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July 23, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource
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04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
Game-changing gold discovery and rapid resource growth in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa Keep Reading...
28 June
Aurum hits 1.7m @ 70.35 g/t gold from 276.5m at BDT2
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 1.7m @ 70.35 g/t gold from 276.5m at BDT2Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 June
Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve delivered
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve deliveredDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 May
Aurum Receives Environmental Approvals for Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Receives Environmental Approvals for BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 May
Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 Moz
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 MozDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 May
Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10h
Gum Creek Open Pit DFS Confirms Pathway for WA’s Next Major Gold Mine Development
Horizon Gold Limited (ASX: HRN) (‘Horizon’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the Definitive Feasibility Study (‘DFS’ or ‘Study’) of its 100% owned Gum Creek Gold Project (‘Project’) in Western Australia.The Open Pit DFS confirms Gum Creek's potential to become Western Australia’s next... Keep Reading...
23h
Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in MauritaniaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 July
BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing
Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced BSPH Accommodation Strategy ProgressingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 July
Chinese Banks Halt Retail Paper Gold Trading: Risk Mitigation or Price Discovery?
Chinese banks are pulling the plug on retail paper gold trading, causing a stir in the gold sector. Major Chinese banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China — the world’s largest by assets — have announced they will cease offering retail paper trading products linked to the... Keep Reading...
22 July
Novagold to Take Full Ownership of Donlin Gold in Buyout
Novagold Resources (NYSE:NG) announced it has entered into definitive agreements to buy out Paulson Advisers’ 40 percent stake in the Donlin gold project in Alaska, unifying ownership of what is projected to become the largest single gold mine in the US.Under the arrangement, Paulson will... Keep Reading...
22 July
Barrick Invests US$15 Million in Kingfisher for Golden Triangle Exploration
Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has agreed to purchase a 9.9 percent stake in Canadian explorer Kingfisher Metals (TSXV:KFR,OTCQB:KGFMF) for roughly US$15.25 million to fund copper-gold exploration in BC's Golden Triangle.Kingfisher committed to directing at least 80 percent of the placement... Keep Reading...
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