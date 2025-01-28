Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

World Copper
Developing world-class copper assets in Arizona and Chile.
World Copper Eyes Strategic Partner to Advance Zonia Copper Project to Production

“A bankable feasibility study is going to cost $5 million to $7 million, and we don't have that right now. The plan is to get it there, but we're going to need partners to help us get it there,” said Gordon Neal, president and CEO of World Copper.

Following the announcement of a strategic review process, World Copper (TSXV:WCU,OTCQX:WCUFF) President and CEO Gordon Neal said the exercise will help inform a new strategy to develop the Zonia copper project in Arizona.

During an interview at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Neal said the strategic review, initiated in November, aims to position Zonia for significant advancement despite challenging market conditions.

“The next phase of getting (Zonia) into production is a bankable feasibility study so you can fund it. A bankable feasibility study is going to cost $5 million to $7 million, and we don't have that right now,” Neal said.

“The plan is to get it there, but we're going to need partners to help us get it there. So that's why (we’re doing) the strategic review, and it looks like we'll have an announcement in the next few weeks on one of these opportunities.”

Neal underscored the strategic advantages of Arizona-based Zonia, saying the jurisdiction accounts for 71 percent of US copper production. “(Zonia) is on private land and it's a past producer, so it can get its permits fairly easily,” he said.

The project’s production potential — 70 million to 100 million pounds of copper annually for a decade — aligns with growing global copper demand driven by decarbonization.

“It’s why people should be looking at Zonia, because it is a good asset,” Neal noted.

Watch the full interview with Gordon Neal, president and CEO of World Copper, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by World Copper (TSXV:WCU,OTCQX:WCUFF,FWB:7LY0). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by World Copper in order to help investors learn more about the company. World Copper is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with World Copper and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

