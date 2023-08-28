Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Badge
Purepoint Uranium
Investing in Canada’s Uranium Exploration
Uranium Investing

A Stronger Uranium Market as Cycle Takes an Upward Swing, Purepoint Uranium CEO Says

Uranium Investing

“You've got to be in business to stay in business. … And you've got to make sure that your ability to ride the ups and the downs is solid in there. I think Purepoint has been very successful in that,” said Purepoint Uranium President and CEO Chris Frostad.

Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) President and CEO Chris Frostad is optimistic that there will be a stronger uranium market in the next six to 12 months reminiscent of how it was three years ago, at which time more contracts will be written.

“You're looking at a real resurgence in nuclear energy in general, worldwide. It's really come back strong as a source of green energy, much more so than it was viewed as 10 (or) 15 years ago,” he said.

“A lot more reactors are being built so that we've seen that demand side really, really start to pump up. As far as the markets are concerned — as far as people who follow uranium and believe that we're about to move back into a time of upward swing — I think based on that, we see a real supply/demand shift happening," Frostad said. "And hopefully, it'll happen quickly."

Amid the cyclical nature of the uranium space, Frostad explained, Purepoint has maintained its position through projects that have real prospectivity, among other elements that come into play. “We've got a much larger portfolio of projects at various stages of advancement; therefore, we always have things moving forward."

As for how his company has handled the uranium market, Frostad explained, “I think you've got to be in business to stay in business. You've got to be able to ride the wave, ride the ups and the downs and make sure that your ability to ride the ups and the downs is solid. I think Purepoint has been very successful in that.”

Watch the full interview with Purepoint Uranium President and CEO Chris Frostad above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Purepoint Uranium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Purepoint Uranium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Purepoint Uranium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

otcqb stockstsxv stockstsxv:ptuuranium explorationuranium stocksUranium Investing
Purepoint Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Purepoint Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Purepoint Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Purepoint Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×