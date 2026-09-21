Bill Holter: Gold's Next Leg Has Begun, This is the "Ultimate Catalyst"

Bill Holter of BillHolter.com believes gold's next leg higher has already begun, and its ultimate catalyst is the financial markets themselves.

"I think price wise, we're early," he said.

"Time wise, I don't think there's a lot of time left before we see the implosion of fiats. The inverse of that is an explosion of prices of everything down to a stick of gum or a cup of coffee."

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.