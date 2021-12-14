ValOre Metals CEO Jim Paterson: Fully Funded and Ready to Rumble in 2022
ValOre Metals CEO Jim Paterson said, "This year, the siren call was too strong and compelling with the closing of a C$11 million financing for our Angilak property. Our strategy is to work to expand resources."
ValOre Metals (TSXV:VO,OTCQB:KVLQF,FWB:KEQ0) has upsized its original gross proceeds of C$7 million to C$11 million, ensuring full financing for an exploration program at the company’s Angilak property.
ValOre Metals CEO Jim Paterson expounded on his excitement to get going in 2022 and deliver value.
