Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Palladium in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

EB Tucker: Gold to Maintain All-time Highs, Focus on the War (Not the Battle)

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

High-Grade Gold and Copper Assays Open Up Immense Potential

Multiple Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Molo Graphite Mine Commissioning

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

E-Power Resources

EPR:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Brightstar Resources

Aspacia Deposit Returns More High-Grade Gold Over 600m of Strike Length at Menzies

Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) is pleased to announce that it has received the assays from the recently completed ~6,000m RC drilling program at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits at the Menzies Gold Project, along with confirmation of safe and productive ore haulage from the Selkirk Mining JV presently underway with BML Ventures Pty Ltd.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Results from the 28-hole reverse circulation drilling program at the Aspacia Deposit at the Menzies Gold Project have been received, with best intercepts including:
    • 1m @ 18.88g/t Au from 56m (MGPRC068)
    • 1m @ 13.91g/t Au from 60m (MGPRC078)
    • 1m @ 13.03g/t Au from 84m (MGPRC086)
    • 1m @ 9.55g/t Au from 88m (MGPRC069)
  • The intercepts highlight the high-grade narrow vein nature of the mineralised system at Aspacia that is typical of the rich Menzies goldfield (historic production of 787,200oz at 18.9g/t Au)
  • Assay results confirm +600m of strike extent of the high-grade historically mined underground, which is open both at depth and along strike
  • +80% of Aspacia holes intercepted +2.0g/t Au mineralisation, which is common for underground resource cut-off grades at WA Goldfield operations
  • Aspacia and adjacent First Hit deposits are shaping up as a second high-grade underground mine operations to complement the proposed Yunndaga underground mine development
  • Brightstar has commenced work to deliver a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate for Aspacia targeted for released in Q1 2024
  • Link Zone assays results received continue to show shallow mineralisation that has potential for near-surface open pit extraction opportunities, including:
    • 7m @ 1.74g/t Au from 16m (MGPRC096)
    • 1m @ 3.93g/t Au from 35m (MGPRC103)
  • Ore Haulage commenced from Selkirk Mine, with +8,000t of High Grade ore at Gwalia ROM Pad for processing by Genesis Minerals Ltd (ASX: GMD).
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented: “The RC drilling results returned at Aspacia continue to show strong continuity along strike and at depth, with multiple lodes of high-grade, narrow vein gold mineralisation delineated over a significant strike length of over 600m.

This drilling program was designed to test along strike and down dip from known previous drilling intercepts and historical mining records, in preparation for delineation of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for release later this quarter.

This mineralisation style is common for the Menzies Goldfield and the Aspacia deposit, where the underground workings were historically mined at +30g/t Au1. It is encouraging to see the consistency of the gold-bearing structures and intercepts across a strike length of 600m and up to 180m down dip and still open across the deposit. The lode widths and grades observed are comparable to current underground mines in Western Australia, including the East Kundana Joint Venture (Evolution Mining, ASX:EVN) and the Rothsay Gold Mine (Silver Lake Resources, ASX:SLR).

Along with the adjacent First Hit mine, which produced some 195koz from a shallow open pit and narrow vein underground mine, the broader Aspacia area presents as an exciting potential high-grade underground mine complex. These compelling targets will be considered in line with the proposed mining operations outlined in the 2023 Scoping Study2 which outlined a pathway to delivering 153koz of recoverable gold with a low capex, toll treat processing solution for the broader Menzies Gold Project.

We are also encouraged by Link Zone also delivering economic (+0.5g/t Au) hits in twelve of fifteen holes drilled in late 2023 complementing the existing results announced on 22 January 20243.”

Brightstar has recently completed a 70 hole, +6,00m RC drilling program at the Aspacia and Link Zone deposits in Menzies (Figure 1) targeting infill and extensional areas within these deposits.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx stocksasx:btrgold explorationgold mininggold stocksGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less

NGM Strongly Positioned for Growth

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) has come a long way since 2019 when Barrick and Newmont pooled their assets in the state to create the world's largest gold mining complex and is now making a strong start to the new year on the back of performance improvements and new growth prospects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold forecast panel at the 2024 vancouver resource investment conference

When Will Gold Stocks Go Up? Experts Talk Outlook for Equities and Price

Despite recent record-high levels, the gold price has remained relatively flat for the past few years.

Although high interest rates have weighed on the yellow metal, its price has been backstopped by record levels of central bank buying, as well as geopolitical issues in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

With central banks poised to begin lowering rates, what's in store for gold in 2024?

Keep reading...Show less
joe cavatoni, gold bars

Joe Cavatoni: What's Next for Gold After 2023's Record Total Demand?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Joe Cavatoni, market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, broke down gold demand in 2023, highlighting continued strength in central bank purchases.

Led by China, demand from these entities came to 1,037.4 metric tons (MT) last year, just 45 MT less than the record set in 2022. Behind China, which took in 224.88 MT of gold, were Poland at 130.03 MT and Singapore at 76.51 MT.

"I think the pace for the central banks to continue to add gold to their portfolios — in particular the emerging market central banks that have large dollar and euro exposure — continues to be a strong case," Cavatoni said about 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont and Project C.U.R.E. - Two Decades of Partnership Delivering Global Medical Support

$42 Million Worth of Medical Supplies and Equipment Have Been Distributed to Support Communities Around the World and Near our Operations

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) and Project C.U.R.E. announce a five-year agreement to deliver medical supplies and life-saving training for healthcare providers in developing countries and communities near Newmont mining operations. Under the agreement, Newmont commits to an annual contribution of $200,000 over the next five years, totaling $1 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Geologically Driven Asset Management Delivers Barrick's Third Successive Year of Reserve Growth at Sustained Quality, While Unlocking Embedded Growth Portfolio

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) grew attributable proven and probable gold mineral reserves by 5.0 million ounces before 2023 depletion, while continuing to maintain the quality of the mineral reserve base. Attributable proven and probable mineral reserves now stand at 77 million ounces 2 at 1.65gt, increasing from 76 million ounces 3 at 1.67gt in 2022. Led by the Africa & Middle East region, Barrick has delivered a third consecutive year of organic gold reserve growth over and above annual depletion. This unremitting focus on asset quality has successfully delivered replacement of over 140% 4 of the company's gold reserve depletion since end of year 2019, adding almost 29 million ounces 4 of attributable proven and probable reserves or 44 million ounces 4 of proven and probable reserves on a 100% basis (excluding acquisitions and divestments).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Evaluating Test Mining Scenario for Ana Paula in 2024

Heliostar Evaluating Test Mining Scenario for Ana Paula in 2024

Highlights:

  • Heliostar undertakes review of financing options to complete the existing decline and test mining of a bulk gold sample in advance of a Feasibility Study
  • Multiple scenarios show the potential to recover >20,000 ounces of gold from stopes averaging 7-10 g/t gold
  • Demonstrates a potential pathway to production from test mining within 12 months
  • The Company is assesing non-equity funding options for this program
  • Heliostar has initiated a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") planned for completion in H2, 2024
  • Continued resource growth drilling, PEA, and underground permit modifcation submission to be completed in 2024

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the potential to advance the underground decline and complete test mining to process a bulk sample from the Ana Paula deposit in Guerrero, Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ACN 645 885 463) Prospectus

Commencement of 3D Seismic Reprocessing at the First of Three Major Prospect Areas

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Crestfield Copper Spin-Off

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

Related News

Resource Investing

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ACN 645 885 463) Prospectus

Oil and Gas Investing

Commencement of 3D Seismic Reprocessing at the First of Three Major Prospect Areas

Uranium Investing

Top Stories This Week: Cameco Gives 2024 Guidance, Billionaire-backed KoBold Touts Big Copper Find

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Crestfield Copper Spin-Off

Lithium Investing

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

Uranium Investing

Tisdale Clean Energy: Developing the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

×