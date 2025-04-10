American Salars: Building a Diversified Portfolio of Lithium Assets Across the Americas

American Salars Lithium (CSE:USLI,OTC:USLIF, FWB:Z3P) is an exploration-stage company dedicated to acquiring, developing, and monetizing lithium brine projects across the Americas. With a clear focus on low-cost entry and scalable resource expansion, the company is executing a disciplined strategy to build a high-quality portfolio in strategic jurisdictions.

Central to American Salars’ vision is the conviction that lithium demand—driven by the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles and the rise of stationary energy storage solutions—is poised for significant long-term growth. The company is strategically positioning itself to capitalize on this trend, targeting assets with strong appeal to major producers and institutional investors.

View of American Salar's Salar de PocitosSalar de Pocitos

Salar de Pocitos is the flagship asset of American Salars Lithium, situated in Argentina’s lithium-rich Puna region within Salta Province. The Pocitos 1 block spans 800 hectares and has shown strong lithium brine potential through historical drilling and testing. While a 760,000-ton inferred lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resource was previously reported for the area—including Pocitos 2, which is not owned by American Salars—all contributing drill holes for that estimate were located within Pocitos 1, where the company holds 100 percent ownership.

Drilling at Pocitos 1 has encountered aquifers at depths between 365 and 407 meters, with lithium concentrations reaching up to 169 parts per million (ppm). Sustained brine flow rates were recorded for over five hours, and porosity tests on core samples returned strong results, ranging from 6 to 14 percent, further underscoring the project’s potential.

Company Highlights

  • American Salars Lithium is taking advantage of depressed lithium prices to acquire undervalued assets with long-term scalability and world-class exit potential. The company targets assets with clear upside potential, particularly in brine-rich jurisdictions like Argentina and Nevada.
  • The company’s holdings include four lithium projects: Salar de Pocitos (Argentina), Black Rock South (Nevada, USA), Jaguaribe Pegmatite (Brazil), and the Quebec Lithium Portfolio (Canada).
  • Located in the Lithium Triangle of Salta, Argentina, the flagship Pocitos 1 is an 800-hectare brine project shares a 760,000-tonne inferred lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resource and excellent expansion potential.
  • Brine-based lithium resources offer lower environmental impact, faster resource delineation, and reduced development costs compared to hard rock alternatives.
  • Several of the company’s team members have been involved in multi-million-dollar lithium asset sales. Recent deals in the region (e.g., Alpha Lithium, Neo Lithium, Arcadium) provide a roadmap for monetization.

American Salars Lithium
American Salars Lithium is building a diversified portfolio of lithium assets across the Americas

AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

American Salars Lithium Inc

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - MARCH 12 th 2025 American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) states its commitment to strengthening the United States lithium supply, a critical mineral essential for electric vehicles, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing. As demand for domestic lithium sources grows, securing reliable resources is vital for the nation's clean energy and technology future. With the potential for new tariffs on lithium imports under the Trump administration, American Salars has positioned itself to secure a stable, tariff-free lithium supply through its Black Rock South Lithium Project in Nevada.

AMERICAN SALARS TO EXPAND ITS POCITOS PROJECT BY 1,635% TO 13,880 HECTARES IN ARGENTINA'S LITHIUM TRIANGLE

American Salars Lithium INC. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces it has entered into a Letter Of Intent Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire up to 100% of the Salar De Pocitos Project (the "Project") consisting of 10 mineral tenements spanning approximately 13,080 hectares and contiguous to the Company's 800 hectare Flagship Pocitos 1 Project in Salta Province, Argentina. This represents a property size increase of 1635% to a footprint combined total of 13,880 hectares on the Pocitos Salar, within the prolific Lithium Triangle. The closing of this transaction will culminate in American Salars having the second largest property asset on the Salar de Pocitos.

American Salars Acquires Leduc East Pegmatite Project in Quebec

American Salars Lithium Inc

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - FEBRUARY 26 th 2025 American Salars Lithium INC. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces it has signed a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire 100% of the Leduc East Lithium Project (the "Project") consisting of 101 mineral claims spanning approximately 6,100 hectares or 61 square kilometers.

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Appointment of CEO and Director

Expansive salt flat with polygonal patterns, distant mountains under a clear blue sky.

Types of Lithium Brine Deposits

The growing global adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is driving lithium demand, and it’s important for investors interested in the battery metal to understand the different lithium deposit types found around the world.

Lithium is mined from three types of deposits: brines, pegmatites and sedimentary rocks. Global lithium reserves are estimated at 30 million metric tons (MT), and continental brines and pegmatites are the main sources for commercial production.

A University of Michigan study published in the Journal of Industrial Ecology explains, “The feasibility of recovering lithium economically from any deposit depends on the size of the deposit, its lithium content … the content of other elements and the processes that are used to remove the lithium-bearing material from the deposit and extract lithium from it.”

Stock market chart overlay on electric car charging port.

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2025 in Review

The global lithium market experienced a significant downturn during the first quarter of 2025, with some price segments falling to four year lows. Persistent oversupply and weaker-than-anticipated demand, particularly from the electric vehicle (EV) sector, prevented any market gains over the three month period.

After starting the year at a steady pace, the lithium carbonate CIF North Asia price fell below US$9,550 per metric ton in February, its lowest point since 2021. Its downward trend has triggered more production cuts and project delays among major producers, especially in Australia and China, as companies seek to balance the market.

With prices well off highs seen in 2021 and 2022, analysts are suggesting that these adjustments may signal a market bottom, with projections indicating a potential shift to a lithium supply deficit as early as 2026.

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

CEOL Application Process Update

Galan Lithium

Galan Declines AU$240M Bid for Argentina Projects

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) has rejected a US$150 million (AU$240 million) cash bid from China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co and France’s Renault Group to acquire its Hombre Muerto West and Candelas lithium brine projects in Argentina, The West Australian reports.

Text saying "lithium" overlaid on stock chart with a globe in the background.

Top 7 Global Lithium Stocks in 2025

The lithium market faced continued pressure in Q1 2025 as oversupply and weaker-than-expected demand pushed prices to a four-year low, with the lithium carbonate CIF North Asia price dipping below US$9,550 per metric ton.

The broad market decline led many analysts to speculate that the market had bottomed and a rebound was imminent. This was further supported by production cuts in China and Australia aimed at stabilizing supply.

Despite near-term challenges, long-term prospects remain strong, highlighted by Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) AU$6.7 billion acquisition of Arcadium Lithium, the company formed by the merger of Allkem and Livent.

