ValOre Metals (TSX:VO) focuses on high-quality metals and projects. The company's flagship uranium asset Angilak is located in Nunavut, Canada, covers 59,583 hectares, and has district-scale potential for uranium along with precious and base metals. The company is also exploring its Brazilian project targeting PGEs and gold.

The Angilak project has significant upside potential due to its land area and deposits. The area represents Canada’s highest grade uranium resource outside Saskatchewan and one of the highest grade uranium resources on a global basis, according to ValOre VP of exploration Colin Smith.

ValOre Metals is also exploring its Pedra Branca PGE project in northeastern Brazil. As another district-scale mining project, the asset covers 56,852 hectares with multiple PGE and gold deposits. Ownership of the asset gives ValOre control of an entire PGE belt. The company has three additional projects for future exploration: Hatchet Lake, Baffin Gold and Genesis.

Angilak Uranium project

The company a member of the Discovery Group, an alliance of nine publicly traded companies with a track record of successfully increasing shareholder value, often through tactful exits via mergers and acquisitions.

Company Highlights

  • ValOre Metals is a Canadian exploration mining company focusing on district-scale, high-grade assets with uranium, PGE and gold deposits.
  • The company is a member of the Discovery Group, an alliance of publicly traded companies striving to improve shareholder value through mergers and acquisitions.
  • The Discovery Group has a track record of successful mergers and acquisitions that directly increase shareholder value. ValOre’s management team was involved in many of the Discovery Group’s notable transactions.
  • The Angilak uranium project in Canada includes one of the highest-grade uranium deposits on a global scale. In addition, the project includes multiple notable uranium deposits, many of which reach the surface for straightforward extraction.
  • ValOre’s Pedra Branca PGE-gold project in Brazil represents another district-scale opportunity and gives the company complete control over an entire PGE belt.
  • An experienced management team with expertise in all aspects of the mining industry leads the company toward its goal of improving shareholder value.

ValOre Metals Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Valore Metals Corp. (TSXV: VO) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tackle Resources Pty Ltd ("Tackle"), has entered into an Indigenous land use agreement ("ILUA") and Ancillary Agreement with the Gangalidda & Garawa Native Title Aboriginal Corporation ("GGNTAC") for the Westmoreland Uranium Project. GGNTAC hold native title as agent for the native title holders over the area of the Westmoreland Project. The ILUA was the subject of a successful consultation and consent process with the native title holders which was finalised in Burketown, Queensland on November 3, 2022 .

Under the ILUA, GGNTAC consents to the grant of a Mineral Development Licence ("MDL") to Tackle. The grant of an MDL will allow Tackle to retain its interests in the exploration ground and continue to prove the Westmoreland Project mineral resource. In return, the ILUA and Ancillary Agreement provide for the involvement of the native title holders in the project and certain benefits, including employment opportunities, on the project. It also provides detailed agreed arrangements for the avoidance of harm to Aboriginal cultural heritage.

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 45 th Emerging Growth Conference on November 30, 2022.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce the successful results of Phase 1 field testing on its patented injection well casing and installation technology

On April 21, 2022, the Company announced a research and development project to field test its patented injection well casing and installation method at its operating Lost Creek Uranium ISR Facility in south-central Wyoming. Following that announcement, the Company received approval of a Non-Significant Permit Amendment from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality - Land Quality Division ("LQD") and began field testing. We have now completed Phase 1 testing of the technology.

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") has completed its conformity review of the draft Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") submitted for the proposed in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium mine and processing plant (the "Project") planned for Denison's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River"). The CNSC determined that the draft EIS met the requirements for the advancement of the Environmental Assessment ("EA") process. Denison is also pleased to report that the federal technical review of the EIS, which is being completed under the provisions of the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 ("CEAA 2012"), has now commenced. View PDF version .

Resources Rising Stars Summer Series

Valor Resources Limited (ASX: VAL) (“Valor” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that the company's Technical Director, Robin Wilson will be presenting at the Resources Rising Stars Summer Series investor conference to be held in Sydney on November 29, 2022 and Executive Director , George Bauk, will be presenting at the Resources Rising Stars Summer Series investor conference to be held in in Melbourne on December 1, 2022.

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO)  (OTCQX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to announce the Company's fourth update on the completed 16,000-meter drill program at the Dasa Project in the Republic of Niger including an interim result of chemical assays completed to date.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Hole ASDH 609 returned 43.6m @ 30,581 ppm eU3O8 from 549.2m
    • Incl. 3.40m @ 74,854 ppm eU3O8 (7.48% eU3O8) from 550.3m and 0.70m @ 136,307 ppm eU3O8 (13.63% eU3O8) from 551.3m
    • Incl. 4.48m @ 63,790 ppm eU3O8 (6.38% eU3O8) from 559.9m
    • Incl. 11m @ 58,879 ppm eU3O8 (5.89% eU3O8) from 578.2m and 1.5m @ 110,563 ppm eU3O8 (11.48% eU3O8) from 586.3m
  • Assay results are returning U3O8 grades averaging 10% above the initial published probe intersects

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman stated, "Our recent drill program was very successful and will add to the Dasa Project mineral resource as well as result in a significant conversion of Inferred resources to the Measured and Indicated categories."

