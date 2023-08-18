VVC Strategic Investment - Proton Green - Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

Puma Exploration Drills Visible Gold in 2023 Drilling Program at Williams Brook

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Carmanah Minerals

CARM:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
VVC Strategic Investment - Proton Green - Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

VVC Strategic Investment - Proton Green - Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub

Proton Green LLC, a strategic investment of VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) was chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy to lead the development of the Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hub . This initiative, backed by an esteemed consortium of industry leaders, universities, and organizations, has secured a substantial $11.6 million grant that underscores the promise of a cleaner, more sustainable future. Proton Green is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyber App Solution Corp. (OTC: CYRB). VVC owns approximately 11.9% of Cyber App Solution Corp.

The Southwest Regional DAC Hub project is an integral part of the U.S. Department of Energy's groundbreaking Regional DAC Hubs program, aimed at expediting the establishment of a wide-reaching network of large-scale DAC carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) removal sites across the nation. This initiative aligns with VVC's commitment to invest in projects fostering innovation and sustainable solutions within the energy sector.

Proton Green, a leading operator in the helium and beverage-grade CO 2 market, will play an important role in facilitating the creation of a Storage Field Development Plan in conjunction with its consortium partners. This comprehensive plan will encompass diverse planning aspects including engineering, infrastructure layout, operational intricacies, and transportation logistics. The overarching goal is to pave the way for a multi-location DAC Hub capable of capturing over 1.0 million metric tons of CO 2 annually from the atmosphere. This captured CO 2 will be securely sequestered within Proton Green's St. Johns Field basin and two additional locations, reflecting Proton Green's commitment to addressing carbon emissions on a significant scale.

"The Southwest Regional Direct Air Capture Hub is a pioneering endeavor that aligns perfectly with VVC's commitment to advancing sustainable technologies," said Terry Martell, Chairman of VVC Resources. "In addition to the environmental benefits, the grant allows Proton Green to take a big step in developing its carbon capture business."

The DAC Hub will complement Proton Green's strategic vision for CO 2 sequestration at its St. Johns Dome asset, which is anticipated to serve as one of the multi-site locations within the Southwest Hub. Furthermore, the Hub's development holds the promise of fostering a renewable energy surge in a region marked by aging coal plants scheduled for retirement and expansive land with existing transmission capacity. This transition presents a unique opportunity to support local communities, generate tax revenue, and pave the way for sustainable industrial growth.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

About Proton Green, LLC

Proton Green LLC (OTC: CYRB) is a leading operator of one of the largest Helium and beverage grade CO 2 hubs in North America. The Company maintains exclusive production rights to St. Johns Field, a 170,500 acre property in Arizona with a 33 billion cubic feet helium reservoir, 517 billion ton CO2 reservoir and a basin with the potential to store 1 billion metric tons of CO 2 . The Company is currently one of the leading producers of Helium in North America – a high-demand gas in both consumer and critical technology applications – leveraging strategic offtake partners with fixed-price agreements to drive a predictable revenue stream. Notably, both Helium and CO 2 produced at St. John's Field contain no hydrocarbon component. To learn more, please visit our website at https://www.protongreen.com/ .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - 514-631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - 214-641-1041
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequ acy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee", "strategy", "success" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such statements include, among others: The overarching goal is to pave the way for a multi-location DAC Hub capable of …; This captured CO 2 will be securely sequestered within …; which is anticipated to serve as one of the multi-site locations …; holds the promise of fostering a renewable energy surge …; presents a unique opportunity to …; etc.

Such forward-looking information or statements are based on several risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding the sequestration of CO, the planning and completion of the Hub and associated infrastructure. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of the project, delays or changes in plans with respect to the development of the project, dependence on third parties for many aspects of the business; general market and economic conditions; technical factors; risks in legislative changes in the applicable jurisdictions, the ability to attract key personnel. No assurances can be given that the efforts by Proton Green will be successful.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements, except as required by law.

Investors are cautioned that notwithstanding the expectations described herein, there can be no assurance that the plans described herein will be completed as proposed. Trading in the securities of VVC should be considered highly speculative. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com ).


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC ResourcesVVC:CATSXV:VVCBase Metals Investing
VVC:CA
VVC Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

VVC Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

VVC Resources

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) received US$5,000,000 from the sale of a small portion of its ownership in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"). VVC sold approximately one-seventh of its ownership in Proton Green and remains a significant investor in Proton Green, holding over 12%.

The proceeds from the private transaction enhance VVC's overall financial position. Management intends to accelerate its U.S. helium and natural gas programs, as well as to continue development of its copper property in Mexico.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - VVC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - VVC

Trading resumes in:

Company: VVC Exploration Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Current Holdings of Proton Green

VVC Current Holdings of Proton Green

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) wishes to clarify that its current holdings in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), is 14.09 %.

This information is to supplement and clarify the news release issued earlier today, announcing that Proton Green has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement which when completed will allow Proton Green to be publicly traded in the USA. For more information refer to previous news release and financial statements .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) a major investor in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), is thrilled to announce that Proton Green has signed a definitive share exchange agreement with Cyber App Solutions (Ticker: CYRB). The agreement signifies a significant milestone for Proton Green, establishing it as a leading publicly traded supplier of helium and beverage grade CO 2 in North America.

Under the terms of the all-stock transaction, Cyber App Solutions Corp. will acquire Proton Green, with Proton Green shareholders set to own approximately 94.4% of the combined entity. The current Proton Green management team and Board of Directors will lead the new organization. This strategic move paves the way for a name change to Proton Green, Inc., and a planned ticker change to "PGRN," a symbol that has already been reserved with Nasdaq. Subsequently, Proton Green anticipates a Nasdaq uplisting in the second half of 2023, further solidifying its position in the public markets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Awarded an Additional $125,000 Grant Via DIG Program

Canadian North Resources Inc. Awarded an Additional $125,000 Grant Via DIG Program

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Corporation," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that it has received the first installment of $125,000 of the $250,000 grant it has been awarded from the Government of Nunavut's Discover, Invest, Grow ("DIG") program in support of its ongoing 2023 exploration program. This grant comes on the heels of the $250,000 received in two installments in May and June 2023 for the successful completion of its 2022 program, reaffirming the Company's commitment to advancing mineral exploration in the emerging mining region of Nunavut.

The Nunavut Department of Economic Development and Transportation supports the development of a sustainable and viable mineral exploration sector in Nunavut through its DIG Program, providing contributions to mineral exploration companies conducting activities which advance exploration work on projects in the region. The Company thanks the Government of Nunavut for this financial support.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tinka Reports Final Drill Hole Results from 11,000 metre Drill Program and Provides Exploration Update

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce results for the final three drill holes of the 11,000-metre 2022-2023 drill program at South Ayawilca and to provide an update on the Company's ongoing exploration activities. The recent drill campaign at Ayawilca was completed at the end of May 2023. The Company is now focused on completing a Mineral Resource update for the Ayawilca deposit and revising future mining scenarios via a desktop trade-off study. Exploration is also continuing at the Company's nearby Silvia copper-gold project

Drill results from the "Silver Zone" at South Ayawilca were highly encouraging with a high-grade silver intercept in a 150-metre step-out in hole A22-195. The other two new holes reported here, A23-221 and A23-223, intersected high-grade "Zinc Zone" mineralization in resource confirmation holes. All drill hole results have now been incorporated into a revised geological model for the Ayawilca deposit, and an independent consultant is currently updating the Mineral Resource estimation for the Zinc and Tin Zones.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces the Start Of 2023 Drilling at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Announces the Start Of 2023 Drilling at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that the 2023 drilling program at the Gaspé Copper Project is underway. The 8,000 to 10,000-metre program will focus on continued infill drilling of the Inferred Mineral Resource of the Mount Copper open pit deposit (see details below under "About Osisko Metals"), and will also begin evaluation of remaining higher-grade (2% to 4% Cu) skarn mineralization of the underground E Zone (details to be provided in September).

The company anticipates issuing an updated, NI43-101 compliant, pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mount Copper deposit in Q4 2023, which will be based on historical drilling data from Noranda (until 1998), and more recently from Xstrata and Glencore Canada (2011 to 2019), as well as Osisko Metals' 2022 and 2023 drill results.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO OTCQX VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO OTCQX VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified for trading on the OTCQX Best Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in the United States.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Announces Corporate Update: Exploration Update, Debenture Conversions, Debt Settlement and Board Changes

Aranjin Resources Announces Corporate Update: Exploration Update, Debenture Conversions, Debt Settlement and Board Changes

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin") is pleased to provide an update on recent and upcoming developments at the Company.

With the successful completion of the upsized recent private placement, the Company is pleased to announce the conversion of outstanding debentures and settlement of outstanding debt to simplify the balance sheet. This will reduce the debt burden and allow investment capital to be directed to our exciting exploration projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pan Global Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pan Global Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PGZ; OTCQX: PGZFF), a base and precious metal exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Pan Global Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Pan Global Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PGZFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

VVC Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Is Set to Begin on MTB's Telegraph Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

RK Lithium Project – Exceptional Flotation Test-work Results

Piedmont Lithium Plans Development Funding For Ewoyaa

Investor Presentation

Related News

Gold Investing

Drilling Is Set to Begin on MTB's Telegraph Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

Lithium Investing

RK Lithium Project – Exceptional Flotation Test-work Results

Lithium Investing

Piedmont Lithium Plans Development Funding For Ewoyaa

technology investing

Investor Presentation

Resource Investing

High-Grade Drilling Results Following 2023 MRE Update

Resource Investing

What are Prefeasibility and Feasibility Studies? (Updated 2023)

Cobalt Investing

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

×