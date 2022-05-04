ALBemarle Corporation today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 . First-Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights Net sales of $1.13 billion an increase of 36%; Net sales increased 44% excluding Fine Chemistry Services business sold in June 2021 Net income of $253.4 million or $2.15 per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.38 an increase of 116% Adjusted EBITDA of $432 million an increase ...

ALB