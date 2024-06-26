- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Analyst report cites Metals Australia’s potential re-rating catalysts
In its recent coverage of Metals Australia Limited (ASX:MLS), Australian analyst firm Vested Equities’ has given Metals Australia a valuation of approximately 4.7 cents per share, reflecting a compelling proposition. This valuation, based on a comparative assessment of graphite peers and the intrinsic value of the Lac Rainy resource, does not yet account for the full potential of the company's expansive exploration portfolio, the Vested report indicates. With the anticipation of further exploration unlocking substantial value, Metals Australia presents an attractive investment opportunity with significant upside potential, it adds.
Metals Australia stands out as a formidable player in the battery minerals sector with its robust portfolio of exploration and development projects. Strategically situated in the premier mining jurisdictions of Quebec, Canada and Western Australia, MLS showcases a suite of projects rich in sought-after battery metals such as lithium and graphite. Amidst China's tightening graphite export controls, MLS's assets gain geostrategic importance, offering a non-Chinese source of premium battery-grade graphite crucial for the North American lithium-ion/EV battery market.
“Metals Australia Limited is strategically positioned to experience a re-rating of its share price, driven by a confluence of catalysts,” the report states, citing MLS's strategic positioning, resource base and proactive management team as collectively form a compelling investment narrative.
Report Highlights:
- The Lac Rainy project, a cornerstone of MLS's portfolio, boasts a JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 13.3 million tons at 11.5 percent graphitic carbon. This includes a high-grade indicated resource and an inferred resource with significant economic potential confirmed by a completed scoping study. With recent contracts aimed at expanding and enhancing the resource, alongside plans for a flake graphite concentrate plant, the project's potential is yet to be fully tapped, promising substantial upside.
- Aggressive exploration programs for lithium and gold. The discovery of a new LCT pegmatite within the Corvette South Lithium trend in Quebec, parallels the significant findings by Patriot Battery. This, along with the gold prospects in the southeastern tenements and the lithium-bearing pegmatites in the Manindi project, highlight the company's dynamic exploration strategy. Furthermore, the acquisition of copper and gold tenements through Payne Gully Gold adds another layer of prospective value to the company's assets.
- The leadership of MLS, with the recent appointment of CEO Paul Ferguson, is poised to leverage extensive industry experience to accelerate the exploration and development activities. The company's financial health is robust, with cash reserves surpassing its market capitalization, indicating a strong financial position to sustain its ambitious growth plans.
Click here for the full report
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Overview
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) is a mineral exploration company with a high-quality portfolio of advanced battery minerals and metals projects in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Western Australia and Canada. The portfolio comprises two critical minerals projects in Quebec, Canada — the Lac Carheil flake graphite project and the Corvette River lithium (and gold) project. The Australian portfolio comprises four projects: Tennant Creek (copper-gold) in the Northern Territory and Warrambie (lithium, nickel-copper, gold), Murchison (gold) and Manindi (lithium, vanadium-titanium, zinc) – all in Western Australia.
The push for net zero targets and the call from policymakers to transition to cleaner energy has intensified the focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and battery storage. The EV automakers and battery manufacturers, rely on essential materials such as graphite and metals, including lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt, to manufacture the batteries that are used in these vehicles and storage batteries generally. This has driven carmakers and battery manufacturers to partner with battery material suppliers under direct off-take agreements. Further, some automakers/battery manufacturers are buying equity stakes in miners, involving them directly in financing decisions for the development of mining projects. This is encouraging for companies such as Metals Australia as it actively advances its projects towards development.
Figure 2 – Graphite is a Critical Mineral required for the mass electrification of auto transportation.
Metals Australia is focused on progressing its flagship Lac Carheil flake graphite project in Quebec, Canada. The project is well-positioned to supply high quality graphite products, including battery-grade graphite to the North American market – including for lithium-ion and EV battery production in the future. The company announced positive sampling results across a 36-km strike length of identified graphite trends at Lac Carheil, including many values over 20% Cg and an exceptionally high-grade sample containing over 63% Cg. The company has planned a drilling program to test new high-grade zones identified from the sampling program, which will form the basis for upgrading the existing Lac Carheil Mineral Resource. An application for the drilling program is progressing with the Quebec regulator. Additionally, the company has recently commenced a Flake Graphite concentrate prefeasibility study with Lycopodium in Ontario and a downstream battery anode plant design with ANZAPLAN in Germany.
Metals Australia is also advancing its lithium, gold and silver exploration project at Corvette River, which is adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class lithium project. Further, the company carries out aggressive exploration programs at its other projects, including Manindi, Warrambie & the Murchison in Western Australia and Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory region of Australia.
Metals Australia is well-funded to complete all its planned exploration and project studies. The cash position at the end of Q1 2024 was AU$17.86 million, which we note was higher than the company’s market capital at current share price. Metals Australia benefits from a team of professionals boasting extensive expertise in geology and mining. The appointment of experienced mining executive Paul Ferguson as the CEO is positive for the company. Since joining in January 2024, he has significantly advanced planning and preparation for the exploration, metallurgical test work programs, and design studies required to move its flagship Lac Carheil high-grade graphite project towards development. The Corvette Project has also completed exploration planning and is now fully permitted for drilling and trenching work during the northern hemisphere summer.
Company Highlights
- Metals Australia is rapidly advancing its flag ship Lac Carheil Graphite Project in Quebec, Canada. In addition, the company has a suite of high-quality exploration projects – including Lithium, Gold and Silver in Quebec, Canada and Lithium, Gold, Copper & Vanadium in Western Australia (WA) and the Northern Territory (NT).
- All projects are in Tier-1 mining jurisdictions (Canada and Australia) with world-class prospectivity and stable geo-politically.
- The company has six key exploration and development projects:
- two in Canada: the Lac Carheil high-grade flake graphite project and the Corvette River lithium and gold-silver-copper exploration project, and,
- four in Australia: Warrambie (lithium, nickel-copper, gold), Murchison (gold) and Manindi (lithium, vanadium-titanium, zinc-silver) in WA, and Tennant Creek (Warrego East copper-gold) in the NT.
- The focus is to rapidly advance its flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project towards development. A drilling program is already contracted to substantially increase the existing JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 13.3 Mt @ 11.5 percent graphitic carbon (Cg) and test the potential of the many other identified high-grade graphite trends.
- The 2020 Scoping Study on Lac Carheil based on the existing resource, representing only 1km of drilling out of the total 36kms of identified graphite trends, indicates a 14-year mine life with a production of 100,000 tons per annum and a pre-tax NPV @ 8 percent of US$123 million (~AUD$190 million).
- There are multiple catalysts at Lac Carheil in the near term including a pre-feasibility study (PFS) (underway), a scoping study on downstream battery (anode) - grade graphite production, and planned drilling aiming to at least double the resource as well as test other identified high-grade graphite trends.
- Furthermore, other projects in Canada including the Corvette River lithium and gold targets, and exploration in Australia at Manindi, Warrambie, Murchison and Warrego – are all seeing active progress.
- The company is well-funded to complete all its planned exploration and project studies. The cash position at the end of Q1 2024 was AU$17.86 million.
- Metals Australia is led by a seasoned board and management team possessing extensive mining sector experience and a proven track record of successful discoveries and project developments. With funding in place, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on growth prospects.