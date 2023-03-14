Large-Scale Porphyry/Volcanic Hosted Copper-Gold Potential Identified At Havilah In The Highly-Prospective Lachlan Fold Belt

Platinum Investing News

Traction Uranium Completes the First Drill Hole at Key Lake South and Begins Drilling the Second Target Located Directly Above the "Radioactive Swamp"

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction "), along with UGreenco Energy Corp., is pleased to announce that it has finished drilling the first hole ("KLS23-001") in the Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program at their Key Lake South ("KLS") Project in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, and is currently mobilizing the drill rig to the second diamond drill hole ("KLS23-002") (see Figure 1) targeting the "radioactive swamp" discovered by the Company in a Fall 2022 exploration program (see news release dated September 27, 2022) (the " Fall 2022 Program ").

A photograph of the crew mobilizing the diamond drill rig in snow.

Figure 1 . Crew mobilizing diamond drill rig to hole KLS23-002

KLS23-001 is located on the logistically most challenging area furthest from the radioactive swamp and targeted the edges of both the broad gravity low and the "Athabasca Sandstone" mapped from cobble found in the till during the 1970's (see Figure 2). During the Fall 2022 Program, the Company was unable to get above the swamp to test the radioactive anomaly; however, with the ground fully frozen, the Company is now able to minimize ground impact and mobilize the drill rig to hole KLS23-002 sitting right above the radioactive swamp to test for uranium mineralization potential beneath the anomaly.

Phase 1 diamond drilling is planned for 10 high priority targets totaling approximately 2,000 metres (see Figure 2). Most of the drill targets are situated at the edge of the broad gravity-lows identified in the ground gravity survey of 2022 (see news release dated November 1 st , 2022) and targeting areas with extreme surface uranium anomalies mapped in 1973 which can be found on Assessment Report # 74H04-001 on the Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database (SMAD).

Colored map with black dots showing drill collars and anomalies in colors.

Figure 2 . The proposed phase 1 diamond drilling of 2023. Black dots represent proposed drill collars, green squares represent surface radioactive anomalies discovered in the ground program of 2022, red shaded areas represent surface uranium anomalies (uranium content >2.345 ppm) from the airborne gamma-ray spectrometric survey (Ford et al., 2006*) and the black shaded area represents the "Athabasca Sandstone" mapped from cobbles in till in 1973 (referenced from Assessment Report # 74H04-001, (SMAD) Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database). Actual location of drill collars may change upon ground conditions in the field.

*Ford, K.L., Carson, J.M., Coyle, M.,Delaney, G., and Shives, R.B.K.2006: Geophysical Series – NTS 74H/4 – Zimmer Lake, Saskatchewan; Geological Survey of Canada, Open File 5038, Saskatchewan Industry and Resources, Open File 2006-12, scale 1:50 000.

The previously unknown radioactive anomalies discovered by Traction's exploration team during the ground program of 2022 are of particular interest. Sampling of the "black soil", where the horizon had an observed thickness of approximately 30 centimetres returned high grade uranium mineralization in the SRC analysis results. In addition, with the ground presently frozen, the "radioactive swamp" is now accessible which is another high priority drill target for the Company's team. Drill crews are currently mobilizing the drill shack (see Figure 3) to target KLS23-002 to commence drilling beneath the radioactive swamp this week.

A photograph of the diamond drill shack at the KLS Project with snow.

Figure 3 . Diamond drill shack at KLS Project

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of uranium discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com .

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Linglin Chu, M.Sc., P. Geo., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , and is a director of the Company and Chief Executive Officer of UGreenco Energy Corp. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the KLS Project but may not be representative of expected results.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Lester Esteban
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 561 2687
info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, ‎‎including with respect to the Company's phase 1 diamond drilling program. The Company ‎‎provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current ‎‎expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be ‎‎appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include risks that the phase 1 diamond drilling program will not be completed as contemplated, or at all, risks that the phase 1 diamond drilling program may not yield the types of information anticipated, and those risks identified and reported in the Company's public filings ‎‎under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78e5821e-99e6-401a-b692-e995d9852373
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e82a14e8-49da-4a98-ab03-5dd0397228ab
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9dab64b6-979a-4912-91f6-8ef1e6457782


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Traction Uranium Corp ComTRAC:CNXCNSX:TRACPlatinum Investing
TRAC:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Traction Uranium Commences Key Lake South Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., completion of the temporary work camp (see Figure 1) and arrival of both the geological team and the drill crew to the Key Lake South ("KLS") Project. The winter 2023 KLS diamond drill program will follow up on the "radioactive black soil" that had assayed high grade uranium mineralization (0.93 wt. % U308 and 1180 ppm Cobalt) found near the surface in the tilloverburden and a "radioactive swamp" discovered in fall of 2022 (see news release dated September 27, 2022 and November 14 th 2022).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium prepares team for mobilization to commence Phase 1 diamond drill program at Key Lake South Property

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., it has engaged (i) JP Enterprises Inc. (" JP Enterprises ") (ii) Full Force Diamond Drilling Ltd. (" Full Force ") (iii) Aurora Geosciences Ltd. (" Aurora ") (collectively, the " Contractors ") for the company's upcoming winter 2023, 2,000 metre diamond drill program at the Key Lake South Property (" KLS Property "), such contractors to plan for mobilization for the first week of March, 2023.

JP Enterprises has been providing camps and support for companies conducting mineral exploration for over 20 years. It is owned by Jonathan Proulx, who is a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. JP Enterprises is proud to provide permanent full-time employment for several Lac La Ronge Indian Band members. Over 90% of their workforce are Aboriginal People. Many of them have worked in these camps their entire careers. They understand the amount of hard work that needs to be done and that timelines need to be met.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium Key Lake South Property Receives Drill Permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., it has received (i) diamond drilling, (ii) borehole surveys, (iii) trail development and (iv) temporary work camp permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment (collectively, the " Permits ") for the Company's upcoming winter 2023, 2,000 metre diamond drill program at the Key Lake South Property (" KLS Property "), such Permits are valid to July 31, 2024.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "after our team encountered high-grade uranium mineralization (see news release dated November 14, 2022) in the "black soil" and discovered a new radioactive anomaly the "radioactive swamp", we have been busy preparing to return to the KLS Property with the drill. Receipt of the drill permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment brings us one step closer to being fully permitted for our 2023 winter drill program at the KLS Property."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Enter into an Option Agreement for the Grease River Property in the Athabasca Basin

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with Forum Energy Metals Corp. (the " Vendor ") dated February 3, 2023 (the " Effective Date "), pursuant to which the Company has the right, at its option, to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Grease River Property located in Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the " Property "), in exchange for a series of cash payments, share issuances and funding of exploration expenditures, separated into three phases. The first phase entitles the Company to acquire a 51% interest in the Property by paying an aggregate of $250,000, issuing an aggregate of 1,625,000 common shares and funding an aggregate of $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by December 31, 2025. Forum will be the operator of the Property until the Company completes the first phase.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("CGP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Secures Fourth Uranium Sales Agreement

enCore Energy Secures Fourth Uranium Sales Agreement

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Completes Alta Mesa Acquisition; 3rd Licensed In-Situ Recovery Uranium Plant in South Texas

enCore Energy Completes Alta Mesa Acquisition; 3rd Licensed In-Situ Recovery Uranium Plant in South Texas

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Closes C$34.5m Public Offering

enCore Energy Closes C$34.5m Public Offering

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

Encore Energy Corp. (" enCore " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: EU) (TSXV: EU ) today announces that it has closed its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued a total of 10,615,650 Units at a price of C$3.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$34,500,862.50 including the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined herein) under the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
platinum bar on top of many platinum bars

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Platinum in 2023

The platinum price saw a value spike early in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s role in platinum-group metals (PGM) production pushed the metal to US$1,152 per ounce in March, its highest point since June 2021.

However, concerns around Russian platinum supply subsided quickly, even though the nation ranks second in terms of annual output. By the end of March, the precious metal had slipped back below US$1,050, where it remained for the rest of the year.

With global economic turbulence running high due to inflation and other factors, platinum remained well off its 2021 high of US$1,303. At the same time, broad demand growth ate away at supply, creating a market deficit.

Keep reading...Show less
4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

Platinum may be rare, but it is the third most-traded precious metal in the world, behind gold and silver.

The world’s platinum demand varies widely across many sectors. Most notably, platinum metal is used in autocatalysts and jewelry, as well as for medical and industrial purposes. Those interested in investing in platinum would do well to be aware of the many platinum uses. After all, by knowing which industries require platinum, it’s possible to understand supply and demand dynamics, and to be aware of how the precious metal’s price may move in the future.

With that in mind, here’s a list of the four main platinum uses. Scroll on to learn more about them, and click here to see a breakdown of platinum’s key applications in infographic form.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Steppe Gold Files Technical Report for ATO Gold Project

Alpha Gold Fund - Twelve Month Performance Market Update

BetterLife Closes $1,857,143 of Private Placement

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Reassessing Its Shillington Copper Property with Historical Drill Core Copper Grades up to 18.28 % Cu over 0.30m and as Wide as 0.50% Cu over 12.50m

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Battery Metals Investing

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

Resource Investing

Drilling Program Completed At East Laverton REE, Nickel And Gold Targets

×