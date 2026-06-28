The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
June 28, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 1.7m @ 70.35 g/t gold from 276.5m at BDT2
Sign up to get your FREE
Aurum Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
Game-changing gold discovery and rapid resource growth in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa Keep Reading...
10 June
Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve delivered
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve deliveredDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 May
Aurum Receives Environmental Approvals for Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Receives Environmental Approvals for BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 May
Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 Moz
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 MozDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 May
Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
Placement Update
25 June
New Found Gold Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting
Hires ICP as Market MakerNew Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held in Toronto, ON, on June 25, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The Company's Board of Directors... Keep Reading...
25 June
MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS
Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to announce that Mayfair Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, including:... Keep Reading...
25 June
Silverco Mobilizes Underground Mining Contractors at Cusi Property
Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:SICOF) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to report that underground contractors have begun mobilization at its 100% owned Cusi Property ("Cusi") in Chihuahua, Mexico.Silverco has engaged Mafrissa Transportes y Maquinaria S.A. de C.V ("Mafrissa") and... Keep Reading...
25 June
Heliostar Expands Expansion Zone and Drills 99.8 Metres Grading 10.9 g/t Gold at Ana Paula
HIGHLIGHTS: High Grade Panel 99.8 m grading 10.90 g/t gold from 50.5 m 37.0 m grading 6.95 g/t gold from 16.8 m Expansion Zone 49.6 m grading 2.88 g/t gold from 539.4 m, including 9.05 m grading 9.49 g/t gold 16.95 m grading 3.49 g/t gold from 613.2 m North Zone Linkage21.6 m grading 10.38 g/t... Keep Reading...
24 June
Second Gold Pour from White Dam Project
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Second Gold Pour from White Dam ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Aurum Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00