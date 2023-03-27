Gold Investing News

White Gold CEO Expects "Action-packed" 2023 Amid Renewed Interest in Gold

Gold Investing

“I think the interest in gold is starting to come back. So I think all the confluence events can really come together at the perfect time here,” said White Gold CEO David D'Onofrio.

White Gold (TSXV:WGO,OTCQX:WHGOF,FWB:29W) CEO David D'Onofrio believes the company's Nolan property has all the elements for a major gold discovery at a time when interest in the precious metal is gradually coming back.

“One of the projects, called Nolan, is on the peak of a fault system. It's the site of a very historic placer camp. So all the ingredients for a major discovery are there. These are the types of things we saw in our existing discoveries. We are very excited to be able to drill that this year. It’s a busy, action-packed (year),” D’Onofrio said. “I think the interest in gold is starting to come back. So all the confluence events can really come together at the perfect time here.”

The CEO said 2023 is the most exciting year for the company considering how it has taken a grassroots discovery and grown its resource into almost 1.8 million ounces of gold, something that’s very unique in Canada. “We're going to put out an upgraded resource to further demonstrate how special of an opportunity this is within our company," he said.

Watch the full interview with White Gold CEO David D'Onofrio above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by White Gold (TSXV:WGO,OTCQX:WHGOF,FWB:29W). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by White Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. White Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with White Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

