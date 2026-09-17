Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside Resource

Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside Resource

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside Resource

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Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources

Game-changing gold discovery and rapid resource growth in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa Keep Reading...
Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3

Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource

Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resourceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum hits 1.7m @ 70.35 g/t gold from 276.5m at BDT2

Aurum hits 1.7m @ 70.35 g/t gold from 276.5m at BDT2

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 1.7m @ 70.35 g/t gold from 276.5m at BDT2Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve delivered

Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve delivered

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve deliveredDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Nevada's Oxide Gold Districts Are Being Redrilled for a Second Metal

Nevada's Oxide Gold Districts Are Being Redrilled for a Second Metal

American News Group News Commentary - Nevada has been drilled for gold for fifty years, and the assay suites used for most of that period were built to find gold. Antimony, when it was present, was frequently not assayed for at all, or was recorded and then ignored because it had no value worth... Keep Reading...
NevGold Intercepts 1.06 g/t Oxide Au Over 42.7 Meters Outside of 2026 MRE Pit-shell; Mineralization Also Expanded Inside Pit-Shell With 5.00 g/t Oxide Au Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.23 g/t Oxide Au Over 27.4 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

NevGold Intercepts 1.06 g/t Oxide Au Over 42.7 Meters Outside of 2026 MRE Pit-shell; Mineralization Also Expanded Inside Pit-Shell With 5.00 g/t Oxide Au Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.23 g/t Oxide Au Over 27.4 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce additional oxide-gold assays from the 2026 drill program at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. These results have significantly expanded oxide... Keep Reading...
Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

Highlights Indicated Mineral Resource: 48.7Mozs AgEq or 737kozs AuEq: 21.0Mozs Ag, 210kozs Au, 21Mlbs Cu, 55Mlbs Pb and 299Mlbs Zn Contained in 3.57 Mt Inferred Mineral Resource: 35.0Mozs AgEq or 529kozs AuEq: 17.3Mozs Ag, 117kozs Au, 21Mlbs Cu, 46Mlbs Pb and 188Mlbs Zn Contained in 5.16 Mt... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is very pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") dated September 15, 2026, with Emergent Metals Corp. ("Emergent" or "Emergent Metals")... Keep Reading...
Freegold Intersects 3.10 g/t Au over 102.8 m including 5.18 g/t Au over 55.9 m as it advances Golden Summit PFS

Freegold Intersects 3.10 g/t Au over 102.8 m including 5.18 g/t Au over 55.9 m as it advances Golden Summit PFS

HIGHLIGHTS HIGHER-GRADEGS2634 intersected 102.8 m at 3.10 g/t Au, including 55.9 m at 5.18 g/t and 1.2 m at 183.4 g/t Au. HIGHER-GRADE UPSIDE GS2641 returned 5.8 m at 71.46 g/t Au and 62.7 m at 1.15 g/t Au, reinforcing Cleary upside. RESOURCE CONVERSION Dolphin drilling confirmed broad... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Completes First Hole of 2026 Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

One Bullion Completes First Hole of 2026 Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

380 Meter Hole Completed at Vumba Central; Core Logging Identifies Silica–Carbonate Alteration, Quartz–Carbonate Veining and Sulfides; Full Hole Sampling Planned Second Drill Hole Underway as Company Advances Approximately 3,000-Meter 2026 Program One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the... Keep Reading...

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