West High Yield Exec Says More Secure Magnesium Supply Chain Key to Decarbonization
“The US, for example, imports over 54 percent of their magnesium requirements. And they're looking for something that's safe and secure, and preferably onshore in North America, which we are,” said Barry Baim, director and corporate secretary at West High Yield Resources.
Manufacturers and governments are increasingly looking to secure alternative magnesium supply as geopolitical events raise concerns about the potential instability of current supply chains.
“Magnesium is one of the identified critical minerals, or metals that you may have read about in recent news the last couple of years, and it's very much come to the forefront with all of the geopolitical froth going on in the world,” said Barry Baim, director and corporate secretary at West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY), which is currently developing its advanced-stage Record Ridge magnesium project in BC.
“Eighty-five percent of the critical mineral is produced in China, another 8 to 10 percent in Russia. So given what's going on today in the world, many manufacturers and countries are looking for secure supplies,” he added.
Magnesium has a wide range of applications, including in pharmaceuticals, healthcare and biomedicine, as well as in the transportation sector. The critical mineral is also being developed for use in magnesium-based batteries, as an alternative for current battery chemistry.
“Magnesium is a critical mineral that is key to this whole net zero by 2050, the decarbonization of our planet, and it underpins modern society,” Baim said.
Watch the full interview with Barry Baim, corporate secretary and director at West High Yield Resources.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by West High Yield Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. West High Yield Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with West High Yield Resourcesand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1956.52
|-19.11
|Silver
|23.07
|-0.12
|Copper
|4.10
|+0.02
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|72.89
|+3.63
|Heating Oil
|2.64
|+0.07
|Natural Gas
|2.08
|-0.14
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Magnesium Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.