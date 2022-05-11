Usha Resources CEO Deepak Varshney: Advancing Our Diverse Portfolio of Projects in North America
Usha Resources CEO Deepak Varshney spoke to INN and provided an update on its lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt, and gold-copper assets in highly-ranked mining jurisdictions.
Usha Resources (TSXV:USHA,OTCQB:USHA,FSE:JO0) CEO Deepak Varshney discusses the company’s three key projects, touching on its new option for 100-percent acquisition with Ares Strategic Mining, representing 140 claims at the Jackpot Lake property in Nevada. Varshney says, “It's a really exciting milestone for our company. So it's a lithium brine project in Nevada, it's right off the highway, and it's drill ready which means we can get to work right away.”
The second property, Nicobat, is in the Rainy River District in Northwestern Ontario, which Varshney cites as the company’s first project. He notes, “It's a nickel-copper-cobalt project, and has had 15,000 meters of work done historically, with 4,000 meters recently done. There's a high grade feeder zone that we're looking forward to exploring. We’ve got a hole with 64 meters at one percent nickel with 10 meters at two percent at the bottom.”
Varshney expands on Usha Resources’ portfolio with its Arizona project, noting, “We think it is becoming a very hot camp now. It's a gold-copper project where we have some really good neighbours.”
On a financial note, Varshney says, “We're in control of our destiny, and we have the cash to stay in control of our destiny. I think if we're able to go out and demonstrate value we’ll be able to raise, and potentially do it ourselves down the road, which then brings more value to investors.”
As for Usha Resources’ next steps, Varshney notes, “We're looking forward to getting going at Jackpot Lake — one thing I really liked about that property is that, as brine, we're able to get to a resource very quickly. So our goal is to deliver a resource by the end of the year. In Arizona, we're looking to get going with our maiden drill program, and really uncover what we think is a great gold story. And then, in Ontario, we're going to be spinning out that property to give our shareholders a dividend of effectively 20 percent share dividend at the time, the record date.”
Varshney highlights Usha Resources as an active company with great projects, having recently begun trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. He notes, “We're going to be working on all of our properties with projects that are ready to go drill. All that is in a seven million market cap, which I think is very hard to find out there, so that makes us very unique.”
Watch the full interview of Usha Resources CEO Deepak Varshney above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Usha Resources (TSXV:USHA,OTCQB:USHA, FSE:JO0). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Usha Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Usha Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Usha Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
