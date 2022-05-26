Base Metals Investing News

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") announces the following:

NI 101-51 Reporting
VVC is required, pursuant to National Instrument 51-101 (NI 51-101), to report, on an annual basis, Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information which are to be prepared by an independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator (QRE). VVC has engaged Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule") of Calgary, Alberta to prepare the required reports. Sproule will work closely with Foreland Operating LLC., who is managing our gas operations in Kansas, to prepare an independent evaluation of the helium (He) and natural gas resources as at January 31, 2022, and carry-out any other work or activities required to prepare the reports. The NI 51-101 Reports will be filed on SEDAR as soon as finalized by Sproule.

Sproule, a global energy consulting firm recognized as having natural gas and helium expertise, provides technical and commercial knowledge to its clients.

Stockhouse Publishing
Pursuant to an arrangement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") in August 2021, VVC intends to settle $15,000 of general market outreach and investor awareness services by the issuance of 150,000 shares at the price of $0.10 per share, being yesterday's market price discounted by 25%.

The Securities to be issued pursuant to this transaction will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and any other required resale restrictions.

About VVC Exploration Corporation
VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC) who, with the addition of Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), VVC is also a Helium and natural gas producing company. VVC's portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium / Natural Gas Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, PHC. VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in that region. To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com

On Behalf of the board of Directors
Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
pfernet@vvcexploration.com trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304


VVC Exploration - Extension of various Warrants

VVC Exploration CORPORATION [TSXV: VVC] (the "Company") announces the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Series No. of Warrants Exercise Price Expiry Date Amended Expiry Date
AA 16,527,545 $0.06 30-Nov 2020 30-Nov 2022
AB 750,000 $0.11 20-Dec 2020 20-Dec 2022
AC 8,698,850 $0.06 18-Jan 2021 18-Jan 2023
TOTAL 25,976,395

These warrants were attached to private placements and debt financings approved by the TSXV in November 2017, December 2017 and January 2018. The warrants are not currently in-the-money, and no warrants were exercised. An aggregate of 7.73% of these warrants are held by insiders of the Company. The warrant extension is conditional on obtaining TSXV approval.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Announces New Private Placement

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing
VVC is raising up to CA$3.3 million (US$2.5 million) in a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company at a price of CA$0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of three years, at an exercise price of CA$0.075 per share. The Company will pay a Finder’s Fee, not to exceed 7% of the aggregate amount raised by arm’s length finders, which fee may be paid in cash or by the issuance of common shares and warrants. It is expected that a maximum of 1 million shares and warrants will be issued to the Finders.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Announces Private Placement and Debt Financings

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration – Debt Financing Closing and New Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Debt Conversion

Keep reading... Show less
Benton Advised that Clean Air Metals Reports Drill Results and Corporate Update Including Project Payment and Prefeasibility Kickoff around Metallurgical Optimization

Benton Advised that Clean Air Metals Reports Drill Results and Corporate Update Including Project Payment and Prefeasibility Kickoff around Metallurgical Optimization

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") is pleased to report that Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air"), of which Benton has a substantial shareholding, has announced new assay results from the 2022 drill campaign from the Escape PGE-Cu-Ni Deposit at the Company's Thunder Bay North Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada (the "Project").

As reported by Clean Air, highlights from the Escape South deposit area includes:

Keep reading... Show less
Pacific Empire Provides Exploration Update and Retains Atlas Drilling for Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Provides Exploration Update and Retains Atlas Drilling for Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to provide an exploration update and to report that it has retained Atlas Drilling Ltd. of Kamloops British Columbia for diamond drilling at its Jean Marie property this summer. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has finalized drill targets at its flagship Jean Marie copper porphyry project, located in north-central British Columbia.

During 2021, PEMC completed a comprehensive exploration program at Jean Marie that was designed to incorporate all existing historical data on the property with data collected during the 2020 and 2021 exploration programs. As a result, PEMC has delineated 2 high priority drill targets for diamond drilling during the 2022 exploration season.

Keep reading... Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Termination of Water Rights Sale, Debt Settlement, Grant of Stock Options, and Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Termination of Water Rights Sale, Debt Settlement, Grant of Stock Options, and Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an amicable agreement with Desert Pearl Farms to terminate the contract on the sale of the Company's water rights (as previously announced in a news release dated February 21, 2021). In light of the Company's agreement with Rio Tinto, the return of these water rights to the Company are expected to play a critical role in the reclamation and development of the MacArthur and Yerington projects.

As a consequence of the termination, the Company will recover the water permit designated for mining and milling use and will return the US$1,000,000 deposit to Desert Pearl Farms. This water permit is currently subject to court proceedings and settlement discussions between the Company and the State of Nevada.

Keep reading... Show less
VVC Connects New Well and Completes Helium & Natural Gas Pipeline, Doubling Production Capacity

VVC Connects New Well and Completes Helium & Natural Gas Pipeline, Doubling Production Capacity

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") has completed its helium & natural gas gathering system pipeline ("Internal Pipeline"), adding 7 miles to the now 14-mile-long project, while increasing capacity from 50 to 100 wells.

VVC also confirms that it has connected another helium and natural gas well ("Wells"), the Durler 2-21 well to the Internal Pipeline. Located in Hamilton County, Kansas, the Durler 2-21 is part of the Company's 16,400-acre Syracuse Project.

Keep reading... Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Commences Construction on All Season Access Road for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Commences Construction on All Season Access Road for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced construction on an all-season access road into the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

The Kenbridge Nickel Project is located via the Trans-Canada Highway, 10.2 km from the township of Sioux Narrows. The Maybrun Mine Road turnoff is the primary access to the Kenbridge Nickel Project. There is a 13.1 km brush road into the Kenbridge Nickel Project from the Maybrun staging area. Tartisan has received the necessary work permit from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry to conduct the road maintenance and all necessary upgrades, including brushing, ditching, graveling and installing culverts.

Keep reading... Show less

