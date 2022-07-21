Western Copper and Gold CEO Paul West-Sells: Feasibility Study Establishes Robustness of the Casino Project
Western Copper and Gold CEO Paul West-Sells said, “The feasibility study is an important step for us to get the mine online in a time when a real dearth of copper is out there.”
Western Copper and Gold CEO Paul West-Sells: Feasibility Establishes Robustness of Casino Projectyoutu.be
Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN,NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) released the results of a feasibility study on its wholly owned Casino copper-gold-molybdenum deposit in Yukon, Canada. Western Copper and Gold CEO Paul West-Sells believes that the timeline for the project is just right to get into production when copper demand is expected to rise.
According to West-Sells, the feasibility study is something the company is very proud of because it establishes the robustness of the project.
“The reserves for both the mill and the heap leach are around 1.4 billion tonnes, which provide economics," he said. "We're showing a C$2.3 billion net present value (8 percent) and 18.1 percent internal rate of return, both after tax. It also indicates a very significant cashflow over the first four years of C$951 million per year.”
The study plans for Casino to be constructed as an open-pit mine with a concentrator processing 120,000 metric tons per day (MT/d) to recover copper, gold, molybdenum and silver, as well as a 25,000 MT/d oxide heap leach facility to recover gold, silver and copper. The base-case development contemplates a 27 year mine life with metal prices of copper at US$3.60 per pound, gold at US$1,700 per ounce, silver at US$22 per ounce and molybdenum at US$14 per pound.
The timeline, according to West-Sells, was an important step to getting the company's application in front of the regulator in a year.
“We're talking about three to four years from now to when we can begin construction on the mine by 2026,” he said. “We get the first production out of the heap leach in the second half of this decade. Then we’re going to be bringing this mine online by 2025, when there is going to be just a real dearth of copper out there. The timing lines up really, really nicely.”
Watch the full interview of Western Copper and Gold CEO Paul West-Sells above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN,NYSE:WRN). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Western Copper and Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Western Copper and Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Western Copper and Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1715.64
|-2.88
|Silver
|18.75
|-0.06
|Copper
|3.31
|+0.02
|Palladium
|1894.50
|+14.49
|Platinum
|883.00
|+6.99
|Oil
|96.13
|-0.22
|Heating Oil
|3.47
|-0.06
|Natural Gas
|7.84
|-0.09
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.