Aurum hits 1.7m @ 70.35 g/t gold from 276.5m at BDT2

Aurum hits 1.7m @ 70.35 g/t gold from 276.5m at BDT2

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 1.7m @ 70.35 g/t gold from 276.5m at BDT2

Download the PDF here.

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