NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Amex Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 7,000,000 flow-through common shares of the Company, at a price per Flow-Through ...

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex" or the "Company") (TSXV: AMX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 7,000,000 flow-through common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") of the Company, at a price per Flow-Through Share of $4.82 (the "Issue Price"), for gross proceeds of C$33,740,000 (the "Offering").

The Flow-Through Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)).

The Company has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 15% Flow-Through Shares to cover over-allotments, exercisable in whole or in part at any time prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used for general exploration expenditures on Amex's properties located in Quebec.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about February 15, 2022, or such other date as agreed between the Company and the underwriters, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Offering, the underwriters will receive on closing of the Offering a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, other than for purchasers on a president's list, for which a cash fee of 3.0% of the aggregate proceeds of the Flow-Through Shares will be paid. The same commission shall be paid to the underwriters in connection with any Flow-Through Shares issued or sold pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' option.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Amex
Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

For further information please contact:
Victor Cantore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amex Exploration: (514) 866-8209

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to obtain any necessary regulatory approvals, the termination of the agreement governing the Offering, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes,  title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.


Overview

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AMX,FRA:MX0,OTCQX:AMXEF) is a junior resource company focused on building ounce and making high-grade gold discoveries at its 100%-owned Perron Gold property located in Canada’s premier mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Ontario. The Perron property is located in the heart of Canada’s gold production in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In addition to Perron, Amex’s portfolio includes three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region.

As the second-largest gold producer in Canada, Quebec consistently ranks as one of the most attractive mining jurisdictions in the world due in large part to its mining-friendly policies, ease in obtaining permits, high-quality infrastructure and extensive mineral wealth. The excellent mining infrastructure in Quebec and the Abitibi region where Amex operates helps to keep drilling costs low. The province is home to the country’s largest gold mine, the Canadian Malartic, which is one of more than 100 mines forged within the Abitibi. The belt is recognized as one of the world’s largest and most productive mineral repositories, having produced more than 180 million ounces of gold.

At Perron, Amex Exploration discovered three high-grade gold zones in 2019, now known as the Eastern Gold zone, the Gratien Gold zone, and the Grey Cat zone. The discoveries in these zones were significant in grade, with the Eastern gold zone giving up notable assays of 56.75 g/t gold over 8.5 meters, 29.44 g/t gold over 8.50 meters, 269.33 g/t gold over 1.35 meters and 393 g/t gold over 1.7 meters. These three active exploration zones remain open at depth and along strike allowing for plenty of exploration upside and opportunities to build ounces in known gold zones.

Amex Exploration is in the middle of a fully-funded 100,000-meter drill program with approximately 40,000 meters of drilling completed in 2019 and another 60,000 meters planned for 2020. While the main focus will be on defining and expanding the three main zones of known mineralization, 20,000 meters of planned drilling will be aimed at numerous regional targets that share similar geological features to the known gold zones. The current exploration program aims to provide the basis for a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate on the project. Amex’s end goal for Perron is to build up ounces quickly in order to become a potential acquisition target.

At the helm of Amex Exploration is a team of proven mine finders and capital market professionals. Executive Chairman of the Board Dr. Jacques Trottier has more than 30 years of experience in mining exploration including time as CEO of Sulliden Exploration where he grew the Shahuindo mines in Peru into a 3 million ounce gold asset. Sulliden merged with Rio Alto, transforming Rio Alto into a mid-tier producer which later merged with Tahoe Resources. President and CEO Victor Cantore has more than 20 years of advisory and leadership experience as an investment advisor with management roles at both public and private companies. During his career, Cantore has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances. Victor was instrumental in securing recent financings that enable Amex recent drilling success. Vice President Exploration Kelly Malcolm is a professional geologist with extensive precious metals exploration experience. He was recently involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold’s high-grade 58N gold deposit.

Amex Reports on Regional Exploration Program including Four New Gold Zones

Amex Reports on Regional Exploration Program including Four New Gold Zones

Highlights include:

  • E2 GOLD ZONE (new zone)
    • PEX-20-034 returned 5.58 g/t Au over 13.85 m including 136.02 g/t Au over 0.55 m
    • PEX-21-066 returned 4.54 g/t Au over 8.45 m
  • GOLD-COPPER DONNA ZONE (new zone)
    • PE-21-318W1 returned 1.37 g/t Au and 0.25 % Cu over 56.00 m including 3.59 g/t Au and 0.72 % Cu over 14.70 m
    • PE-21-318 returned 0.79 g/t Au and 0.24 % Cu over 29.15 m
    • PE-21-318W2 returned 0.89 g/t Au and 0.20% Cu over 16.00 m
  • E3 GOLD ZONE (new zone)
    • PEX-20-003 returned 0.75 g/t Au over 33.80 m
  • UPPER HIGH GRADE ZONE (new zone)
    • PE-20-207W1 returned 18.79 g/t Au over 1.05 m
    • PE-20-190 returned 1.01 g/t Au over 17.20 m
    • PE-20-186A returned 4.08 g/t Au over 3.50 m
  • 210 GOLD ZONE (follow-up drilling)
    • PE-20-229 returned 1.12 g/t Au over 19.50 m
    • PE-21-280 returned 2.39 g/t Au over 9.00 m
    • PE-21-301 returned 0.82 g/t Au over 15.00 m
  • ALIZEE GOLD ZONE (follow-up drilling)
    • PEX-21-049 returned 7.62 g/t Au over 2.15 m
  • WESTERN PERRON (regional exploration drilling)
    • PEX-21-054 returned 3.18 g/t Au over 4.50 m
    • PEX-21-065 returned 2.56 g/t Au over 3.30 m
    • PEX-21-011 returned 3.09 g/t Au over 1.70 m

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 58 drill holes focused on new areas of gold mineralization on the Perron project ("Perron" or the "Project"). See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of Perron and all currently known mineralized zones.

Amex Reviews 2021 Accomplishments and Announces Exploration Plans for 2022

Amex Reviews 2021 Accomplishments and Announces Exploration Plans for 2022

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to provide a review of its 2021 accomplishments and exploration plans and goals for 2022.

On the corporate front, the Company ended the year in a strengthened financial position with the full exercise of all remaining warrants, adding $7 million to the treasury, demonstrating continued shareholder support and confidence. Additionally, Amex Exploration was named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX. As part of its ongoing focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Amex strengthened the Board of Directors through the appointment of Bryan Coates as Lead Independent Director and election of Dr. Luisa Morena as Independent Director.

Amex Announces Exercise of All Remaining Warrants

Amex Announces Exercise of All Remaining Warrants

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company")  is pleased to announce the exercise of 3,115,000 warrants at a strike price of $2.10 and 203,087 broker warrants at a strike price of $2.10 adding close to $7 million to the treasury. The warrants were offered in connection with a $15,750,000 financing which closed on June 17, 2020. With the exercise of these warrants there are no remaining outstanding warrants.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO commented, "We would like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support through the warrant exercise and extend a special thank you to Mr. Eric Sprott who has maintained his ownership in Amex. We are pleased to add this capital to the Company, putting us on stronger financial footing entering 2022. Our exploration program is delivering exceptional results and is continuing at an excellent pace. We will provide a review of our accomplishments from 2021 and discuss our plans for 2022 in early January. Until then from all of us at the Amex Exploration team we wish you a healthy and happy holiday season."

Amex Reports 8.25 g/t Gold over 44.80 Metres and 1.22 g/t Gold over 64.75 Metres from the Denise Zone of Perron

Amex Reports 8.25 g/t Gold over 44.80 Metres and 1.22 g/t Gold over 64.75 Metres from the Denise Zone of Perron

Highlights from the Denise Zone include:

  • 8.25 g/t Au over 44.80 m, including 602.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m, at a vertical depth of ~230 m in hole PE-21-337;
  • 1.22 g/t Au over 64.75 m, including 10.96 g/t Au over 3.55 m, at a vertical depth of ~200 m in hole PE-21-305;
  • 2.38 g/t Au over 6.50 m at a vertical depth of 260 m in hole PE-21-291;
  • 1.36 g/t Au over 10.50 m at a vertical depth of 335 m in hole PE-21-311;
  • 1.55 g/t Au over 8.50 m at a vertical depth of 230 m in hole PE-21-285;
  • 1.41 g/t Au over 9.00 m at a vertical depth of 340 m in hole PE-21-382;
  • 2.01 g/t Au over 6.50 m at a vertical depth of 290 m in hole PE-21-369;
  • 2.65 g/t Au over 9.90 m at a vertical depth of 40 m in hole PE-21-368;
  • 1.50 g/t Au over 19.70 m at a vertical depth of ~30 m in hole PE-21-364; and
  • 0.76 g/t Au over 37.55 m at a vertical depth of ~100 m in hole PE-21-374.

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FRA: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 36 drill holes focused on expansion and definition drilling of the Denise Zone ("Denise"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ and the mineralized zones.

Amex Drills High Grade Gold from HGZ Zone of Perron Including up to 43.74 g/t Gold over 6.90 Metres in Shallow Hole and 28.64 g/t Gold over 5.00 Metres at Depth

Amex Drills High Grade Gold from HGZ Zone of Perron Including up to 43.74 g/t Gold over 6.90 Metres in Shallow Hole and 28.64 g/t Gold over 5.00 Metres at Depth

Highlights from the Shallow (Western) High Grade Zone include:

  • 43.74 g/t Au over 6.90 m, including 531.99 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 302 at a vertical depth of 350 m in hole PE-21-409;
  • 76.61 g/t Au over 3.50 m, including 530.97 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 268 at a vertical depth of 480 m in hole PE-21-383W1;
  • 36.02 g/t Au over 6.55 m, including 218.15 g/t Au over 1.05 m, for a metal factor of 236 at a vertical depth of 250 m in hole PE-21-392;
  • 102.43 g/t Au over 1.80 m, including 357.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 184 at a vertical depth of 300 m in hole PE-21-413;
  • 9.46 g/t Au over 6.25 m for a metal factor of 59 at a vertical depth of 160 m in hole PE-21-378;
  • 7.87 g/t Au over 6.40 m, including 74.47 g/t Au over 1.00 m, for a metal factor of 50 at a vertical depth of 330 m in hole PE-21-399;
  • 4.65 g/t Au over 10.65 m for a metal factor of 50 at a vertical depth of 650 m in hole PE-21-410.

Highlights from the Deep (Eastern) High Grade Zone include:

