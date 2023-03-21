SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

Platinum Investing News

Traction Uranium and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, Trade Commission, Department of Energy, Board of Investments and Nuclear Research Institute conduct preliminary discussions on Uranium Exploration and Uranium Potential in the Philippines

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction "), a mineral exploration company focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce that preliminary discussions on uranium exploration and uranium potential in the Philippines were held between the Company and representatives of Government of the Philippines.

Participants from the Government of the Philippines included the Philippine Consul General to Calgary Zaldy B. Patron, Trade Commissioner May Nina Celynne Layug, and Director of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute Dr. Carlo Arcilla, along with many representatives from the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, Philippine Board of Investments, and Philippine Nuclear Research Institute. (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. Virtual Meeting Attendees

Image 1

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "meeting with such an esteemed group of Philippine Government officials in trade, investments, energy and nuclear research to discuss historical uranium exploration and discovery potential in the Philippines was a wonderful opportunity to lay the foundation for exploring possible future collaborative projects and opportunities in uranium exploration in order to assist and support the Philippine Government's renewed interest in nuclear energy to reduce carbon emissions and provide energy security to its citizens."

Stated Philippine Consul General to Calgary Zaldy B. Patron, "We welcome Traction Uranium Corp.'s interest in the Philippines as our country explores opportunities to partner with Canadian companies that can help enhance the capacity of our energy sector."

About Traction Uranium Corp.
Traction Uranium Corp. is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world renowned Athabasca Region. The Company invites you to find out more about its exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com .

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Lester Esteban
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 561 2687
info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding collaborative projects and exploration opportunities in the Philippines and uranium potential in the Philippines. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include, but are not limited, the risk that the Company will not proceed with collaborative projects and exploration opportunities in the Philippines as contemplated, or at all, and those risk identified and reported in the Company's public filings ‎‎under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or
disapproved the contents of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fbe1f43-700f-4488-acca-f857aa2e66f0


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Traction Uranium Corp ComTRAC:CNXCNSX:TRACPlatinum Investing
TRAC:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Traction Uranium Completes the First Drill Hole at Key Lake South and Begins Drilling the Second Target Located Directly Above the "Radioactive Swamp"

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction "), along with UGreenco Energy Corp., is pleased to announce that it has finished drilling the first hole ("KLS23-001") in the Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program at their Key Lake South ("KLS") Project in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, and is currently mobilizing the drill rig to the second diamond drill hole ("KLS23-002") (see Figure 1) targeting the "radioactive swamp" discovered by the Company in a Fall 2022 exploration program (see news release dated September 27, 2022) (the " Fall 2022 Program ").

A photograph of the crew mobilizing the diamond drill rig in snow.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium Commences Key Lake South Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., completion of the temporary work camp (see Figure 1) and arrival of both the geological team and the drill crew to the Key Lake South ("KLS") Project. The winter 2023 KLS diamond drill program will follow up on the "radioactive black soil" that had assayed high grade uranium mineralization (0.93 wt. % U308 and 1180 ppm Cobalt) found near the surface in the tilloverburden and a "radioactive swamp" discovered in fall of 2022 (see news release dated September 27, 2022 and November 14 th 2022).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium prepares team for mobilization to commence Phase 1 diamond drill program at Key Lake South Property

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., it has engaged (i) JP Enterprises Inc. (" JP Enterprises ") (ii) Full Force Diamond Drilling Ltd. (" Full Force ") (iii) Aurora Geosciences Ltd. (" Aurora ") (collectively, the " Contractors ") for the company's upcoming winter 2023, 2,000 metre diamond drill program at the Key Lake South Property (" KLS Property "), such contractors to plan for mobilization for the first week of March, 2023.

JP Enterprises has been providing camps and support for companies conducting mineral exploration for over 20 years. It is owned by Jonathan Proulx, who is a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. JP Enterprises is proud to provide permanent full-time employment for several Lac La Ronge Indian Band members. Over 90% of their workforce are Aboriginal People. Many of them have worked in these camps their entire careers. They understand the amount of hard work that needs to be done and that timelines need to be met.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium Key Lake South Property Receives Drill Permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., it has received (i) diamond drilling, (ii) borehole surveys, (iii) trail development and (iv) temporary work camp permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment (collectively, the " Permits ") for the Company's upcoming winter 2023, 2,000 metre diamond drill program at the Key Lake South Property (" KLS Property "), such Permits are valid to July 31, 2024.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "after our team encountered high-grade uranium mineralization (see news release dated November 14, 2022) in the "black soil" and discovered a new radioactive anomaly the "radioactive swamp", we have been busy preparing to return to the KLS Property with the drill. Receipt of the drill permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment brings us one step closer to being fully permitted for our 2023 winter drill program at the KLS Property."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Enter into an Option Agreement for the Grease River Property in the Athabasca Basin

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with Forum Energy Metals Corp. (the " Vendor ") dated February 3, 2023 (the " Effective Date "), pursuant to which the Company has the right, at its option, to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Grease River Property located in Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the " Property "), in exchange for a series of cash payments, share issuances and funding of exploration expenditures, separated into three phases. The first phase entitles the Company to acquire a 51% interest in the Property by paying an aggregate of $250,000, issuing an aggregate of 1,625,000 common shares and funding an aggregate of $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by December 31, 2025. Forum will be the operator of the Property until the Company completes the first phase.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("CGP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Secures Fourth Uranium Sales Agreement

enCore Energy Secures Fourth Uranium Sales Agreement

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Completes Alta Mesa Acquisition; 3rd Licensed In-Situ Recovery Uranium Plant in South Texas

enCore Energy Completes Alta Mesa Acquisition; 3rd Licensed In-Situ Recovery Uranium Plant in South Texas

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Closes C$34.5m Public Offering

enCore Energy Closes C$34.5m Public Offering

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

Encore Energy Corp. (" enCore " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: EU) (TSXV: EU ) today announces that it has closed its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued a total of 10,615,650 Units at a price of C$3.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$34,500,862.50 including the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined herein) under the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

Related News

Resource Investing

Deep Drilling Extends Mineralisation Of Jupiter And Dukes Reefs – Results Up To +2000 g/t Gold

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Lithium Investing

Australian Lithium Explorer Drilling Outstanding Targets

Resource Investing

High-Grade Gold Assay Results Of Diamond Drilling - Tumblegum South

Gold Investing

Outstanding Results From Extension And Infill Drilling At Challenger's Hualilan Gold Project

Gold Investing

Impact Minerals To Acquire Advanced HPA Project In WA

×