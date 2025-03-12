Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

(TheNewswire)

American Salars Lithium Inc

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - MARCH 12 th 2025 American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) states its commitment to strengthening the United States lithium supply, a critical mineral essential for electric vehicles, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing. As demand for domestic lithium sources grows, securing reliable resources is vital for the nation's clean energy and technology future. With the potential for new tariffs on lithium imports under the Trump administration, American Salars has positioned itself to secure a stable, tariff-free lithium supply through its Black Rock South Lithium Project in Nevada.

As trade uncertainties grow, American Salars Nevada property serves as a critical safeguard against rising costs and potential supply chain disruptions. By having a US based lithium asset, the company holds a strong position in the domestic lithium market, providing potential future supply opportunities while reducing exposure to geopolitical risks and import restrictions. This strategic positioning not only strengthens American Salars' role in the US lithium market but also supports North America's push for energy independence in the face of shifting trade policies.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. The Blackrock South lithium brine project - Nevada

Beyond its Nevada project, American Salars has acquired a diversified portfolio of lithium assets in Canada, Brazil, and Argentina, positioning the company for potential resource development and enhanced market flexibility amid shifting global trade policies.

American Salars is strengthening its footprint in Argentina's Lithium Triangle, a globally recognized region containing some of the highest-grade lithium brine deposits. This strategic positioning enhances the Company's potential for future exploration and development in one of the world's most significant lithium-producing areas. The Company owns the 800-hectare Pocitos 1 lithium project and has a Letter Of Intent to acquire 13,080 hectares of neighboring land, making it the second-largest property holder on the Salar de Pocitos.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Salar de Pocitos and surrounding Salars - Argentina

The Company is expanding its presence in Quebec, a highly promising region for new lithium discoveries. Its Xenia West & East projects consist of 92 mining claims spanning 5,382 hectares (54 sq km), located 30 km southeast of Val-d'Or with direct access via Highway 117. Additionally, Lac Simard Nord & South border Sayona Mining's Tansim Project, which includes the Viau-Dallaire and Viau Showings, estimated to contain 5–25 million tons of Li₂O at 1.2–1.3% and the recently announced Leduc East Lithium Project with 6,100 hectares of claims covering part of an extensive belt of granitic and gneissic rocks that host pegmatitic mineralogy, with over 35 mapped pegmatites and covering 15 historical pegmatite-borne felspar showings, 13 of which are former Feldspar and Mica mines operated from the early 1900 to the 1940's.

Through its Jaguaribe, Brazil Lithium & REE project, American Salars is strategically positioned within the BRICS economic bloc, where lithium-rich regions are becoming essential for battery production and clean energy technologies. The Jaguaribe Project, located in the Jaguaribe/Solonópole region in Ceará, Northern Brazil, hosts multiple extensive lithium and REE-bearing pegmatite dykes. Initial sampling has returned significant lithium oxide discoveries, including 3.72% Li₂O, 2.15% Li₂O, and 1.58% Li₂O, reinforcing the project's high potential, as well as REE samples of 554.5 parts per million cesium, 135 parts per million tantalum and 177 parts per million niobium. One sample showed high values for rubidium (greater than 10,000 parts per million); tin (675 parts per million) and zinc (387 parts per million).


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Jaguaribe Pegmatite Vein with mineralized outcrop samples.

By securing assets in multiple strategic locations , American Salars mitigates geopolitical risks, ensures and maintains a strong competitive position in the rapidly growing clean energy market.

American Salars CEO & Director R. Nick Horsley states, "The lithium market is evolving rapidly, and shifting trade policies could create new challenges. By securing strategic lithium assets in key regions of North and South America, we have hedged ourselves geopolitically to meet the growing demand driven by electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. This strategy reduceds our exposure to uncertain supply chains and trade war implications. Amid the tariff war, talk of Argentina and the United States entering a trade pact bodes well for our Salar de Pocitos flagship project, positioning it as a critical asset in a stabilizing Western supply chain, especially as US policies increasingly prioritize domestic and allied sourcing of critical minerals."

The global lithium market is at a pivotal moment, driven by surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs), battery storage, and clean energy technologies. However, potential tariff policies under a Trump administration could disrupt supply chains and increase costs for U.S. manufacturers. If tariffs are imposed on lithium imports from key suppliers like China, Argentina, and Chile, the cost of raw materials could rise, impacting battery production and the broader EV market. As the U.S. seeks to reduce reliance on foreign lithium, domestic projects like American Salars Lithium Inc.'s Black Rock South in Nevada are becoming increasingly valuable, offering a secure, tariff-free alternative that ensures supply chain stability and cost control.

As trade uncertainties grow, American Salars Lithium Inc.'s Nevada property serves as a critical safeguard against rising costs and potential supply chain disruptions. By owning and developing a U.S.-based lithium source, the company guarantees a reliable, domestic supply of lithium, reducing exposure to geopolitical risks and import restrictions. This strategic positioning not only strengthens American Salars Lithium Inc.'s role in the U.S. lithium market but also supports North America's push for energy independence in the face of shifting trade policies.

Beyond Nevada, American Salars Lithium Inc. is well-positioned in the global lithium market, with a diversified portfolio of high-potential properties in Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and the U.S. This geographically balanced strategy provides access to some of the world's most lithium-rich regions, ensuring resource security and market flexibility. Canada offers a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction near key North American battery production hubs, while Brazil and Argentina—both part of the "Lithium Triangle"—boast some of the world's highest-grade lithium brine deposits. By securing assets in multiple regions, American Salars Lithium Inc. mitigates geopolitical risks, ensures a steady lithium supply, and maintains a competitive edge in a rapidly expanding market—regardless of how global trade policies evolve.

About American Salars Lithium Inc.

American Salars Lithium is a public exploration company focused on developing lithium resource projects. The Company's ultimate objective is the production of battery grade lithium carbonate to meet the growing demands of the battery industry. The Company's has a diversified portfolio of Lithium Brine and Hardrock projects in North and South America.

All Stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on , , TikTok , and Instagram .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

" R. Nick Horsley "

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

American Salars Lithium Inc.
Phone: 604.740.7492
E-Mail: info@americansalars.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding American Salar's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits American Salars will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including American Salars results of exploration or review of properties that American Salars does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and American Salars assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

American Salars LithiumUSLI:CCCSE:USLIBattery Metals Investing
USLI:CC
The Conversation (0)
AMERICAN SALARS TO EXPAND ITS POCITOS PROJECT BY 1,635% TO 13,880 HECTARES IN ARGENTINA'S LITHIUM TRIANGLE

AMERICAN SALARS TO EXPAND ITS POCITOS PROJECT BY 1,635% TO 13,880 HECTARES IN ARGENTINA'S LITHIUM TRIANGLE

American Salars Lithium INC. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces it has entered into a Letter Of Intent Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire up to 100% of the Salar De Pocitos Project (the "Project") consisting of 10 mineral tenements spanning approximately 13,080 hectares and contiguous to the Company's 800 hectare Flagship Pocitos 1 Project in Salta Province, Argentina. This represents a property size increase of 1635% to a footprint combined total of 13,880 hectares on the Pocitos Salar, within the prolific Lithium Triangle. The closing of this transaction will culminate in American Salars having the second largest property asset on the Salar de Pocitos.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Salars Acquires Leduc East Pegmatite Project in Quebec

American Salars Acquires Leduc East Pegmatite Project in Quebec

(TheNewswire)

American Salars Lithium Inc

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - FEBRUARY 26 th 2025 American Salars Lithium INC. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces it has signed a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire 100% of the Leduc East Lithium Project (the "Project") consisting of 101 mineral claims spanning approximately 6,100 hectares or 61 square kilometers.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vanadiumcorp Approved to Settle Debt for Shares

Vanadiumcorp Approved to Settle Debt for Shares

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 1 2 March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 19, 2025 news release the Company is pleased to announced that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to settle $74,174.59 of debt by issuing 593,397 $0.125 common shares of the Company.  The Company has now issued 595,397 $0.125 common shares to various creditors.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 11, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is working with Laurentia Exploration to fine tune the next drill program with both infill drilling and step-out holes on the Graal property, the Company's strategically located asset near Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the successful execution of its 2025 maiden drill program at the Radar Project, located near the town of Cartwright in Labrador, Canada. This program confirmed a large mineralized layered mafic intrusion with early indications suggesting it is completely undeformed and contains its original primary magmatic textures from over 1 billion years ago. The Dykes River intrusion (Gower 2017), which hosts the entirety of the Radar Ti-V project, has been historically mapped over an area of 160km 2 which is similar in size to Greenland's Skargaard intrusion. This size underscores the immense untapped potential of the region for hosting critical metals, including vanadium and titanium, essential to the global green energy transition.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 11 March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 26, 2025 news release, the Company announces that, due to changes in regulations and tariff uncertainty between Canada and the US, the Company is amending its private placement financing to include up to 3,846,153 $0.13 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units) and up to 2,727,727 $0.11 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 ( the "Financing").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 11  March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 26, 2025 news release, the Company announces that, due to changes in regulations and tariff uncertainty between Canada and the US, the Company is amending its private placement financing to include up to 3,846,153 $0.13 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units) and up to 2,727,727 $0.11 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 ( the "Financing").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Avenira Limited (AEV:AU) has announced Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate 45MT Tanbreez Rare Earth Project Greenland

Cobre Secures $25M BHP Investment for Botswana Copper Exploration

Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Tech Investing

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

resource investing

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate 45MT Tanbreez Rare Earth Project Greenland

Copper Investing

Cobre Secures $25M BHP Investment for Botswana Copper Exploration

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Forecast Points to Continued Platinum Shortage in 2025

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Advances Critical Mineral Targeting with AI-Assisted 3D Modelling at their Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

silver investing

Compelling New 2km-Long Target with Links to Known Outcropping Veins

×