Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Atlantic Lithium Limited (‘A11’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of A11, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 18 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium investingasx stocksasx:a11lithium explorationlithium stocksLithium Investing
A11:AU
Atlantic Lithium
