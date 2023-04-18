LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Platinum Investing News

Traction Uranium Appoints Esteemed Uranium Exploration Geologist Ken Wheatley as Technical Committee Chair

Traction Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Traction") ( CSE: TRAC ) ( OTC: TRCTF ) (FRA: Z1K ), a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce that Ken Wheatley P.Geo., M.Sc. has been appointed as Chair of the Company's Technical Committee.

Mr. Wheatley is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists in Saskatchewan. With over 40 years of uranium exploration experience in Canada, Mr. Wheatley started uranium exploration in the 1980's with Amok Ltd. and Uranerz Exploration and Mining Ltd. where he discovered the BV and the P-Patch uranium occurrences at Key Lake before joining Areva Resources Canada Inc. (now Orano) where he led the exploration team in discovery and delineation of the Midwest A deposit. Most recently Mr. Wheatley was the Vice President of Exploration for Forum Energy Metals Corp, including the Key Lake Road projects and he discovered the Opie, Barney and Otis West uranium showings at Northwest Athabasca.

Mr. Wheatley has a record of mineral discoveries, including eight uranium deposits, four of which became producing mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Mr. Wheatley graduated with an H.B.Sc. from Laurentian University in 1980, and a M.Sc. from the University of Saskatchewan in 1985.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are thrilled to have Ken on board as the Chair of our Technical committee which includes Dr. Boen Tan and Dr. Yuanming Pan. Combined, our team boasts over 100 years of combined Athabasca Basin uranium exploration experience coupled with an impressive track record of previous discoveries. Both Ken and Boen have made uranium discoveries in the Key Lake area where our Key Lake South Project sits, their knowledge of the area is extensive. Ken has been leading exploration programs in senior leadership positions for over 30 years. As an experienced presenter and author of several papers, his knowledge of uranium exploration and the Athabasca Basin is exceptional, and I am grateful to have him on our committee and leading the team."

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium ( CSE: TRAC ) ( OTC: TRCTF ) ( FRA: Z1K ) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Lester Esteban
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 561 2687
info@tractionuranium.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Private Placement are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Traction Uranium Corp ComTRAC:CNXCNSX:TRACPlatinum Investing
TRAC:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Traction Uranium

Traction Uranium Completes Diamond Drill Program at Key Lake South Project

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its diamond drill program at the Company's Key Lake South Property (the " KLS Property ") in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, and has completed demobilization of the drill crew, the Aurora Geological team, and the takedowndemobilization of the temporary work camp.

The first phase diamond drill program comprised 12 diamond drill holes (DDH) for a total of 1,838 metres (see Table 1). Core logging and sampling has been completed by the Aurora Geosciences Team, and 419 samples have been delivered to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) for geochemical analysis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Traction Uranium

Traction Uranium Intersects Additional Near Surface Anomalous Radioactivity along with Intense Alteration and Graphite in the Basement Rocks at Key Lake South

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to provide the following diamond drill hole (" DDH ") updates on the diamond drill program at the Company's Key Lake South Property (the " KLS Property ") in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

DDH Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Traction Uranium

Traction Uranium Hits 6 Metres of Radioactivity up to 1,254 cps Near Surface in Overburden and 52 Metres of Elevated Radioactivity in Basement Rocks Covered with Athabasca Sandstone in Diamond Drill Hole #KLS23-007

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce it has intersected a 6 metre zone (" Zone 1 Overburden Anomaly ") of significant radioactivity encountered at shallow and near surface depth, starting from 1.6 metres to 7.6 metres within the overburden, followed by a 52 metre zone (" Zone 2 Basement Anomaly "), starting from 31 metres to 83 metres of "elevated radioactivity" in basement rocks from diamond drill hole #KLS23-007 in downhole probing (see Figure 1) at the Company's Key Lake South Property (the " KLS Property ") in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Traction Uranium and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, Trade Commission, Department of Energy, Board of Investments and Nuclear Research Institute conduct preliminary discussions on Uranium Exploration and Uranium Potential in the Philippines

Traction Uranium and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, Trade Commission, Department of Energy, Board of Investments and Nuclear Research Institute conduct preliminary discussions on Uranium Exploration and Uranium Potential in the Philippines

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction "), a mineral exploration company focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce that preliminary discussions on uranium exploration and uranium potential in the Philippines were held between the Company and representatives of Government of the Philippines.

Participants from the Government of the Philippines included the Philippine Consul General to Calgary Zaldy B. Patron, Trade Commissioner May Nina Celynne Layug, and Director of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute Dr. Carlo Arcilla, along with many representatives from the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, Philippine Board of Investments, and Philippine Nuclear Research Institute. (see Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Traction Uranium Completes the First Drill Hole at Key Lake South and Begins Drilling the Second Target Located Directly Above the "Radioactive Swamp"

Traction Uranium Completes the First Drill Hole at Key Lake South and Begins Drilling the Second Target Located Directly Above the "Radioactive Swamp"

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction "), along with UGreenco Energy Corp., is pleased to announce that it has finished drilling the first hole ("KLS23-001") in the Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program at their Key Lake South ("KLS") Project in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, and is currently mobilizing the drill rig to the second diamond drill hole ("KLS23-002") (see Figure 1) targeting the "radioactive swamp" discovered by the Company in a Fall 2022 exploration program (see news release dated September 27, 2022) (the " Fall 2022 Program ").

A photograph of the crew mobilizing the diamond drill rig in snow.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

Encore Energy Corp. (" enCore " or the " Company ") (NYSE: EU) (TSXV: EU)) today announced that enCore's Chief Operating Officer, Peter Luthiger testifies today before the Texas State House Committee on Natural Resources regarding two bills of importance to the uranium industry. Both bills are sponsored by Texas State Representative Ryan Guillen . Mr. Luthiger, who is also Chairman of the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA), testifies both on behalf of enCore and TMRA's Uranium Mining Committee.

enCore Energy Logo (CNW Group/enCore Energy Corp.)

Bill HB 4119 would enhance the administrative procedure for permitting in-situ recovery (ISR) of uranium by clarifying the public's ability to participate in one fulsome and transparent hearing. Bill HB 4120 would allow the Texas Council on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) staff to inspect a proposed well site using aerial or satellite imagery, or other appropriate sources, rather than conducting an on-site visit. The bills would make the administrative process more efficient, reduce staff time and conserve groundwater that would otherwise be consumed in reclamation activities during the permitting process.

enCore Energy's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Goranson , stated "Working together with our Texas State Representatives and the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association is extremely important to enhance and improve our regulatory environment. While Texas is one of the most favorable states for in-situ recovery of uranium, we always seek ways to work together to ensure we maintain Texas as a leading jurisdiction. At all times enCore seeks to work to ensure our company leads the way to provide the people of Texas and the United States with a reliable and environmentally-responsible source of material for nuclear energy, fueling the future."

For more information about Texas State bills HB4119 and HB4120 please visit:
HB 4119 https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/88R/billtext/html/HB04119I.htm
HB 4120 https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/88R/billtext/html/HB04120I.htm

About the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA)
The Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA) is a single voice for the Texas mining industry that exhibits integrity, clarity and vision in its efforts to create balance between mineral production, environmental protection, economic strength and public welfare; and to inform the public, regulators and legislators of the value of mining to the Texas economy and lifestyle.

About Encore Energy Corp.
Encore Energy Corp. is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable domestic nuclear energy by becoming the next United States uranium producer in 2023. enCore solely utilizes In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy. In-Situ Recovery extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium. Uranium production is planned at enCore's licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita Processing Plant in 2023, and at its licensed and past-producing South Texas Alta Mesa Processing Plant in 2024. Future projects in enCore's production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming , along with significant uranium resource endowments in New Mexico providing long-term opportunities. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore diligently works to realize value from other owned assets, including our proprietary uranium database that includes technical information from many past producing companies, from our various non-core assets, and by leveraging our ISR expertise in researching opportunities that support the use of this technology as applied to other metals. enCore is also committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information contained in this news release, including: any information relating to the Company being a leading uranium company; and any other statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects; may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "expects", "is expected", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken) should be considered forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the companies' ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; that results of past mining operations at the Alta Mesa and Rosita sites are indicative of the results of proposed mining activities at those sites; that a production decision will result in actual production commencing and that such production will be economically viable over time; the ability of enCore to implement its business strategies; and other risks. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation exploration and development risks, changes in commodity prices, access to skilled mining personnel, the results of exploration and development activities; production risks; uninsured risks; regulatory risks; defects in title; the availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations; risks posed by the economic and political environments in which the Company operates and intends to operate; increased competition; assumptions regarding market trends and the expected demand and desires for the Company's products and proposed products; reliance on industry equipment manufacturers, suppliers and others; the failure to adequately protect intellectual property; the failure to adequately manage future growth; adverse market conditions, the failure to satisfy ongoing regulatory requirements and factors relating to forward looking statements listed above which include risks as disclosed in the companies' annual information form filings. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the various securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com . Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encore-energy-supports-key-texas-legislation-301789487.html

SOURCE Encore Energy Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Corp: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

enCore Energy Corp: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

Encore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (NYSE American: EU Executive Chairman of Encore Energy Corp, William M. Sheriff, shares insights on the worldwide energy crisis and the most viable long-term solution.

About Encore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (NYSE American: EU):

https://encoreuranium.com/

Encore Energy Corp. aims to produce clean, affordable, and reliable domestic nuclear energy by using In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a proven technology developed by the company's leaders. ISR is a non-invasive process that uses natural groundwater and oxygen, combined with an ion exchange process, to extract uranium. The company plans to begin uranium production at its licensed South Texas Rosita and Alta Mesa Processing Plants in 2023 and 2024, respectively, with future projects in South Dakota and Wyoming. enCore's team of industry experts has extensive experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. The company also owns proprietary uranium databases and works with local communities and indigenous governments to ensure positive impacts from corporate developments.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.Discover Investment Opportunities.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161082

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

enCore Energy: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

Encore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (NYSE American: EU Executive Chairman of Encore Energy Corp, William M. Sheriff, shares insights on the worldwide energy crisis and the most viable long-term solution.

About Encore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (NYSE American: EU):

https://encoreuranium.com/

Encore Energy Corp. aims to produce clean, affordable, and reliable domestic nuclear energy by using In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a proven technology developed by the company's leaders. ISR is a non-invasive process that uses natural groundwater and oxygen, combined with an ion exchange process, to extract uranium. The company plans to begin uranium production at its licensed South Texas Rosita and Alta Mesa Processing Plants in 2023 and 2024, respectively, with future projects in South Dakota and Wyoming. enCore's team of industry experts has extensive experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. The company also owns proprietary uranium databases and works with local communities and indigenous governments to ensure positive impacts from corporate developments.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.Discover Investment Opportunities.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161082

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld
Albert Contardi 44,732,802 (53%) 39,728,426 (47%)
Larry Goldberg 63,340,252 (75%) 21,120,976 (25%)
Arni Johannson 59,867,058 (71%) 24,594,170 (29%)
Douglas Reeson 78,798,778 (93%) 5,662,450 (7%)
Stewart Taylor 78,815,278 (93%) 5,645,950 (7%)

At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company's auditors, to hold office until the next annual meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 19 Register Now

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Energy Investing

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 19 Register Now

Energy Investing

NexGen Energy, in Partnership with Clearwater River Dene Nation, Launches Member-Owned Business Slated to Create More than $36M in Revenue in its First Three Years

Battery Metals Investing

Kiplin Metals Retains Contractor for Exploration Program on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Gold Investing

Despatch of Target’s Statement: Takeover Bid for Breaker Resources NL

×