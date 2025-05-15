AMERICAN SALARS ADDS LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT DR. MARK KING AS A TECHNCIAL ADVISOR AND QUALIFIED PERSON

American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: ASALF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces the addition of Dr. Mark King PhD, PGeo, FGC, a world-renowned lithium brine expert, as a Technical Advisor and Qualified Person.

Dr. King is a hydrogeologist with 30+ years of international experience in groundwater modeling and geochemistry. For the past 15 years, he has specialized in exploration and evaluation of lithium brine projects. His strong chemistry and numerical modeling background has proven to be an excellent foundation for brine exploration and quantitative evaluation. Consequently, his resource and reserve estimation experience on major brine projects is now arguably the most extensive of any geologist, hydrogeologist, or engineer in the world.

Some notable past involvements include serving as a resource and/or reserve estimation Qualified Person for the following:

  • Albermarle at Salar Atacama (Chile), Silver Peak (Nevada, USA) and Antofalla Salar (Argentina)
  • Neo Lithium at the 3Q Salar, (Argentina)
  • Lithium Americas at the Cauchari Salar, (Argentina)
  • Vulcan Energy in the Rhine Valley, (Germany)
  • Alpha Lithium at Tolillar & Hombre Muerto Salar, (Argentina)

In addition, Dr. King and his team have conducted detailed due diligence reviews of 20+ advanced brine projects and reconnaissance reviews (and ranking) of 100+ greenfield to early-stage projects, in South America and the southern US. His technical team at GWI have advanced expertise in geological modelling, GIS, data management and 3D visualization. They will provide exploration and resource consulting services to American Salars from time to time.

R. Nick Horsley, CEO & Director States , "American Salars is yet again adding depth to its technical team. We are fortunate to welcome Dr. King and his team at GWI to American Salars and look forward to working together in our search for significant lithium salar projects. Mark is a globally recognized authority whose work has taken him to lithium brine projects throughout North and South America, and beyond."

About American Salars Lithium Inc.

About American Salars Lithium Inc. American Salars Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"R. Nick Horsley "

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding American Salar's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits American Salars will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including American Salars results of exploration or review of properties that American Salars does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and American Salars assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. 


