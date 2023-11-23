Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
"Wrap-around Care" Model Helps Address Gaps in Mental Healthcare
“Our ability to provide all those services under one roof with very specialized care allows us to get much more efficient delivery service, much more timely delivery of service and often better outcomes with it,” Pure Life Healthcare Management CEO Doug Page said.
With over 1.3 million Canadians currently struggling with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Pure Life Healthcare Management is working to offer a wrap-around care model for better healing, according to CEO Doug Page.
The model allows individuals to walk in and have a single health provider deliver a wide spectrum of support for healing.
“What we’re trying to do is build out both from a telehealth perspective with physical locations where you’re able to walk in and get 20 different services … Some clients might only need two or three services. Some clients are going to be accessing that dozen-plus different services, depending on what their background is,” Page said.
“We believe that (by) providing this wrap-around care model — the support where every single service you might need to get better in healing is all found in one spot — can ultimately really help to solve a lot of those (mental health) issues.”
Page added that the company plans to build out larger wrap-around clinics and aims to operate more physical locations focused on physical and mental well being.
Watch the full interview with Pure Life Healthcare Management CEO Doug Page above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Pure Life Healthcare Management. This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Pure Life Healthcare Management in order to help investors learn more about the company. Pure Life Healthcare Management is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Pure Life Healthcare Management and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
