Piche Resources

Uranium and Gold Explorer Piche to Commence Trading on ASX

Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration company focussed on uranium and gold in Western Australia (WA) and Argentina, is pleased to announce its upcoming listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) at 10:00am Perth AWST time on Monday 15 July 2024 under the ticker code PR2.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Piche Resources Limited shares to commence trading on the ASX today (Monday 15 July 2024) at 10:00am AWST (ASX: PR2)
  • The IPO raised a total of $10.0 million (before costs) at A$0.20 per share with an excellent register of international & Australian funds, and high net worth and retail investors
  • Capital raised will be used to advance drill ready tier 1 exploration targets in Australia and Argentina, and working capital
  • Pre-IPO funds have been applied to progress land tenure, community engagement, land access agreements and prepare for the imminent drilling campaign at Sierra Cuadrada and Ashburton projects (uranium) and Cerro Chacon (gold)

Euroz Hartleys acted as Lead Manager to the IPO and introduced investor participation from a number of international & Australian funds combined with high net worth, retail investors and Piche directors and management.

Funds raised will be used to advance the Company’s drill ready exploration targets, including the Australian Ashburton project, the two Argentina projects Sierra Cuadrada & Cerro Chacon and working capital requirements. Importantly, the majority of funds raised will be allocated to exploration of the key uranium and gold projects.

Project Portfolio – Western Australia and Argentina

KEY FOCUS

With the ASX IPO now completed, Piche intends to accelerate exploration activities on three targets at the Ashburton Project in Western Australia, and at Sierra Cuadrada and Cerro Chacon in Argentina.

Piche’s immediate attention will be at the Ashburton Project in WA, where previous drilling in the 1980’S delivered high grade uranium from the Angelo River Prospect. Piche will be seeking to replicate historical drilling results to assist in driving a JORC Resource estimate at Angelo River.

Longer term, Piche aims to build a significant mining group with separate uranium, gold, and base metal companies under its banner, capitalising on an improving commodity market.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Piche Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:pr2copper investinggold investingsilver investinguranium investing
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Signs Agreement for Sale of Reefton Project for A$20M

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement regarding a A$20m transaction for a sale of the Reefton Project.

Aurum Resources

Share Purchase Plan Closure

Aurum Resources Limited (ACN 650 477 286) (ASX:AUE) (the, Company) announces that it has raised $744,100.00 (before costs) pursuant to the Company’s Share Purchase Plan (SPP) that closed on 10 July 2024.

Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Entitlement Offer Closed

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that it has received applications for a total of 464,892,732 entitlement shares and shortfall shares from its Rights Issue which closed on 9 July 2024.
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Will Gold Miners' Q2 Results Catch Wall Street's Attention?

Byron King of Paradigm Press shared insights from a recent Yukon property tour, including what's known so far about the heap leach pad failure at Victoria Gold's (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF) Eagle gold mine.

Noting that little information is currently available, he recommended avoiding speculation until more details have been released. However, he did remind investors of the risks attached to single-asset companies.

"There is a risk obviously in great big single-asset plays when something critical fails," King said.

Keep reading...Show less
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold Miners Set Up for Strong Quarter, Plus 9 Stocks I'm Tracking

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shared his latest thoughts on the gold price, saying that after the second quarter's record-setting levels miners should be due to share good results.

Pointing to Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) and Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSEGOLD), the three biggest holdings in the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX), he said he expects strength.

"What's different this time around for these three companies, and other gold producers, is that they've been able to clip a really nice margin on what their costs are vs. what the current price of gold is," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Deeps

Golden Deeps Expands Footprint in the World-Class Lachlan Fold Belt Copper-Gold Province, NSW

Golden Deeps Ltd (ASX: GED) has entered into a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) to earn an 80% interest in the holders of four granted and highly-prospective exploration licences in the world class Lachlan Fold Belt Copper-Gold Province of NSW (see Figures 1, 2 and 3).

