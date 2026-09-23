Miivo AI Inc. to Participate in CEM's Muskoka Capital Event

Miivo AI Inc. to Participate in CEM's Muskoka Capital Event

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Muskoka Capital Event, hosted by CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.), taking place September 25-27, 2026 at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa in Muskoka, Ontario.

The Muskoka Capital Event brings together companies from a diverse range of sectors and stages of development with a select group of institutional investors, portfolio managers, investment advisors, family offices, and high-net-worth investors from across North America. The event is structured around a series of pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings designed to facilitate direct dialogue and support the development of long-term capital relationships.

Miivo will participate in 18 scheduled, 20-minute meetings throughout the event, joining approximately 47 companies and more than 55 investors for CEM's final Capital Event of 2026.

The Company intends to use the meetings to expand its investor outreach and discuss its growth strategy and portfolio of AI-powered products and services. Miivo's solutions are designed to help small and mid-sized businesses make better-informed decisions, identify customers and operate more efficiently by combining practical technology with managed implementation services and real-world business expertise.

For more information on the event, please visit cem.ca.

About Miivo AI Inc.

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) develops practical AI-powered solutions that help businesses make better decisions, find customers and operate more efficiently. Its portfolio includes business intelligence, lead generation and customer insights products, supported by managed services that combine technology with real-world business expertise.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alexander Damouni
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Tel: +1 (604) 377-0403
Email: info@miivo.ai
Website: www.miivo.ai

About CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.)

Capital Event Management Ltd. connects high-quality public companies with a curated network of institutional and high-conviction investors through weekend events and structured one-to-one virtual meetings. Founded in 2010 and based in Vancouver, CEM supports more efficient capital formation and helps companies build meaningful, long-term relationships.

CEM also provides strategic advisory services and invests through its Partners' Fund, backing select opportunities emerging from its network.

For more information, visit cem.ca.
LinkedIn | Instagram | X

Adam Currie
President, CEM
604-360-4062
adam@cem.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned participation in the Muskoka Capital Event, the anticipated timing and format of the event, the Company's scheduled investor meetings, the matters the Company intends to discuss at the event, the Company's growth strategy and investor outreach, and the development and expansion of the Company's products and services.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to the event schedule, the Company's ability to participate in planned meetings, technological change, market acceptance, competition, and other risks relating to the Company's business and operations. Although the Company believes these assumptions are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315778

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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