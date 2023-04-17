LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Obtain Significantly Expanded Coverage for Medicare Beneficiaries

  • The Medicare program has expanded access to continuous glucose monitoring systems like the FreeStyle Libre 2 system and the FreeStyle Libre 14 day system for insulin-using 1 Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes, removing the prior requirement of multiple daily insulin injections
  • Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes and a history of problematic hypoglycemia 2 may also be eligible to have their FreeStyle Libre 2 system or FreeStyle Libre 14 day system covered for reimbursement
  • Abbott is working to get the latest-generation FreeStyle Libre 3 system added to Medicare's list of covered systems as soon as possible 3

More Medicare beneficiaries than ever before who are living with diabetes and use insulin 1 will now be eligible for reimbursement when using Abbott's (NYSE: ABT) FreeStyle Libre ® portfolio 3,4 the most prescribed and affordable continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) in the United States . 5,6

"FreeStyle Libre technology was designed from the start to be affordable and accessible," said Jared Watkin , senior vice president for Abbott's diabetes care business. "We've been focused on highlighting the tremendous benefits of continuous glucose monitoring to help people living with diabetes manage their care easily and pain-free. Increasing access is a monumental step by Medicare to allow more people to have access to FreeStyle Libre so they can spend less time worrying and more time living healthier, better lives."

The prevalence of American adults living with diabetes continues to grow. Almost 11 million adults over the age of 65 are living with diabetes in the United States . 7 There could be more than two million Medicare beneficiaries living with diabetes that use insulin who will now be eligible to use FreeStyle Libre CGMs to manage their condition. 3,4,8

"Providing access to CGMs, like the FreeStyle Libre systems, for Medicare insulin users is a powerful affirmation that access to the best available, patient-centered technologies can optimize the clinical impact and safety of life-saving, longstanding therapies like insulin," said James Gavin III , M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chief medical officer of Healing Our Village, Inc. , a firm specializing in helping economically challenged, ethnically diverse and medically underserved people feel empowered to take control of their diabetes.

The expansion also allows Medicare beneficiaries with problematic hypoglycemia 2 – where a person's blood glucose is lower than normal and can lead to dizziness or becoming unconscious – to qualify for coverage of a FreeStyle CGM to manage their diabetes. 3,4

"We applaud Medicare's decision allowing for all insulin-dependent people as well as others who have a history of problematic hypoglycemia to have access to a continuous glucose monitor, a potentially life-saving tool for diabetes management," said Chuck Henderson , chief executive officer, American Diabetes Association.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just cleared a reader for the FreeStyle Libre 3 system. With the FDA's clearance of a standalone reader, Abbott is working to get the FreeStyle Libre 3 system added to Medicare's list of covered systems as soon as possible. 3

The FreeStyle Libre systems are prescribed by more doctors for their Medicare patients than any other CGM. 8,9 Visit FreeStyle.Abbott to learn more about Abbott's Medicare coverage.

Important Safety Information
FreeStyle Libre 14 day system: Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 14 day system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 systems : Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 2 or FreeStyle Libre 3 systems as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

About Abbott Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott- , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

1 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service Local Coverage Determination Coverage Guidance L33822 from the Medicare Administrative Contractors https://www.cms.gov/medicare-coverage-database/view/lcd.aspx?LCDId=33822 .  Published and accessed on March 2 , 2023.  For coverage of a CGM, patients must be diagnosed with diabetes; have sufficient training on using a CGM based on their healthcare provider's conclusion; be prescribed a CGM device in accordance with its FDA indications for use; use insulin or have a history of problematic hypoglycemia; have seen their healthcare provider in-person or through a Medicare-approved telehealth visit to evaluate their diabetes control within six months before the CGM was ordered; and every six months following their initial CGM prescription must go in-person or have a Medicare-approved telehealth visit with their healthcare provider to document their CGM adherence and diabetes treatment plan.

2 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service's definition of problematic hypoglycemia is: recurrent (more than one) level 2 hypoglycemic events (glucose

3 Abbott is in process of filing a standard code verification request with the Medicare Pricing Data Analysis and Coding (PDAC) contractor to assign the FreeStyle Libre 3 system to the appropriate CGM durable medical equipment (DME) code, as required for Medicare coverage. See Glucose Monitor – Policy Article A52464, available at https://www.cms.gov/medicare-coverage-database/view/article.aspx?articleid=52464&ver=43& .

4 Currently, only the FreeStyle Libre 14 day and FreeStyle Libre 2 systems are available for Medicare coverage.

5 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Based on the number of patients assigned to each manufacturer based on last filed prescription data in U.S. Retail Pharmacies and Durable Medical Equipment Suppliers.

6 Based on a comparison of list prices of FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 14 day systems versus competitors' CGM systems.  The actual cost to patients may or may not be lower than other CGM systems, depending on the amount covered by insurance, if any. Abbott provides this information as a courtesy, it is subject to change and interpretation. The customer is ultimately responsible for determining the appropriate codes, coverage, and payment policies for individual patients. Abbott does not guarantee third-party coverage or payment for our products or reimburse customers for claims that are denied by third-party payers.

7 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National Diabetes Statistics Report website, https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/data/statistics-report/index.html. Accessed March 2, 2023 .

8 Data on file.  Abbott Diabetes Care.

9 Data based total active Medicare patients with CGM readers.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbotts-freestyle-libre-continuous-glucose-monitoring-systems-obtain-significantly-expanded-coverage-for-medicare-beneficiaries-301798550.html

SOURCE Abbott

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Glen Eagle Resources Provides Operational Update: Announces Pause on Honduras Operation

(TheNewswire)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSXV:GER) announces that it has paused operations at the Cobra Oro gold processing plant in Honduras to review its plan and assess its options

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

FDA Clears Reader for Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 3 System

  • The FreeStyle Libre 3 system is the latest generation in Abbott's FreeStyle Libre portfolio – the most prescribed and affordable integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system in the United States 1, 2
  • With a standalone reader, Abbott is working 3 to have the FreeStyle Libre 3 system available to Medicare beneficiaries who use insulin 4

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared a reader for its FreeStyle Libre ® 3 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system, which features the world's smallest, thinnest and most discreet 5 glucose sensor. With the FDA's clearance of a standalone reader, Abbott is working to get the FreeStyle Libre 3 system added to Medicare's list of covered systems as soon as possible. 3

The FreeStyle Libre® 3 standalone reader displays real-time glucose readings from a large, bright and easy-to-see screen.

"Our customers all over the world consistently tell us how our FreeStyle Libre technology has made an enormous, positive impact on their health and quality of life – they spend less time worrying and more time living," said Jared Watkin , senior vice president for Abbott's diabetes care business. "The FreeStyle 3 reader provides more choice to people living with diabetes to have access to lifesaving technology that is smaller and easier to use and comes without the high-cost burdens of other systems."

The FreeStyle Libre 3 reader is a small handheld device that displays real-time glucose readings directly from a small sensor worn on the back of a person's upper arm, allowing them to manage their diabetes quickly and easily by viewing their glucose readings 6 on a large, bright and easy-to-see screen.

People who use the FreeStyle Libre 3 system will still have the option to use the current FreeStyle Libre 3 smartphone apps. 7,8

The reader uses a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which is commonly found in many other electronic devices like mobile phones. The user manual for the FreeStyle Libre 3 reader provides details on how to safely store, charge and use the device, including always using the Abbott-provided USB cable and power adapter.

The FreeStyle Libre portfolio is the number one sensor-based glucose monitoring system in the world 9 , having changed the lives of 4.5 million people across more than 60 countries 10 by providing breakthrough technology that is accessible and affordable. 2

Important Safety Information
Failure to use the FreeStyle Libre 3 system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 for safety info.

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott- , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

  1. Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Based on total active patients with Medicare CGM readers and the number of patients assigned to each manufacturer based on last filed prescription data in U.S. Retail Pharmacies and Durable Medical Equipment Suppliers.
  2. Based on a comparison of list prices of the FreeStyle Libre 3 iCGM system versus competitors' (i)CGM systems.  The actual cost to patients may or may not be lower than other (i)CGM systems, depending on the amount covered by insurance, if any. Abbott provides this information as a courtesy; it is subject to change and interpretation. The customer is ultimately responsible for determining the appropriate codes, coverage, and payment policies for individual patients. Abbott does not guarantee third-party coverage or payment for our products or reimburse customers for claims that are denied by third-party payers.
  3. Abbott is in process of filing a standard code verification request with the Medicare Pricing Data Analysis and Coding (PDAC) contractor to assign the FreeStyle Libre 3 system to the appropriate CGM durable medical equipment (DME) code, as required for Medicare coverage. See Glucose Monitor – Policy Article A52464, available at https://www.cms.gov/medicare-coverage-database/view/article.aspx?articleid=52464&ver=43& .
  4. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service Local Coverage Determination Coverage Guidance L33822 from the Medicare Administrative Contractors https://www.cms.gov/medicare-coverage-database/view/lcd.aspx?LCDId=33822 .  Published and accessed on March 2 , 2023.  For coverage of a CGM, patients must be diagnosed with diabetes; have sufficient training on using a CGM based on their healthcare provider's conclusion; be prescribed a CGM device in accordance with its FDA indications for use; use insulin or have a history of problematic hypoglycemia; have seen their healthcare provider in-person or through a Medicare-approved telehealth visit to evaluate their diabetes control within six months before the CGM was ordered; and every six months following their initial CGM prescription must go in-person or have a Medicare-approved telehealth visit with their healthcare provider to document their CGM adherence and diabetes treatment plan.
  5. Among patient-applied sensors.
  6. To start a new sensor, a user must hold their reader up to the sensor for an initial scan.  After the initial scan and warm up period, data from the sensor sends readings directly to the reader every minute.  Refer to the FreeStyle Libre 3 reader user's manual for further instructions.
  7. If users start a new sensor with the reader, they will not be able to use their smartphone app to check their glucose levels for the entire sensor wear period.  If a user wishes to switch to their smartphone app to check their glucose levels, they must start a new sensor.
  8. The FreeStyle Libre 3 app is only compatible with certain mobile devices and operating systems. Please check our website for more information about device compatibility before using an app.
  9. Data based on the number of users worldwide for FreeStyle Libre family of personal CGMs compared to the number of users for other leading personal CGM brands and based on CGM sales dollars compared to other leading personal CGM brands.
  10. Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care.

Abbott Logo (PRNewsFoto/Abbott)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-clears-reader-for-abbotts-freestyle-libre-3-system-301797385.html

SOURCE Abbott

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Building Stronger Businesses - Together

Tiny parts like precision mechanical springs and wire forms bring many of the innovative devices at Medtronic to life. And we care about where they come from - both from a quality and a community standpoint

For us, Springfield Spring and Stamping, a certified minority-owned company, delivers both. And obtaining corporate clients like Medtronic was key to the Massachusetts-based company's growth.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Viemed Healthcare to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Conference

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the " Company " or " Viemed ") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it will present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET in Toronto, Ontario at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings. The 2023 conference will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario on April 25th and 26th. To register for the conference, please visit the following link: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_91703/conference_register.html

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Danaher Announces Conversion Date for Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock"), will automatically convert into shares of the Company's common stock on April 17, 2023 (the "Conversion Date"). The conversion rate for each share of Preferred Stock will be 5.0175 shares of the Company's common stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of common stock.

As previously announced, on April 17, 2023 holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share on the Preferred Stock. As the last dividend payment date of April 15, 2023 falls on a Saturday, the dividend will be paid the following business day, on April 17, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic LABS' Broader Scope Expands Access

Medtronic

World Health Day is celebrated each year on April 7 and marks the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. This year's theme is Health for All.At Medtronic, we strive for better health access for our world and believehealthcare technology can connect, enhance, and extend lives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

