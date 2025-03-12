AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - MARCH 12 th 2025 American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) states its commitment to strengthening the United States lithium supply, a critical mineral essential for electric vehicles, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing. As demand for domestic lithium sources grows, securing reliable resources is vital for the nation's clean energy and technology future. With the potential for new tariffs on lithium imports under the Trump administration, American Salars has positioned itself to secure a stable, tariff-free lithium supply through its Black Rock South Lithium Project in Nevada.
As trade uncertainties grow, American Salars Nevada property serves as a critical safeguard against rising costs and potential supply chain disruptions. By having a US based lithium asset, the company holds a strong position in the domestic lithium market, providing potential future supply opportunities while reducing exposure to geopolitical risks and import restrictions. This strategic positioning not only strengthens American Salars' role in the US lithium market but also supports North America's push for energy independence in the face of shifting trade policies.
Figure 1. The Blackrock South lithium brine project - Nevada
Beyond its Nevada project, American Salars has acquired a diversified portfolio of lithium assets in Canada, Brazil, and Argentina, positioning the company for potential resource development and enhanced market flexibility amid shifting global trade policies.
American Salars is strengthening its footprint in Argentina's Lithium Triangle, a globally recognized region containing some of the highest-grade lithium brine deposits. This strategic positioning enhances the Company's potential for future exploration and development in one of the world's most significant lithium-producing areas. The Company owns the 800-hectare Pocitos 1 lithium project and has a Letter Of Intent to acquire 13,080 hectares of neighboring land, making it the second-largest property holder on the Salar de Pocitos.
Figure 2. Salar de Pocitos and surrounding Salars - Argentina
The Company is expanding its presence in Quebec, a highly promising region for new lithium discoveries. Its Xenia West & East projects consist of 92 mining claims spanning 5,382 hectares (54 sq km), located 30 km southeast of Val-d'Or with direct access via Highway 117. Additionally, Lac Simard Nord & South border Sayona Mining's Tansim Project, which includes the Viau-Dallaire and Viau Showings, estimated to contain 5–25 million tons of Li₂O at 1.2–1.3% and the recently announced Leduc East Lithium Project with 6,100 hectares of claims covering part of an extensive belt of granitic and gneissic rocks that host pegmatitic mineralogy, with over 35 mapped pegmatites and covering 15 historical pegmatite-borne felspar showings, 13 of which are former Feldspar and Mica mines operated from the early 1900 to the 1940's.
Through its Jaguaribe, Brazil Lithium & REE project, American Salars is strategically positioned within the BRICS economic bloc, where lithium-rich regions are becoming essential for battery production and clean energy technologies. The Jaguaribe Project, located in the Jaguaribe/Solonópole region in Ceará, Northern Brazil, hosts multiple extensive lithium and REE-bearing pegmatite dykes. Initial sampling has returned significant lithium oxide discoveries, including 3.72% Li₂O, 2.15% Li₂O, and 1.58% Li₂O, reinforcing the project's high potential, as well as REE samples of 554.5 parts per million cesium, 135 parts per million tantalum and 177 parts per million niobium. One sample showed high values for rubidium (greater than 10,000 parts per million); tin (675 parts per million) and zinc (387 parts per million).
Figure 3. Jaguaribe Pegmatite Vein with mineralized outcrop samples.
By securing assets in multiple strategic locations , American Salars mitigates geopolitical risks, ensures and maintains a strong competitive position in the rapidly growing clean energy market.
American Salars CEO & Director R. Nick Horsley states, "The lithium market is evolving rapidly, and shifting trade policies could create new challenges. By securing strategic lithium assets in key regions of North and South America, we have hedged ourselves geopolitically to meet the growing demand driven by electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. This strategy reduceds our exposure to uncertain supply chains and trade war implications. Amid the tariff war, talk of Argentina and the United States entering a trade pact bodes well for our Salar de Pocitos flagship project, positioning it as a critical asset in a stabilizing Western supply chain, especially as US policies increasingly prioritize domestic and allied sourcing of critical minerals."
The global lithium market is at a pivotal moment, driven by surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs), battery storage, and clean energy technologies. However, potential tariff policies under a Trump administration could disrupt supply chains and increase costs for U.S. manufacturers. If tariffs are imposed on lithium imports from key suppliers like China, Argentina, and Chile, the cost of raw materials could rise, impacting battery production and the broader EV market. As the U.S. seeks to reduce reliance on foreign lithium, domestic projects like American Salars Lithium Inc.'s Black Rock South in Nevada are becoming increasingly valuable, offering a secure, tariff-free alternative that ensures supply chain stability and cost control.
As trade uncertainties grow, American Salars Lithium Inc.'s Nevada property serves as a critical safeguard against rising costs and potential supply chain disruptions. By owning and developing a U.S.-based lithium source, the company guarantees a reliable, domestic supply of lithium, reducing exposure to geopolitical risks and import restrictions. This strategic positioning not only strengthens American Salars Lithium Inc.'s role in the U.S. lithium market but also supports North America's push for energy independence in the face of shifting trade policies.
Beyond Nevada, American Salars Lithium Inc. is well-positioned in the global lithium market, with a diversified portfolio of high-potential properties in Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and the U.S. This geographically balanced strategy provides access to some of the world's most lithium-rich regions, ensuring resource security and market flexibility. Canada offers a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction near key North American battery production hubs, while Brazil and Argentina—both part of the "Lithium Triangle"—boast some of the world's highest-grade lithium brine deposits. By securing assets in multiple regions, American Salars Lithium Inc. mitigates geopolitical risks, ensures a steady lithium supply, and maintains a competitive edge in a rapidly expanding market—regardless of how global trade policies evolve.
About American Salars Lithium Inc.
American Salars Lithium is a public exploration company focused on developing lithium resource projects. The Company's ultimate objective is the production of battery grade lithium carbonate to meet the growing demands of the battery industry. The Company's has a diversified portfolio of Lithium Brine and Hardrock projects in North and South America.
All Stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on , , TikTok , and Instagram .
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
" R. Nick Horsley "
R. Nick Horsley, CEO
For further information, please contact:
American Salars Lithium Inc.
Phone: 604.740.7492
E-Mail: info@americansalars.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding American Salar's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits American Salars will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including American Salars results of exploration or review of properties that American Salars does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and American Salars assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.