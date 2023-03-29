ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

Platinum Investing News

Traction Uranium Hits 6 Metres of Radioactivity up to 1,254 cps Near Surface in Overburden and 52 Metres of Elevated Radioactivity in Basement Rocks Covered with Athabasca Sandstone in Diamond Drill Hole #KLS23-007

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce it has intersected a 6 metre zone (" Zone 1 Overburden Anomaly ") of significant radioactivity encountered at shallow and near surface depth, starting from 1.6 metres to 7.6 metres within the overburden, followed by a 52 metre zone (" Zone 2 Basement Anomaly "), starting from 31 metres to 83 metres of "elevated radioactivity" in basement rocks from diamond drill hole #KLS23-007 in downhole probing (see Figure 1) at the Company's Key Lake South Property (the " KLS Property ") in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

The significant radioactivity from KLS23-007 locates approximately 1 kilometre away from the "Black Soil" uranium and cobalt mineralization assayed 0.93 wt.% U3O8, 1180 ppm cobalt, 625 ppm nickel, which was discovered in Fall 2022 (see news release dated November 14, 2022). In addition, drill hole KLS23-007 is approximately 7 kilometres from Cameco's Key Lake Uranium Mill and approximately 3.5 kilometres from the highway.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "hitting such significant levels of radioactivity in the overburden starting from 1.6 metres depth is very shallow and near surface, which is consistent with the high-grade uranium our team discovered in the "black soil" overburden. Drill hole #KLS23-007 continues the narrative and further supports the thesis of an "overburden hosted" uranium mineralization. With our neighbor, Cameco, and their world class Key Lake Uranium Processing Mill less than 7 kms away, our target area is close to the mill, which bodes well for potential future project economics."

Carl Schulze, Project Geologist at Aurora Geosciences, stated "The Aurora Geosciences geological team is impressed with the 52-metre extent of anomalous cps values within bedrock in diamond drill hole KLS23-007 at Traction's Key Lake South project. The zone is marked by a strongly developed alteration assemblage typical of Athabasca-style basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Uranium potential at Key Lake South is further enhanced by a 6-metre interval of strongly anomalous cps values in shallow overburden, attaining a maximum value of 1,254 cps. Aurora is pleased to have participated in this exciting project."

Figure 1 . Downhole Gamma Ray Survey is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf0621f4-d313-43e8-988b-c6b44c2b684c

Downhole Gamma Ray Survey

Table 1: Diamond drill hole (DDH) collar information:

DDH Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH Radioactivity (>100cps)
KLS23-007
455527
6334887
548 m
250
-70
150 m
1250 cps at 4.72 m
474 cps at 80.02 m
425 cps at 109.02 m
196 cps at 110.22 m

NOTES:

Cps* = "counts-per-second", as measured with a downhole probe. The reader is cautioned that the Company uses downhole probe readings as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that downhole probe results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured.

The Company considers all downhole probe readings greater than 100 cps to be considered "elevated radioactivity", with background radioactivity measuring between 50 to 100 cps.

All reported drill hole intervals are drill core lengths and do not represent thickness which have yet to be determined.

*About the "Black Soil" and "Radioactive Swamp"

The previously unknown radioactive anomalies discovered by Traction's exploration team during the ground program of 2022 (see news release dated September 27, 2022) were the "radioactive swamp" and "black soil". Sampling of the "black soil", where the horizon had an observed thickness of approximately 30 centimetres, returned 0.93 wt.% U308, 1180 ppm Cobalt, 625 ppm Nickel and 196 ppm Boron (see news release dated November 14, 2022). Further sampling is required, the "radioactive swamp" is accessible in the winter when the swamp is frozen and may host uranium anomalies that may be similar to the "black soil". An overburden drilling program is being considered to test for uranium mineralization near the surface in the overburden/till.

About the Property

The KLS Property is located approximately 6 kilometers to the southwest of the Key Lake uranium mill and in close vicinity to modern uranium mining facilities and highway transportation in northern Saskatchewan. Geologically, it sits at the southeastern edge of the Proterozoic Athabasca Basin. Recent discovery of Triple R and Arrow deposits has demonstrated further potential of high-grade uranium at the edge of the basin.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of uranium discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com .

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Schulze, P. Geo., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is a Professional Geoscientist in good standing with APEGBC, APGO and NAPEG and Senior Project Manager at Aurora Geosciences. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the KLS Property but may not be representative of expected results.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Lester Esteban
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 561 2687
info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, ‎‎including with respect to potential uranium mineralization and potential future project economics. The Company ‎‎provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current ‎‎expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be ‎‎appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include risks that potential uranium mineralization or future project economics will be less than believed, or none at all and those risks identified and reported in the Company's public filings ‎‎under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Traction Uranium Corp ComTRAC:CNXCNSX:TRACPlatinum Investing
TRAC:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Traction Uranium and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, Trade Commission, Department of Energy, Board of Investments and Nuclear Research Institute conduct preliminary discussions on Uranium Exploration and Uranium Potential in the Philippines

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction "), a mineral exploration company focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce that preliminary discussions on uranium exploration and uranium potential in the Philippines were held between the Company and representatives of Government of the Philippines.

Participants from the Government of the Philippines included the Philippine Consul General to Calgary Zaldy B. Patron, Trade Commissioner May Nina Celynne Layug, and Director of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute Dr. Carlo Arcilla, along with many representatives from the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, Philippine Board of Investments, and Philippine Nuclear Research Institute. (see Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium Completes the First Drill Hole at Key Lake South and Begins Drilling the Second Target Located Directly Above the "Radioactive Swamp"

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction "), along with UGreenco Energy Corp., is pleased to announce that it has finished drilling the first hole ("KLS23-001") in the Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program at their Key Lake South ("KLS") Project in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, and is currently mobilizing the drill rig to the second diamond drill hole ("KLS23-002") (see Figure 1) targeting the "radioactive swamp" discovered by the Company in a Fall 2022 exploration program (see news release dated September 27, 2022) (the " Fall 2022 Program ").

A photograph of the crew mobilizing the diamond drill rig in snow.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium Commences Key Lake South Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., completion of the temporary work camp (see Figure 1) and arrival of both the geological team and the drill crew to the Key Lake South ("KLS") Project. The winter 2023 KLS diamond drill program will follow up on the "radioactive black soil" that had assayed high grade uranium mineralization (0.93 wt. % U308 and 1180 ppm Cobalt) found near the surface in the tilloverburden and a "radioactive swamp" discovered in fall of 2022 (see news release dated September 27, 2022 and November 14 th 2022).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium prepares team for mobilization to commence Phase 1 diamond drill program at Key Lake South Property

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., it has engaged (i) JP Enterprises Inc. (" JP Enterprises ") (ii) Full Force Diamond Drilling Ltd. (" Full Force ") (iii) Aurora Geosciences Ltd. (" Aurora ") (collectively, the " Contractors ") for the company's upcoming winter 2023, 2,000 metre diamond drill program at the Key Lake South Property (" KLS Property "), such contractors to plan for mobilization for the first week of March, 2023.

JP Enterprises has been providing camps and support for companies conducting mineral exploration for over 20 years. It is owned by Jonathan Proulx, who is a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. JP Enterprises is proud to provide permanent full-time employment for several Lac La Ronge Indian Band members. Over 90% of their workforce are Aboriginal People. Many of them have worked in these camps their entire careers. They understand the amount of hard work that needs to be done and that timelines need to be met.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium Key Lake South Property Receives Drill Permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., it has received (i) diamond drilling, (ii) borehole surveys, (iii) trail development and (iv) temporary work camp permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment (collectively, the " Permits ") for the Company's upcoming winter 2023, 2,000 metre diamond drill program at the Key Lake South Property (" KLS Property "), such Permits are valid to July 31, 2024.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "after our team encountered high-grade uranium mineralization (see news release dated November 14, 2022) in the "black soil" and discovered a new radioactive anomaly the "radioactive swamp", we have been busy preparing to return to the KLS Property with the drill. Receipt of the drill permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment brings us one step closer to being fully permitted for our 2023 winter drill program at the KLS Property."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld
Albert Contardi 44,732,802 (53%) 39,728,426 (47%)
Larry Goldberg 63,340,252 (75%) 21,120,976 (25%)
Arni Johannson 59,867,058 (71%) 24,594,170 (29%)
Douglas Reeson 78,798,778 (93%) 5,662,450 (7%)
Stewart Taylor 78,815,278 (93%) 5,645,950 (7%)

At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company's auditors, to hold office until the next annual meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("CGP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Secures Fourth Uranium Sales Agreement

enCore Energy Secures Fourth Uranium Sales Agreement

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Completes Alta Mesa Acquisition; 3rd Licensed In-Situ Recovery Uranium Plant in South Texas

enCore Energy Completes Alta Mesa Acquisition; 3rd Licensed In-Situ Recovery Uranium Plant in South Texas

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Moving Loop Electromagnetic Survey Expands Mineralised Footprint At Hotinvaara

Leeuwin Metals Commences Trading On The ASX

Key Exploraton Permit Granted

Grandis Gas Project Update

Related News

Graphite Investing

Altech – Launch Of Cerenergy® 1.0 MWh Gridpack Design For Renewable Energy Storage Market

rare earth investing

Latest Assays Confirm Widespread Rare Earth Mineralisation Over An Expanded Western Zone At Cowalinya

Resource Investing

Drilling Continues To Enhance Lithium Resource Potential At Incahuasi Salar

Resource Investing

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (ASX: INF) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Countdown To Diamond Drilling Program At Pomme REE-Nb Project

Gold Investing

Comet Vale Gold Project, WA: Drilling Underway To Expand Known High-Grade Mineralisation

Gold Investing

CEL Delivers Significant High-Grade Mineral Resource Estimate Of 1.6 Moz At 5.0 g/t AuEq1 Within 2.8Moz AuEq1 At Hualilan

×