ALBemarle Corporation a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 . The company will hold its conference call to discuss fourth-quarter 2021 results on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 9:00 a.m. ET . This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at via the ...

The company will hold its conference call to discuss fourth-quarter 2021 results on Thursday, Feb. 17 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com , via the webcast link below or by phone at the following number:

US Toll free:

+1 844 347 1034

International direct:

+1 209 905 5910

Passcode:

3389287

Webcast:

Q4 Webcast Link

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following number (for 7 days):

US Toll free:

+1 855 859 2056

International direct:

+1 404 537 3406

Passcode:

3389287

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-results-on-wednesday-feb-16-2022-301453939.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

