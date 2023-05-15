Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Victory Battery Metals in "Favorable Spot" as Government Mandates EV Minerals Focus, CEO says
“The antennas are up. Battery metals are certainly our primary focus … people are receptive as there is grant money being put in play for these kinds of developments. With our holdings currently, we're in the right place at the right time,” Victory Battery Metals President and CEO Mark Ireton said.
With the current government focus on electric vehicle minerals, Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR,OTC Pink:VRCFF,FWB:VR61) President and CEO Mark Ireton is confident the company is in a favorable spot with its exploration projects.
“Battery metals are certainly our primary focus … people are receptive as there is grant money being put in play for these kinds of developments,” Ireton said. "With our holdings currently, we're in the right place at the right time."
Victory has recently undergone a restructuring and rebranding to target critical minerals lithium, copper and nickel.
“Our rebranding focused on this area (and) on the supply/demand factor. There will always be a gap going into the 2030s and 2040s, and possibly beyond that. Demand will always outstrip supply. So we would like to think we're in a favorable spot with our focus on the right minerals going forward,” Ireton said.
The company is currently developing its existing battery metals projects, including its flagship Smokey lithium property in Nevada, which is adjacent to American Lithium's (TSXV:LI,NASDAQ:AMLI) flagship property.
“We’re ready to go with all of these projects that we have, which all have significant work programs (that are) either underway currently or to be commenced in late spring or early summer,” Ireton said.
Watch the full interview with Victory Battery Minerals president and CEO Mark Ireton above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR,OTC Pink:VRCFF,FWB:VR61). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Victory Battery Metalsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Victory Battery Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Victory Battery Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
