% TiO2, 0.275% V2O5
- Hole R-0079: 133.6 m @ 33.80% Fe2O3, 4.44% TiO2, 0.241% V2O5
- Including 45.6 m @ 38.37% Fe2O3, 5.26% TiO2, 0.277% V2O5
- Hole R-0080: 63.8 m @ 38.83% Fe2O3, 6.97% TiO2, 0.194% V2O5
- Including 35.0 m @ 44.33% Fe2O3, 8.08% TiO2, 0.227% V2O5
- Hole R-0081: 148.5 m @ 44.47% Fe2O3, 7.12% TiO2, 0.287% V2O5
- Including 69.2 m @ 50.18% Fe2O3, 8.20% TiO2, 0.329% V2O5
Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of Saga Metals, commented:
"These seven holes continue to demonstrate the continuity of oxide mineralization across Trapper North and the Transition zone. Hole R-0075 returned 485.4 metres with consistently high titanium, vanadium and iron, a core interval that exceeds the 472.4-metre height of Central Park Tower (see Figure 2) and includes 129.1 metres at 47.16% Fe2O3, 7.82% TiO2 and 0.295% V2O5 and 56.8 metres at 49.56% Fe2O3, 8.17% TiO2 and 0.339% V2O5.
Equally important, that thickness is no longer confined to a single cross section with multiple sections now surpassing the length of the world's tallest residential building. In addition, the cross sections are now stacking up with N10, N09, N08, N06 and T05 reported today all returning long, coherent oxide intercepts with the same Fe-Ti-V correlation. R-0081 cut 148.5 metres at 44.47% Fe2O3, 7.12% TiO2 and 0.287% V2O5, including 69.2 metres at 50.18% Fe2O3, 8.20% TiO2 and 0.329% V2O5 in the core of the system. R-0078 added 127.3 metres and R-0079, on the Transition, 133.6 metres. The shorter holes on N06 still carry the same critical mineral association.
That combination of high-grade core and long, correlated intercepts on the shoulders is what we need to define the orebody for a maiden mineral resource estimate. The Central Park Tower comparison is simply a measure of scale (see Figure 2). The significance of these results is that multiple cross-sections are now showing the same continuous oxide system across the Trapper Zone."
Detailed Logging Highlights from Drill Hole R-0075 to R-0081
- Hole R-0075 (Cross-Section N10, Figure 2): Drill hole R-0075 is drilled on cross-section N10 with an azimuth of 38° and dipping -55°, with a total depth of 488 m. The oxide zone intersected at 103.1 m is 319.9 m (true thickness 251.3 m) consisting of 304.7 m of semi-massive and 15.2 m of rhythmic layering oxide.
- Hole R-0076 (Cross-Section N06, Figure 3): Drill hole R-0076 is drilled on cross-section N06 with an azimuth of 38° and dipping -45°, with a total depth of 188 m. The oxide zone intersected at 46.1 m is 43.2 m (true thickness 38.4 m) consisting of 32.9 m of semi-massive and 10.3 m of rhythmic layering oxide.
- Hole R-0077 (Cross-Section N06, Figure 3): Drill hole R-0077 is drilled on cross-section N06 with an azimuth of 38° and dipping -65°, with a total depth of 281 m. The oxide zone intersected at 61.3 m is 95.9 m (true thickness 90.5 m) consisting of 45.7 m of semi-massive and 50.1 m of rhythmic layering oxide.
- Hole R-0078 (Cross-Section N09, Figure 4): Drill hole R-0078 is drilled on cross-section N09 with an azimuth of 38° and dipping -45°, with a total depth of 233 m. The oxide zone intersected at 41.0 m is 122.8 m (true thickness 115.2 m) consisting of 119.6 m of semi-massive and 3.3 m of rhythmic layering oxide.
- Hole R-0079 (Cross-Section T05, Figure 5): Drill hole R-0079 is drilled on cross-section T05 with an azimuth of 218° and dipping -40°, with a total depth of 251 m. The oxide zone intersected at 67.4 m is 125.2 m (true thickness 115.1 m) consisting of 59.5 m of semi-massive and 65.7 m of rhythmic layering oxide.
- Hole R-0080 (Cross-Section N09, Figure 4): Drill hole R-0080 is drilled on cross-section N09 with an azimuth of 38° and dipping -60°, with a total depth of 263 m. The oxide zone intersected at 111.7 m is 64.7 m (true thickness 46.0 m) consisting of 43.6 m of semi-massive and 21.1 m of rhythmic layering oxide.
- Hole R-0081 (Cross-Section N08, Figure 6): Drill hole R-0081 is drilled on cross-section N08 with an azimuth of 38° and dipping -55°, with a total depth of 278 m. The oxide zone intersected at 62.9 m is 130.5 m (true thickness 111.3 m) consisting of 130.5 m of semi-massive oxide.
Figure 2: Cross section of N10 looking NW showing R-0011, R-0075, R-0086 and R-0088, highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0011, and R-0075. Assays pending for R-0086 and R-0088. Central Park Tower located in Manhattan, New York, the world's largest residential building1 at 472.4 m, is used to contextualize the size of drill hole R-0075 and the significance of the 485.4 m (1,592.5 feet) intercept (highlighted in blue) with correlated titanium, vanadium and iron.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12336/315599_saga2.jpg
Figure 3: Cross section of N06 looking NW showing R-0076 and R-0077 highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0076 and R-0077.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12336/315599_saga3.jpg
Figure 4: Cross section of N09 looking NW showing R-0078, R-0080, R-0082, R-0083, R-0084, R-0087 and R-0090 highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0078 and R-0080. Assays pending for R-0082, R-0083, R-0084, R-0087 and R-0090.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12336/315599_saga4.jpg
Figure 5: Cross section of T05 looking NW showing R-0079 highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0079.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12336/315599_saga5.jpg
Figure 6: Cross section of N08 looking NW showing R-0074, R-0081, R-0082, and R-0091 highlighting an intercept of layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0074 and R-0081. Assays pending for R-0082 and R-0091.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12336/315599_saga6.jpg
Figure 7: Trapper Zone plan view map outlining location of the MRE diamond drill program completed in August 2026, includes cross-sections S04-S13 in Trapper South, T01-T06 in Trapper Transition, and N6-N12 in Trapper North showing the TMI of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12336/315599_saga7.jpg
Trapper Zone Assay Highlights
These results now bring the total MRE drill results to seventy-four (74) diamond drill holes received to date. As reported previously, analytical results from the first sixty-seven (67) diamond drill holes (Table 1) of the MRE drill program include:
Table 1: MRE drill program assay intercepts previously reported in Q4 2025 and 2026 to date from drill holes R-0008 to R-0074.
|DDH
|FROM
|TO
|Length
|True Thickness
|Fe2O3
|TiO2
|V205
|ID
|m
|m
|m
|m
|%
|%
|%
|R-0008
|3.4
|272.0
|269.4
|261.2
|36.21
|6.57
|0.244
|R-0008
|170.0
|237.6
|68.3
|66.2
|46.15
|9.21
|0.311
|R-0009
|2.5
|299.0
|296.5
|286.9
|39.75
|7.46
|0.250
|R-0009
|94.0
|181.2
|87.2
|84.4
|50.67
|10.15
|0.339
|R-0010
|1.5
|137.0
|135.5
|121.7
|50.03
|7.87
|0.352
|R-0011
|58.1
|153.3
|95.2
|50.8
|39.49
|6.49
|0.222
|R-0012
|3.8
|79.0
|75.2
|39.6
|27.39
|4.87
|0.116
|R-0013
|9.5
|121.0
|111.5
|97.9
|37.08
|5.14
|0.242
|R-0014
|8.8
|50.0
|41.2
|14.9
|36.17
|6.36
|0.188
|R-0015
|73.3
|174.0
|100.7
|88.9
|38.56
|6.80
|0.229
|R-0016
|44.0
|94.6
|50.6
|47.1
|52.05
|7.21
|0.375
|R-0017
|50.6
|140.6
|90.0
|73.0
|51.86
|6.76
|0.417
|R-0018
|44.7
|115.0
|70.3
|44.1
|42.64
|5.66
|0.288
|R-0019
|66.6
|112.3
|45.7
|41.6
|49.51
|6.56
|0.374
|R-0020
|87.3
|128.0
|40.7
|31.1
|37.62
|4.93
|0.239
|R-0021
|96.0
|127.4
|31.4
|16.5
|53.18
|7.08
|0.414
|R-0022
|62.0
|92.6
|30.6
|28.6
|49.4
|6.61
|0.373
|R-0023
|100.5
|186.5
|86.0
|54.0
|45.5
|5.5
|0.367
|R-0024
|112.0
|203.0
|91.0
|58.7
|49.08
|6.23
|0.39
|R-0024
|142.0
|186.0
|44.0
|28.4
|54.2
|7.07
|0.443
|R-0025
|141.3
|223.0
|81.7
|58.5
|41.36
|5.18
|0.309
|R-0025
|168.0
|201.0
|33.0
|23.7
|47.38
|6.01
|0.384
|R-0026
|141.7
|189.0
|47.3
|27.7
|38.16
|4.65
|0.288
|R-0026
|110.9
|131.4
|20.5
|12.0
|52.39
|6.55
|0.449
|R-0027
|81.2
|162.0
|80.8
|63.4
|42.74
|5.18
|0.320
|R-0028
|105.7
|211.0
|105.3
|54.5
|42.39
|5.40
|0.306
|R-0028
|144.0
|182.0
|38.0
|19.7
|49.43
|6.50
|0.382
|R-0029
|65.2
|172.0
|106.8
|95.5
|44.41
|5.36
|0.341
|R-0029
|65.2
|104.0
|38.8
|34.7
|53.02
|6.46
|0.441
|R-0030
|83.1
|174.0
|90.9
|49.5
|42.57
|5.40
|0.303
|R-0030
|83.1
|101.7
|18.6
|10.2
|50.81
|6.56
|0.398
|R-0031
|63.4
|171.6
|108.2
|87.2
|38.11
|5.13
|0.254
|R-0031
|97.0
|140.1
|43.1
|34.7
|42.71
|5.88
|0.309
|R-0032
|53.8
|198.0
|144.2
|135.3
|37.13
|5.04
|0.234
|R-0032
|114.0
|170.0
|56.0
|52.6
|44.68
|6.50
|0.294
|R-0033
|67.4
|168.0
|100.6
|77.5
|44.07
|6.38
|0.286
|R-0033
|97.0
|153.0
|56.0
|43.1
|48.03
|7.25
|0.304
|R-0034
|68.8
|195.0
|126.2
|124.0
|43.19
|6.05
|0.293
|R-0034
|106.1
|170.0
|63.9
|62.8
|48.61
|7.01
|0.344
|R-0035
|8.5
|22.0
|13.5
|9.9
|30.98
|2.93
|0.193
|R-0036
|55.0
|128.0
|73.0
|36.5
|45.34
|6.31
|0.345
|R-0036
|80.0
|114.0
|34.0
|17.0
|50.46
|7.21
|0.395
|R-0037
|52.2
|103.0
|50.8
|41.9
|45.93
|6.46
|0.348
|R-0038
|45.4
|146.2
|100.8
|73.7
|41.23
|5.21
|0.302
|R-0038
|103.9
|146.2
|42.4
|31.0
|46.20
|6.35
|0.364
|R-0039
|84.0
|194.0
|110.1
|106.5
|47.42
|5.95
|0.354
|R-0039
|97.0
|149.1
|52.1
|50.4
|58.15
|7.68
|0.459
|R-0039
|166.4
|194.0
|27.6
|26.7
|45.88
|5.85
|0.350
|R-0040
|84.9
|130.0
|45.1
|31.9
|51.20
|7.94
|0.340
|R-0041
|6.6
|53.0
|46.4
|34.7
|47.97
|6.49
|0.368
|R-0042
|102.1
|137.4
|35.3
|23.6
|50.68
|6.74
|0.378
|R-0043
|28.4
|68.2
|39.8
|30.4
|47.93
|7.24
|0.307
|R-0044
|82.9
|105.8
|22.9
|16.6
|51.38
|6.85
|0.415
|R-0045
|76.9
|148.3
|71.3
|53.7
|48.28
|6.21
|0.373
|R-0045
|104.0
|144.0
|40.0
|31.1
|53.69
|7.32
|0.441
|R-0046
|20.0
|147.9
|127.9
|103.6
|52.94
|7.35
|0.388
|R-0046
|20.0
|74.0
|54.0
|43.7
|58.33
|8.78
|0.415
|R-0047
|120.6
|247.4
|126.8
|110.1
|42.84
|5.43
|0.306
|R-0047
|120.6
|189.0
|68.4
|59.4
|46.81
|6.17
|0.335
|R-0048
|31.7
|124.0
|92.3
|50.6
|42.46
|5.38
|0.304
|R-0048
|31.7
|48.0
|16.3
|8.9
|53.72
|7.29
|0.431
|R-0049
|30.7
|131.0
|100.3
|47.3
|42.97
|5.39
|0.316
|R-0049
|30.7
|57.3
|26.5
|12.5
|53.91
|7.22
|0.431
|R-0050
|63.9
|192.0
|128.1
|103.6
|40.80
|5.79
|0.294
|R-0050
|116.0
|169.0
|53.0
|42.9
|49.61
|7.24
|0.401
|R-0051
|99.9
|219.0
|119.1
|77.6
|42.68
|5.89
|0.280
|R-0051
|137.1
|169.0
|31.9
|20.8
|53.07
|7.68
|0.384
|R-0052
|68.6
|181.0
|112.4
|92.9
|46.67
|6.71
|0.305
|R-0052
|87.0
|153.0
|66.0
|54.6
|49.63
|7.24
|0.335
|R-0053
|77.1
|237.0
|159.9
|104.4
|45.27
|6.32
|0.306
|R-0053
|92.1
|129.6
|37.5
|24.5
|50.44
|6.72
|0.385
|R-0053
|143.0
|205.0
|62.0
|40.5
|46.73
|6.79
|0.306
|R-0054
|65.2
|123.0
|57.8
|46.9
|44.92
|6.71
|0.275
|R-0055
|70.1
|167.7
|97.6
|57.1
|43.54
|6.62
|0.277
|R-0055
|70.1
|136.2
|66.1
|38.6
|47.65
|7.36
|0.317
|R-0056
|83.0
|170.3
|87.3
|60.3
|33.39
|4.65
|0.207
|R-0056
|83.0
|116.0
|33.0
|22.8
|43.67
|6.14
|0.318
|R-0057
|92.4
|194.1
|101.7
|88.3
|38.65
|5.60
|0.249
|R-0057
|92.4
|113.0
|20.6
|17.9
|47.72
|6.98
|0.351
|R-0057
|136.9
|156.5
|19.6
|17.0
|53.72
|8.24
|0.377
|R-0058
|79.6
|89.0
|17.5
|9.6
|23.48
|4.31
|0.252
|R-0059
|149.0
|163.0
|14.0
|11.7
|32.29
|4.43
|0.184
|R-0059
|289.0
|344.0
|55.2
|46.1
|32.77
|4.67
|0.176
|R-0060
|82.0
|200.0
|118.0
|111.1
|39.10
|5.32
|0.269
|R-0060
|90.2
|142.0
|51.8
|48.8
|43.86
|6.10
|0.317
|R-0061
|109.0
|272.0
|163.0
|147.5
|43.07
|6.19
|0.293
|R-0061
|172.0
|264.0
|92.3
|83.5
|47.36
|6.73
|0.353
|R-0062
|4.0
|37.0
|33.0
|19.1
|34.37
|5.24
|0.173
|R-0062
|9.0
|23.8
|14.8
|8.6
|40.52
|6.39
|0.217
|R-0063
|101.6
|200.5
|98.9
|61.3
|28.50
|4.01
|0.157
|R-0064
|265.0
|452.0
|187.0
|166.1
|41.61
|6.07
|0.280
|R-0064
|4.0
|75.9
|71.9
|63.9
|43.47
|6.60
|0.273
|R-0064
|336.0
|416.0
|80.0
|71.1
|42.62
|6.03
|0.306
|R-0065
|456.0
|584.0
|128.0
|115.5
|46.11
|6.79
|0.326
|R-0065
|119.0
|162.7
|43.7
|39.4
|42.74
|7.11
|0.230
|R-0065
|501.0
|566.8
|65.8
|59.4
|49.48
|7.24
|0.373
|R-0066
|52.2
|100.0
|47.8
|33.2
|43.53
|6.03
|0.334
|R-0066
|52.2
|75.5
|23.3
|16.2
|52.52
|7.58
|0.428
|R-0067
|97.6
|124.3
|26.7
|25.4
|50.35
|7.14
|0.410
|R-0068
|37.0
|66.0
|29.0
|14.8
|51.26
|7.47
|0.425
|R-0069
|26.2
|221.0
|194.8
|125.7
|18.50
|3.58
|0.071
|R-0070
|4.8
|52.0
|47.2
|46.6
|20.49
|2.18
|0.120
|R-0071
|60.5
|175.1
|114.6
|103.0
|35.89
|5.18
|0.223
|R-0071
|73.3
|108.2
|34.9
|31.4
|46.21
|7.03
|0.314
|R-0072
|246.0
|429.2
|183.2
|129.6
|46.44
|7.52
|0.307
|R-0072
|265.5
|332.3
|66.8
|47.3
|50.06
|8.07
|0.349
|R-0072
|360.0
|429.2
|69.2
|49.0
|51.03
|8.55
|0.334
|R-0072
|3.0
|473.0
|470.0
|332.3
|36.72
|5.40
|0.245
|R-0073
|92.0
|208.3
|116.3
|103.6
|36.73
|5.74
|0.225
|R-0073
|92.0
|146.6
|54.6
|48.7
|44.40
|6.95
|0.303
|R-0074
|177.0
|293.7
|116.7
|97.0
|42.21
|6.53
|0.281
- Maiden MRE drill program at Trapper zone is complete, totaling 22,432 metres-the largest drill program in the Company's history.
- Top 15 intercepts from the MRE Drill Program to date can be found in Table 4 below.
- Completed eighty-five (85) holes (R-0008 to R-0092) with numerous significant oxide intercepts comprised of semi-massive oxide and rhythmic oxide layering ranging from 100 to 485 metres.
- MRE drilling to date has returned multiple holes of thick oxide core intercepts ranging from 70-296 metres and certain assay intervals frequently ranging between 45-58% Fe2O3, 6-8% TiO2 and 0.35-0.44% V2O5.
- Oriented core, detailed lithological logging, oxide-layering measurements, and structural interpretations (including fold geometry and limb continuity) have been completed to support three-dimensional geological and resource modelling.
Trapper Zone Drilling Summary
The following two tables present the true width of oxide mineralization (Table 2) that will be imported into Industry-standard software programs used to develop a mineral resource estimate and total meterage (Table 3).
Table 2: Summary of drill holes R-0008 to R-0092, highlighting the oxide intercepts. See Figures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 above, which depict the oxide mineralization in cross sections N10, N06, N09, T05 & N08. True thickness represents the perpendicular width of the mineralized zone, while the total downhole oxide represents the length of the mineralization intercepted downhole.
|Drill Hole
|Azimuth / Dip
|Total Depth
(m)
|From
(metres)
|To
(metres)
|Semi-Massive Oxide (m)
|Rhythmic Layering (m)
|Total Oxide
(m)
|True Thickness
(m)
|Assays Received
|R-0008
|38° / -45°
|272
|37.74
|268.57
|118.49
|65.7
|184.19
|178.6
|Yes
|R-0009
|38° / -45°
|299
|2.53
|288.5
|165.89
|88.22
|254.11
|245.9
|Yes
|R-0010
|0° / -45°
|251
|1.5
|165.67
|134.26
|12.33
|146.59
|131.6
|Yes
|R-0011
|0° / -45°
|251
|46.46
|205
|51.62
|38.1
|89.72
|47.9
|Yes
|R-0012
|38° / -45°
|194
|3.9
|80.15
|2.7
|73.55
|76.25
|40.1
|Yes
|R-0013
|38° / -45°
|251
|9.5
|184.37
|0
|174.87
|174.87
|153.5
|Yes
|R-0014
|38° / -45°
|272
|8.8
|106
|0
|69.74
|69.74
|25.2
|Yes
|R-0015
|38° / -45°
|263
|77
|232.1
|5.46
|140.64
|146.1
|129.0
|Yes
|R-0016
|38° / -45°
|206
|44.0
|102.0
|45.8
|12.2
|58.0
|53.9
|Yes
|R-0017
|38° / -70°
|161
|50.6
|140.6
|87.1
|3.0
|90.1
|73.0
|Yes
|R-0018
|38° / -45°
|188
|44.7
|156.4
|65.0
|46.6
|111.7
|70.1
|Yes
|R-0019
|38° / -45°
|182
|66.6
|133.0
|38.0
|28.5
|66.5
|72.8
|Yes
|R-0020
|38° / -45°
|206
|50.8
|138.0
|28.5
|58.7
|87.2
|66.7
|Yes
|R-0021
|38° / -70°
|152
|81.3
|127.4
|33.5
|12.6
|46.1
|24.3
|Yes
|R-0022
|38° / -45°
|149
|22.5
|118.7
|31.6
|59.7
|91.3
|85.3
|Yes
|R-0023
|38° / -45°
|272
|100.5
|239.3
|30.6
|76.4
|107.1
|67.2
|Yes
|R-0024
|38° / -45°
|248
|108.9
|219.8
|46.8
|62.1
|108.9
|68.5
|Yes
|R-0025
|38° / -60°
|275
|123.0
|253.6
|6.9
|118.1
|125.0
|89.6
|Yes
|R-0026
|38° / -60°
|302
|108.8
|273.7
|16.2
|138.6
|154.8
|87.4
|Yes
|R-0027
|38° / -45°
|221
|81.3
|175.3
|34.2
|59.9
|94.1
|73.9
|Yes
|R-0028
|38° / -60°
|230
|105.1
|215.9
|22.5
|87.1
|109.6
|57.4
|Yes
|R-0029
|38° / -45°
|214
|65.2
|184.0
|13.4
|105.4
|118.8
|106.2
|Yes
|R-0030
|38° / -60°
|209
|83.1
|189.2
|25.4
|79.6
|105.0
|57.8
|Yes
|R-0031
|38° / -45°
|215
|63.4
|171.6
|2.4
|105.9
|108.3
|87.2
|Yes
|R-0032
|38° / -60°
|263
|53.8
|214.7
|18.5
|136.0
|154.4
|145.0
|Yes
|R-0033
|38° / -45°
|251
|67.7
|203.5
|23.7
|112.4
|136.1
|104.8
|Yes
|R-0034
|38° / -60°
|230
|48.7
|214.1
|66.1
|93.5
|159.7
|156.9
|Yes
|R-0035
|38° / -45°
|97
|8.5
|66.3
|0.0
|35.0
|35.0
|25.7
|Yes
|R-0036
|38° / -70°
|209
|47.4
|128.0
|68.0
|8.6
|76.6
|38.3
|Yes
|R-0037
|38° / -45°
|206
|42.6
|146.0
|50.8
|52.6
|103.4
|85.2
|Yes
|R-0038
|38° / -70°
|182
|45.4
|146.2
|55.9
|45.0
|100.9
|73.7
|Yes
|R-0039
|218° / -45°
|251
|84.0
|196.3
|82.2
|23.3
|105.5
|102.1
|Yes
|R-0040
|38° / -70°
|170
|38.3
|130.0
|44.7
|28.7
|73.4
|34.3
|Yes
|R-0041
|38° / -45°
|100
|6.6
|84.2
|38.5
|30.9
|69.4
|52.1
|Yes
|R-0042
|38° / -70°
|160
|88.6
|137.4
|26.6
|10.0
|36.6
|24.5
|Yes
|R-0043
|38° / -45°
|122
|28.4
|101.6
|37.5
|35.7
|73.3
|55.9
|Yes
|R-0044
|218° / -45°
|176
|82.9
|105.8
|19.3
|3.7
|22.9
|16.6
|Yes
|R-0045
|218° / -45°
|245
|39.3
|223.6
|67.4
|71.7
|139.1
|96.9
|Yes
|R-0046 a
|218° / -45°
|491
|7.4
|147.9
|121.7
|19.3
|141.0
|108.0
|Yes
|R-0046 b
|237.7
|445.9
|21.4
|176.7
|198.2
|113.7
|Yes
|R-0047
|218° / -45°
|305
|106.1
|247.4
|50.8
|71.5
|122.3
|118.1
|Yes
|R-0048
|38° / -45°
|242
|31.7
|149.3
|11.8
|105.1
|116.9
|109.9
|Yes
|R-0049
|38° / -60°
|200
|30.7
|134.3
|17.4
|86.1
|103.6
|66.6
|Yes
|R-0050
|218° / -45°
|269
|63.9
|245.6
|51.9
|94.2
|146.1
|103.3
|Yes
|R-0051
|38° / -60°
|311
|99.9
|227.3
|38.5
|88.8
|127.4
|83.0
|Yes
|R-0052
|38° / -45°
|275
|68.6
|235.0
|19.8
|140.8
|160.6
|134.7
|Yes
|R-0053
|38° / -60°
|299
|77.1
|279.4
|35.0
|167.3
|202.3
|132.1
|Yes
|R-0054
|38° / -45°
|269
|18.4
|202.0
|35.2
|85.3
|120.5
|97.7
|Yes
|R-0055
|38° / -60°
|320
|70.1
|291.6
|67.6
|73.2
|140.8
|82.3
|Yes
|R-0056
|38° / -45°
|239
|84.8
|220.0
|24.4
|69.6
|94.0
|56.1
|Yes
|R-0057
|38° / -60°
|233
|92.4
|194.1
|43.6
|52.5
|96.1
|83.4
|Yes
|R-0058
|38° / -45°
|299
|71.6
|138.9
|0.0
|53.0
|53.0
|36.2
|Yes
|R-0059
|38° / -45°
|377
|81.9
|374.9
|6.2
|179.6
|185.7
|155.2
|Yes
|R-0060
|38° / -60°
|335
|80.9
|243.4
|88.9
|72.0
|160.9
|151.5
|Yes
|R-0061
|218° / -45°
|359
|51.9
|307.3
|93.5
|150.8
|244.4
|221.2
|Yes
|R-0062
|38° / -60°
|251
|0.0
|125.6
|36.2
|75.2
|111.4
|101.8
|Yes
|R-0063
|180° / -45°
|542
|61.7
|494.0
|6.5
|131.3
|137.8
|79.0
|Yes
|R-0064
|218° / -45°
|569
|2.0
|492.5
|160.1
|236.5
|396.6
|340.0
|Yes
|R-0065a
|218° / -45°
|584
|41.1
|162.7
|4.2
|117.4
|121.7
|117.6
|Yes
|R-0065b
|338.7
|584.0
|61.3
|172.1
|233.4
|191.2
|Yes
|R-0066a
|218° / -45°
|320
|52.2
|98.5
|32.1
|0.0
|32.1
|32.1
|Yes
|R-0066b
|169.7
|298.9
|0.0
|93.7
|93.7
|93.3
|Yes
|R-0067a
|38° / -45°
|203
|13.8
|33.0
|0.0
|19.2
|19.2
|18.2
|Yes
|R-0067b
|48.5
|124.3
|19.2
|55.6
|74.8
|71.1
|Yes
|R-0068
|38° / -65°
|263
|31.5
|72.2
|24.6
|9.9
|34.6
|17.6
|Yes
|R-0069
|218° / -60°
|221
|105.7
|122.2
|0.0
|16.5
|16.5
|10.6
|Yes
|R-0070
|38° / -45°
|221
|36.0
|42.6
|0.0
|6.6
|6.6
|6.5
|Yes
|R-0071
|38° / -45°
|242
|59.4
|186.6
|46.4
|55.2
|101.6
|78.9
|Yes
|R-0072
|38° / -70°
|473
|51.8
|437.2
|255.9
|86.2
|342.1
|241.9
|Yes
|R-0073
|38° / -65°
|254
|46.0
|208.3
|58.6
|51.3
|109.9
|97.9
|Yes
|R-0074
|218° / -55°
|332
|172.0
|293.7
|97.2
|23.5
|120.7
|100.2
|Yes
|R-0075
|38° / -55°
|488
|103.1
|467.1
|304.7
|15.2
|319.9
|251.3
|Yes
|R-0076
|38° / -45°
|188
|46.1
|89.3
|32.9
|10.3
|43.2
|38.4
|Yes
|R-0077
|38° / -65°
|281
|61.3
|254.6
|45.7
|50.1
|95.9
|90.5
|Yes
|R-0078
|38° / -45°
|233
|41.0
|179.5
|119.6
|3.3
|122.8
|115.2
|Yes
|R-0079
|218° / -40°
|251
|67.4
|210.9
|59.5
|65.7
|125.2
|115.1
|Yes
|R-0080
|38° / -60°
|263
|111.7
|180.8
|43.6
|21.1
|64.7
|46.0
|Yes
|R-0081
|38° / -55°
|278
|62.9
|205.5
|130.5
|0.0
|130.5
|111.3
|Yes
|R-0082
|0° / -45°
|269
|115.2
|245.0
|57.4
|12.3
|69.6
|58.4
|R-0083
|218° / -45°
|263
|10.0
|259.0
|29.6
|58.0
|87.6
|76.0
|R-0084
|38° / -55°
|164
|33.4
|114.3
|79.1
|0.0
|79.1
|64.5
|R-0085
|218° / -55°
|503
|10.1
|503.0
|275.6
|132.9
|408.5
|284.2
|R-0086
|38° / -45°
|131
|40.6
|93.8
|45.0
|3.6
|48.6
|47.8
|R-0087
|218° / 80°
|89
|1.5
|56.9
|53.0
|2.4
|55.4
|45.3
|R-0088
|218° / -50°
|458
|196.8
|444.1
|99.6
|104.0
|203.6
|161.6
|R-0089
|38° / -80°
|470
|3.8
|443.7
|127.0
|197.9
|324.8
|161.9
|R-0090
|218° / -45°
|206
|51.7
|148.4
|21.0
|36.4
|57.4
|50.3
|R-0091
|38° / -45°
|233
|46.4
|165.2
|45.8
|16.7
|62.4
|56.1
|R-0092
|218° / -50°
|221
|3.9
|192.8
|134.4
|26.2
|160.6
|149.3
|Total (m)
|20,379
Table 3: Summary of total meters drilled in Q4 2025 and 2026 to date, including total core samples cut and prepared.
|Total Meters Drilled
|Total Samples
|Trapper Zone 2025
|2053
|1319
|Trapper Zone 2026
|20379
|12470
|Trapper Total
|22432
|13789
Sampling Summary
Saga's core cutting team finalized the cutting, sampling, and shipping of all samples by August 31, 2026. IGS Laboratories is working tirelessly to complete the analysis of the remaining 1,900 samples from drill holes R-0082 to R-0092 with the goal of releasing the assay results to the Company within the next 1-2 weeks. A total of 13,789 samples have been collected in the Trapper Zone.
Key Project Highlights
- 100% of drill holes intersected oxide mineralization, supporting a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization.
- Analytical results to date include numerous oxide-rich intercepts, including:
Table 4: Top 15 intervals from the 2025 & 2026 drilling programs at the Trapper Zone.
|DDH
|FROM
|TO
|Length
|True Thickness
|Fe2O3
|TiO2
|V205
|ID
|m
|m
|m
|m
|%
|%
|%
|R-0009
|94.0
|181.2
|87.2
|84.4
|50.67
|10.15
|0.339
|R-0008
|170.0
|237.6
|68.3
|66.2
|46.15
|9.21
|0.311
|R-0046
|20.0
|74.0
|54.0
|43.7
|58.33
|8.78
|0.415
|R-0072
|360.0
|429.2
|69.2
|49.0
|51.03
|8.55
|0.334
|R-0081
|68.0
|137.2
|69.2
|59.0
|50.18
|8.20
|0.329
|R-0075
|125.3
|182.0
|56.8
|44.6
|49.56
|8.17
|0.339
|R-0080
|117.0
|152.0
|35.0
|24.9
|44.33
|8.08
|0.227
|R-0072
|265.5
|332.3
|66.8
|47.3
|50.06
|8.07
|0.349
|R-0040
|84.9
|130.0
|45.1
|31.9
|51.20
|7.94
|0.340
|R-0010
|1.5
|137.0
|135.5
|121.7
|50.03
|7.87
|0.352
|R-0039
|97.0
|149.1
|52.1
|50.4
|58.15
|7.68
|0.459
|R-0051
|137.1
|169.0
|31.9
|20.8
|53.07
|7.68
|0.384
|R-0078
|80.4
|168.3
|87.9
|82.1
|44.87
|7.65
|0.275
|R-0068
|37.0
|66.0
|29.0
|14.8
|51.26
|7.47
|0.425
|R-0017
|73.0
|140.6
|67.6
|54.9
|55.13
|7.37
|0.448
- Infrastructure including road access, deep-water port, nearby hydro-electric power and regional airport.
- Radar project encompasses a lopolith covering 29 km² and hosts the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye mineralized zones that have consistently returned high grades of titanium, vanadium and iron across significant true widths.
- Bench scale testing with Temas' proprietary RCL technology confirmed recoveries up to 90.8% titanium, 97.4% vanadium and 91.5% iron.
- A total of 22,432 m has been completed and reported to date for the MRE drill program. See Figure 7 above, showcasing MRE drill hole locations in the Trapper Zone reported to date.
- SAGA has engaged GeoGlobal LLC to complete the independent NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate and technical report.
About the Radar Critical Mineral Property in Labrador
The Radar Property comprises 690 mineral claims across 9 mineral licenses, totalling approximately 24,175 hectares in southeastern Labrador, located approximately 10 km south of Cartwright. The Property entirely encloses the Dykes River Intrusive Complex (~160 km² at the surface) and is accessible year-round via paved Route 510, a Cartwright logging road, and a SAGA-constructed access trail. Infrastructure advantages include the deep-water port at Cartwright, the Cartwright Airport (YRF), and proximity to regional hydroelectric power from Muskrat Falls and Churchill Falls.
Diamond drilling, geophysics, trenching and geological mapping have confirmed a 29 km2 oxide-bearing lopolith that host the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones. VTM mineralization at Radar is comparable to that of global Fe-Ti-V systems such as Panzhihua (China) and Bushveld (South Africa). Subject to further exploration, resource definition, and metallurgical testing, the Project may represent a strategic source of titanium, vanadium, and iron for North American markets.
Figure 8: The Radar Property with the Dias QMAGT vertical gradient (Bzz) anomaly footprint shown in red (high-amplitude pixels only). The QMAGT-imaged central oxide-layering lopolith validated over a 29 km2 area, encompassing the Trapper Zone, Hawkeye Zone, and the new Falcon Zone, with additional targets highlighted to the west and north. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12336/315599_saga8.jpg
Source:
Qualified Person
Dr. A. Miller, P. Geo., PEGNL, is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.
Technical Information
Diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Company personnel at SAGA's core facility in Cartwright, Labrador. The drill core diameter was NQ. The core was cut lengthwise using a diamond saw, and one half was retained in the core box, while the other half was sampled at designated intervals for analysis.
Core samples were prepared and analyzed at the Impact Global Solutions (IGS) laboratory facility in Montréal, Québec. As part of the analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.
Crush rejects and pulp samples are retained and stored in a secure facility for potential future verification and re-analysis. The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with industry standard practices.
About Saga Metals Corp.
Saga Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The 100% owned Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 24,641 m of drilling in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with consistently uniform grades of titanium, vanadium and iron.
The 100% owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, is a near-surface REE system hosted within a peralkaline caldera complex that shares geological similarities with the intrusion-hosted Tanbreez, Strange Lake deposits and the stratiform Brockman (Hastings) REE deposit, Western Australia. Historic drilling identified consistent mineralization with assays up to 2.03% TREO including approximately 28% HREO and grab sample assays up to 21.6% TREO. Large scale potential is supported by 26 km2 of exposed mineralization tuff at surface with about 5% of the prospective unit drilled to date.
The 100% owned Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18 km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8. (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).
Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 72,701 hectares and has geological attributes similar to nearby terrains currently being explored by Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.
With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer
For more information, contact:
Rob Guzman, Investor Relations
Saga Metals Corp.
Tel: +1 (844) 724-2638
Email: rob@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com
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Cautionary Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's Radar Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.
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