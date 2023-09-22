Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

Max Resource Discovers New Copper & Silver Target at CESAR

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Diggers and Dealers 2023 Presentation

Abra Cash Flow Positive

Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AD4 CAPITAL CORP. ("ADJ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, September 25, 2023 , the securities of AD4 Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading.  Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated April 14, 2023 , a news release was issued on September 7, 2023 , announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.  The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.001275
Payable Date: October 16, 2023
Record Date: September 30, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: September 28 , 2023

________________________________________

23/09/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:29 a.m. PST, Sept. 21, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,900,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $343,000 .

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A






The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 2, 2023 , and amended on August 17, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

2,047,500 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares


1,330,833 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per NFT share


$0.12 per FT share



Warrants:

1,689,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,689,167 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

360,000 FT shares and

180,000 NFT shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$5,055

N/A

24,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .15 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on August 25, 2023 , September 15, 2023 , and September 21, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
("FCA.UN ") ("FCA.U") ("FCA.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Trust that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 20, 2023 , it may repurchase for cancellation, up to $1,929,068 principal amount of the 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of the Trust due June 30, 2026 . The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange during the period from September 25, 2023 to September 24, 2024 . Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Clarus Securities Inc. on behalf of the Trust.

The debentures trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the Symbol: FCA.DB.

________________________________________

FPX Nickel CORP. ("FPX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  8: 09 a.m. PST , Sept. 21, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREAT PACIFIC GOLD CORP. ("GPAC ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amalgamation agreement dated June 30, 2023 between the Company, 15103452 Canada Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), and Wild Dog Resources Inc. (Wild Dog).  The Company will acquire all of the outstanding shares, the interests and obligations of Wild Dog.  Wild Dog owns and/or has the right to earn an interest in three mineral properties in Papua, New Guinea : The Wild Dog Project, the Arau Project, and the Kesar Creek Project.

The shareholders of Wild Dog will receive 16,161,441 common shares of the Company, and each Wild Dog shareholder will receive one common share for every 7.028 Wild Dog shares held.

The warrant holders of Wild Dog will receive 526,892 common share purchase warrants, and each Wild Dog warrant holder will receive warrants exercisable to acquire such number of common shares based on the exchange ratio of 7.028 Wild Dog shares per one Company share.

Stock option holders of Wild Dog will be granted 1,553,679 stock options exercisable into Company shares based on the exchange ratio of 7.028 Wild Dog shares per one Company share.

Consideration consists of 16,161,441 common shares, 526,892 common share purchase warrants, future share issuances totaling $2,875,000 at no less than $0.475 per share, and 638,559 common shares.

For more details, please see the Company's news releases dated April 19, 2023 , July 5, 2023 , July 31, 2023 , and September 21, 2023 .

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 20, 2023 , between the arm's length parties (the "Vendor") and Kermode Resources Ltd. ("the Company").  Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire all of the owner's right, title and interest into the property on the Santa Anna Project located in British Columbia .

As consideration, the Company has agreed to issue 84 million common shares at different milestones over a period of 5 years.

In addition, the vendor has a 2% royalty with a $3.5 Million buy-down Option to eliminate the royalty and a 7% "Sale Participation Right" for the next ten years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 18, 2023 , August 30, 2023 and September 11, 2023 and September 21, 2023 .

____________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 15, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.125 per share



Warrants:

4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.30 for a one-year period


$0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

44 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement:

1

300,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$9,700

Nil

89,600

The Company issued news releases on August 28, 2023 and September 19 , 2023 confirming closing of the first and second tranches of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

13,690,635 common shares



Purchase Price:

$2.10 per common share



Number of Placees:

29 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

Number of Shares

Aggregate Insider Involvement [1

placee]

Y

800,000


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$1,725,020

N/A

821,438

Finder's Warrants Terms:           Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $2.10 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 31, 2023 , and September 13, 2023 .

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 29, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

5,600,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.25 per share



Number of Placees:

11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$24,000

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

2,600,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 31, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

June 30, 2024


Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.20

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.14

These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 2,600,000 common shares, with 2,600,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 12, 2020 , and previously accepted for an extension by the Exchange on July 20, 2022 .

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2023 .

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

14,995,472

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 31, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

June 30, 2024



Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.20

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.14

These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 14,995,472 common shares, with 14,995,472 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 22, 2020 , and previously accepted for an extension by the Exchange on March 16, 2022 .

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2023 .

________________________________________

MONAGHAN CAPITAL FUND LTD. ("EIRE.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sep. 21, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MTB METALS CORP. ("MTB ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 05, 2023 :

Number of Units:

5,513,900 Flow-Through Units


800,000 Non-Flow-Through Units



Purchase Price:

$0.18 per FT unit


$0.16 per NFT Units



Warrants:

3,556,950 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,556,950 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

2,756,950 warrant @ $0.25 for two-year period


800,000 warrant @ $0.18 for two-year period



Number of Placee:

14  Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement:

Aggregate Existing Pro Group

Involvement:

3

3

981,000

358,900





Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Agent's and Finder's Fee:

$ 50,298.43

N/A

280,339

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.16 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 12, 2023 , and September 14, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 31, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

800,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.25 per common share



Warrants:

800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 800,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for five years, subject to an accelerated expiry provision providing that the term of the warrants can be reduced to 30 days by the Company in the event the Company's shares trade at or above $0.50 per share for 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees:

3 Placees

The Company issued a news release on August 15, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Sep. 20, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RENOWORKS SOFTWARE INC. ("RW")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:                                                    805,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 20, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 20, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,610,000 common shares with 805,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 22, 2022 .

________________________________________

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 13, 2023 :

Convertible Debentures:

2,838 units were sold at a purchase price of $1,000 per unit, raising gross proceeds of $2,838,000. Each unit is comprised of one unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") in the principal amount of $1,000 and 1,538 common share purchase warrants.



Conversion Price:

Each Debenture is convertible into 1,538 shares at $0.65 per share until maturity. Assuming full conversion, 2,838 Debentures are convertible into up to 4,364,844 shares.



Maturity date:

September 14, 2025 subject to Forced Conversion Right as defined below



Warrants

A total of 4,364,844 detachable warrants were issued. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.715 per share for two years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration right.



Interest rate:

9% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. Interest may be paid in cash or in shares. Any issuance of securities to settle accrued interest will require the prior approval of the Exchange.



Forced Conversion Right:

Provided that the closing price of the Shares on the Exchange is equal to or greater than 200% of the Conversion Price for any ten (10) consecutive trading days, then at any time within 30 days after such tenth (10) consecutive trading day, the Corporation shall have the right, but not the obligation, to force the conversion of the principal amount of the Debentures into Shares at the Conversion Price in connection with a U.S. Exchange Listing or a Change of Control (the "Forced Conversion Right").



Number of Placees:

22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate Principal Amount

of Convertible Debentures




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

6

$314,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

$55,000







Agent's Fee:

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners - $175,439 cash and 154,184 agent warrants

Agent's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.65 per share for period commencing on the date that is six months after the issuance date until the second anniversary of the issuance date.


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$ 19,500.00

N/A

29,989 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.65 per share for period commencing on the date that is six months after the issuance date until the second anniversary of the issuance date.

The Company issued a news release on September 15, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

STRATHMORE PLUS URANIUM CORP. ("SUU ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 1, 2023 and September 5, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

4,000,005 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.55  per share



Warrants:

2,000,002 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,002 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.80 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

51 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

4

682,841

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$67,056.17

N/A

123,664 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common

share at the price of $0.80 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 19 , 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM'')
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 19, 2023 , the Company has filed a correction to the original expiry date of the 735,999 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") that were extended.

Number of Amended Warrants:

735,999

Original Expiry Date:

October 8, 2023

Corrected Original Expiry Date:

October 13, 2023

New Expiry Date:

March 31, 2024

All other terms of the transaction remain unchanged. For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 21, 2023 .

________________________________________

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's disinterested shareholder resolution passed on August 8, 2023 , TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 23,241,672 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to settle outstanding debts for $361,271.75 .

Number of Creditors:                 3 Creditors.

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of

Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

Aggregate # of

Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement:

3

$361,271.75

$0.016

23,241,672

The Company has issued a news release on September 20, 2023 , to disclose that the Shares have been issued and the debt has been extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/21/c0154.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelFPX:CATSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results from the preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") for its 100%-owned Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia with an after-tax NPV 8% of $2.01 Billion and IRR of 18.6% at $8.75 lb Ni. The PFS has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") and demonstrates the potential to develop a high-margin, long-life, large-scale, and low-carbon mine with unparalleled flexibility to produce either a high-grade concentrate (60% nickel) for direct feed into the stainless steel industry (the " Base Case ") or further refining into battery-grade nickel sulphate, cobalt precipitate, and copper concentrate products for the battery material supply chain (the " Refinery Option "). All amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel to Host Investor Webinar and Release Preliminary Feasibility Study on Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel to Host Investor Webinar and Release Preliminary Feasibility Study on Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company will announce the results of a preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") on the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") on September 6, 2023 . The PFS will mark the culmination of the extensive de-risking and optimization program that has been undertaken since the issuance of the Baptiste 2020 preliminary economic assessment (" 2020 PEA ").

FPX Nickel Corp. logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The Company's management will host a live webinar on Wednesday, September 6 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern ( 7:00 a.m. Pacific) to provide an overview of the Baptiste PFS results and to answer questions from participants.  Participants can access the live webinar at the following link:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-fpx-otcqb-fpocf-2023-09-06-100000

A replay of the webinar will be available within 48 hours after the event at the following link:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/31/c2460.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations - Tim Bekhuys, Former Vice President, Environment & Sustainability at SSR Mining

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations - Tim Bekhuys, Former Vice President, Environment & Sustainability at SSR Mining

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Bekhuys as the Company's Senior Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations. Mr. Bekhuys, formerly Vice President of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability with SSR Mining, has over 40 years of experience in mining, focused on environment, health and safety, sustainability, and external relations, including work on mergers and acquisitions, exploration, project development, operations and closure of mines across five continents. He will lead FPX's Environment, Engagement and Sustainability team, leveraging his extensive experience in community engagement, environmental assessment and permitting activities for the continued advancement of FPX's Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Provides Update on Engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is commenting on recent public communications from Tl'azt'en Nation with respect to the 2012 Memorandum of Understanding (" MoU ") between Tl'azt'en Nation, family Keyoh Holders, and FPX, and concerns expressed related to resource development.

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

FPX is focused on development of the Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia , which is currently at a pre-feasibility level of study and has not yet entered the provincial or federal environmental assessment processes. The Baptiste area is located on the traditional territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs, a traditional governance system of the Dakelh people of the Stuart-Trembleur Lake area. Since 2009, FPX has maintained regular engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation, formalizing those activities with the MoU signed in 2012, which defines protocols for engagement for all exploration activities occurring on Tl'azt'en territory and enshrines confidentiality of information sharing between the parties.

FPX acknowledges the potential impacts of resource projects and the concerns that Indigenous communities have expressed for such activities occurring on their territories.  The Company has been working collaboratively and meeting with Indigenous communities to understand key valued species and habitats in order to avoid and minimize impacts, and to identify significant mitigations and enhancements that have the potential to create long-term environmental benefits for the local area.  The Company is committed to ensuring the Rights of Indigenous Peoples are respected, and is focused on working collaboratively with Indigenous leadership to advance a modern mining project that is aligned with global sustainable development goals and that protects people and the environment.

"FPX's core values are collaboration, safety, and respect. We have heard the concerns expressed by Tl'azt'en Nation and believe we can develop a project that can support the goal of safeguarding the well-being of people, protecting the environment, and preserving Indigenous culture.  We will continue to work in the spirit of partnership towards this goal," said FPX's President and CEO, Martin Turenne . "The Baptiste project represents a significant opportunity for First Nations, the governments of British Columbia and Canada , and FPX to work together to develop a project that creates substantial and sustainable benefits while protecting the environment for future generations."

FPX looks forward to continuing to evaluate all aspects of the potential project, building on our current program of on-going geological and engineering studies, Indigenous-led cultural and environmental baseline studies, and continued early engagement with all potentially-affected communities.

FPX also has an exploration and development Memorandum of Agreement (" MoA ") with Binche Keyoh Bu Society, which represents the keyoh families within the Binche Whut'en in central British Columbia.  Binche Whut'en was constituted in March 2019 as a newly recognized First Nation by the Government of Canada.  For further information on the MoA, see the Company's June 21, 2022 news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/09/c0943.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report a transition and succession plan for the role of the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. FPX's current and long-serving CFO and Corporate Secretary, Mr. Chris Mitchell has informed the Company of his intention to retire on a flexible timeline in the second half of 2023 or early 2024. As part of a planned transition process, the Company has commenced a search for a new CFO and Corporate Secretary, and Mr. Mitchell will remain available to the Company on an as-needed basis to support an orderly changeover of duties to his successor.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Field Program Completed at Contact Bay and DBL Update

Heritage Mining Announces Field Program Completed at Contact Bay and DBL Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Outlines 8 km by 2 km Pegmatite Boulder Field With Pegmatite Outcropping in Central Portion of OHM Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Outlines 8 km by 2 km Pegmatite Boulder Field With Pegmatite Outcropping in Central Portion of OHM Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce the results of the first phase sampling program on the OHM Property (the "Property

The OHM Property consists of 51 contiguous cells comprising of 2,856 hectares located approximately 70 kms south of Val D'Or. The OHM Property can be easily accessed from the main highway, route 117 and forestry roads 43 and 44 with numerous secondary cutting roads. It is estimated that 80% of the Property has been logged thus outcrop visibility is excellent.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL ONGOING DRILLING EXTENDS STRIKE OF LA ROMANA NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER MINERALIZATION TO 1.35 KILOMETERS

PAN GLOBAL ONGOING DRILLING EXTENDS STRIKE OF LA ROMANA NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER MINERALIZATION TO 1.35 KILOMETERS

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

  • Romana West drilling extends La Romana mineralization 150m to the west
  • Copper-tin grades increasing to the west
  • Investor webcast with CEO Tim Moody to discuss results will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time . Details at end of this release

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce assay results for the first six holes drilled at the Romana West target, testing extensions to the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery at the Company's 100% owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel over 179 Metres at Beaver South Confirming Large Deposit Potential

Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel over 179 Metres at Beaver South Confirming Large Deposit Potential

Ring Zone Drilling Intersects 22% Magnesium and 0.18% Nickel Over 112 Metres Just 20 Metres from Surface

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to report that drilling at the South and Ring Zones of the Beaver-Lynx critical minerals project, continues to intersect high-grade magnesium and nickel over long intersections. South Zone drill-hole B23-03, located 100 metres north of hole B23-02, intersected 23% magnesium with 0.19% nickel over 179.2 metres (m), the longest intersection from drilling in the South Zone to date. Drill hole B23-04, testing the eastern portion of the Ring Zone 2.3 kilometres northeast, intersected 22.3% magnesium with 0.18% nickel over 112.2 metres, with mineralization beginning at bedrock surface.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Letter of Intent for Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Earn-In

Interra Copper Announces Letter of Intent for Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Earn-In

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest"), to negotiate an 80% earn-in and joint venture agreement on ArcWest's Rip Cu-Mo Project ("Rip Project" or the "Project"), in central British Columbia, a prolific mining region on Canada's west coast. A technical presentation for Rip is available for download here.

The Rip Project comprises 2,309 ha and is located about 63 km south of Houston and 79 km southwest of Burns Lake in central British Columbia. The Rip Project is situated in Stikine Terrane in a prolific belt of Late Cretaceous (Bulkley Plutonic Suite) porphyry copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) deposits, which includes Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, 33 km to the southwest and presently on care and maintenance. In addition to the Huckleberry Mine, the Bulkley porphyry belt includes the Whiting Creek, Poplar, Seel and Ox Cu-Mo (gold-silver) deposits. The fully permitted Rip Project is road accessible from either Houston or Burns Lake.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Re-filing of Independent Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment to Correct Typographical Errors and Formatting

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces it has re-filed the independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 ("2023 PEA") at www.sedarplus.ca. The amended version of the report corrects some typographical and formatting errors, which results in the correction andor replacement of certain figures and tables

The report will also be available via the homepage on the Company website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Results for the Bynoe Lithium Project

MST Financial Services' Valuation on Ionic Rare Earths Remains Unchanged

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Related News

Lithium Investing

Drilling Results for the Bynoe Lithium Project

Zinc Investing

Top 10 Countries for Zinc Production (Updated 2023)

rare earth investing

MST Financial Services' Valuation on Ionic Rare Earths Remains Unchanged

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals to Bring First New Graphite Production to the Americas, CEO Says

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Announces Change of Year End

×