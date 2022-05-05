Alianza Minerals CEO Jason Weber: Discovery-focused Mining and Exploration
Alianza Minerals CEO Jason Weber noted, “It adds up to a nice potential for discovery in 2022 for Alianza shareholders.”
Alianza Minerals CEO Jason Weber: Discovery-Focused Mining and Explorationyoutu.be
Alianza Minerals (TSXV:ANZ,OTCQB:TARSF) CEO Jason Weber discussed the business’ discovery-focused model. The company has interests in BC, Yukon, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Its diversified portfolio encompasses metals that include gold, silver, copper and other base metals.
Opportunities for mineral discovery abound throughout the world, including Canada’s mineral-rich regions, known deposits in the US and further south into countries like Peru. Volatile markets and sociopolitical instability around the globe call attention to the importance of a diverse portfolio.
Weber acknowledged this, and highlighted the company’s focus on discovery. “What we're trying to provide to our shareholders is access to discoveries — that's projects that are at the drill stage. We do that in a combination of self-funded projects like our Haldane silver project in the Keno Hill district in Yukon. Then we backed that up with other exploration projects that we've joint ventured with partners. Currently we have three such projects in Colorado, exploring for copper, and one in Southern Yukon, where we’re looking for silver.”
Alianza announced the results of a late-season drilling program in early 2021, showing significant drill intersections, evolving into a bigger proof-of-concept for the discovery model. Weber explained, “(This) showed that we could find wide veins with minimal grades. We were able to follow that up with the keynote of the Keno Hill district, hybrid silver. It's still in its early stages and we'll continue to follow up in 2022 drilling.”
Weber noted, “The real value that we can add for investors is by making a discovery. So a company like Alianza has a lot of potential for discovery. When you look at companies like ours, it's that access to discovery situations, which is going to greatly enhance the share price. We have holdings in a district that's known for its high-grade intersections, just like what they're mining next door to the property. We follow that up with another couple of near-mine exploration projects. I think it adds up for a nice potential for discovery in 2022 for Alianza shareholders.”
Watch the full interview of Alianza Minerals CEO Jason Weber above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Alianza Minerals (TSXV:ANZ,OTCQB:TARSF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Alianza Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Alianza Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Alianza Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
