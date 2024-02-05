- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Uranium Price Surge Prompts Investor Attention to Uranium Exploration, North Shore Uranium CEO Says
“One of the big things the increase in prices has done is it's grabbed the attention of a lot of people … because it's quite dramatic. And then some want to start looking deeper into the sector,” said North Shore Uranium CEO Brooke Clements.
The surge in uranium prices in recent months has given rise to investor interest in uranium exploration and mining, according to North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU) CEO Brooke Clements.
“People (are) grabbed by the price because it's quite dramatic. And then some want to start looking deeper into the sector. And really, the increased attention has lit a fire under the uranium exploration and mining sector, starting with producers like Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), whose stock has gone up over 50 percent,” Clements said.
“I think that's a trend that's going to continue, with more capital being available to exploration companies. And that capital allows the exploration companies to do their programs and it allows companies like us to get started and get focused on the uranium sector," he added.
North Shore Uranium has two properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, where Clements believes there is excellent potential to make a significant uranium discovery.
Watch the full interview with North Shore Uranium CEO Brooke Clements above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by North Shore Uranium in order to help investors learn more about the company. North Shore Uranium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with North Shore Uranium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
