Traction Uranium Intersects Additional Near Surface Anomalous Radioactivity along with Intense Alteration and Graphite in the Basement Rocks at Key Lake South

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to provide the following diamond drill hole (" DDH ") updates on the diamond drill program at the Company's Key Lake South Property (the " KLS Property ") in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

DDH Highlights:

  • DDH KLS23-001: intersected intensive alteration, bleaching, and hematization in basement rocks (see Figure 1)
  • DDH KLS23-002: natural gamma radiation with 1016 cps was detected at the drill collar using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer (see Figure 2)
  • DDH KLS23-002A : intersected epidote and hematite, which are alteration minerals used to vector in on prospective uranium mineralization (see Figures 3 & 4)
  • DDH KLS23-007: down-hole gamma ray probing intersected 2 zones of anomalous radioactivity: Zone 1; 6 metres (1.6 m to 7.6m) within overburden, with values up to 1,254 cps; and Zone 2; 52 metres (31 m to 83 m) within basement rocks, returning values up to 474 cps, associated with epidote, chlorite and hematite alteration (see Figure 5)
  • DDH KLS23-008: intersected sheeted graphitic fractures in metasandstones towards the base of the DDH (see Figures 6-8)
  • DDH KLS23-009: downhole probing detected an approximately 69-centimetre interval of anomalous radioactivity within overburden, extending from 0.023 metres to 0.716 metres with values ranging from 121 to 236 cps

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We are extremely excited and impressed by our first diamond drill program at our KLS Property. We are seeing all the right stuff in the basement rocks that are ticking all the right boxes for basement-hosted mineralization. However, the shallow, near-surface overburden anomaly in KLS23-007 is stealing the show with a 6-metre zone of significant radioactivity with values up to 1,254 cps measured by downhole probing. Notably, the overburden is measured with the probe inside the diamond drill steel casing which may be subduing the cps readings. The down-hole probe results from KLS23-009, which targeted overburden beneath the "black soil"* anomaly discovered by our team in 2022 and assaying 0.93 wt.% U 3 0 8 **, returned readings up to 235 cps. In comparison, DDH KLS23-007, located about 1.0 km from the black soil anomaly, returned values up to 1,254 cps from a significantly wider interval within overburden, rendering this as a compelling target for follow-up exploration."

* See Traction news release dated September 27 th , 2022
** See Traction news release dated November 14 th , 2022

The diamond drilling was completed on March 26, 2023, with logging and sampling expected to be completed by April 3 rd . The geological team at Aurora Geosciences Ltd. will deliver the samples to the Saskatchewan Research Council for geochemical analysis following completion of the Winter 2023 Key Lake South Phase 1 drill program.

Carl Schulze, Senior Project manager with Aurora Geosciences Ltd. of Whitehorse, Yukon, states: "Recent core logging has identified several other zones of strong chlorite-epidote alteration, similar to the anomalous zone in DDH KLS23-007, within holes KLS23-005, 008 and 010. This indicates the alteration system occurs at multiple sites within the KLS Property. Of particular interest is a zone of similar alteration in the contact area between basement orthogneiss and underlying basement metasediments hosting graphitic fractures in DDH KLS23-008."

A photo of rock sample DDH KLS23-001
Figure 1: DDH KLS23-001

A photo of DDH KLS23-002 with snow
Figure 2: DDH KLS23-002

A photo of DDH KLS23-002A Veined Redox Boundary
Figure 3: DDH KLS23-002A (40.7m) Veined Redox Boundary

A photo of DDH KLS23-002A (57.75m depth) Clay-Epidote Zone
Figure 4: DDH KLS23-002A (57.75m depth) Clay-Epidote Zone

A photo of DDH KLS23-007, Core from Anomalous Zone
 Figure 5: DDH KLS23-007, Core from Anomalous Zone (47.37 - 64.57m)

A photo of DDH KLS23-008 (146.4m depth). Hematitic breccia
Figure 6: DDH KLS23-008 (146.4m depth). Hematitic breccia

A photo of DDH KLS23-008 (160.2 m depth): Quartz-garnet zone
Figure 7: DDH KLS23-008 (160.2 m depth): Quartz-garnet zone

A photo of DDH KLS23-008 (154.4m depth): Banded chlorite, garnet
Figure 8: DDH KLS23-008 (154.4m depth): Banded chlorite, garnet

Table 1: Drill collar data, KLS 2023 Program

Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip EOH (m)
KLS23-001 456672 6333542 270 60 197
KLS23-002 456640 6333973 Vertical 90 63
KLS23-002A 456640 6333973 270 60 183
KLS23-003 456541 6334206 270 60 180
KLS23-004 456579 6334472 270 70 153
KLS23-005 456429 6334793 90 70 159
KLS23-006 455846 6334912 270 60 150
KLS23-007 455527 6334887 250 70 150
KLS23-008 455421 6334664 270 70 162
KLS23-009 455727 6333852 Vertical 90 150
KLS23-010 456001 6334119 90 70 141
KLS23-011 455629 6333484 200 70 150
Total 1838

NOTES:

Cps* = "counts-per-second", as measured with a downhole probe. The reader is cautioned that the Company uses downhole probe readings as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that downhole probe results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured.

The Company considers all downhole probe readings greater than 100 cps to be considered "elevated radioactivity", with background radioactivity measuring between 50 to 100 cps.

All reported drill hole intervals are drill core lengths and do not represent thickness which have yet to be determined.

About the Property

The KLS Property is located approximately 6 kilometers to the southwest of the Key Lake uranium mill and in close vicinity to modern uranium mining facilities and highway transportation in northern Saskatchewan. Geologically, it sits at the southeastern edge of the Proterozoic Athabasca Basin..

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of uranium discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com .

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Schulze, P. Geo., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is a Professional Geoscientist in good standing with APEGBC, APGO and NAPEG and Senior Project Manager at Aurora Geosciences Ltd.. Mr. Schulze verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying such data. Mr. Schulze was physically present during data collection and examined a significant portion of direct data obtained via hand-held probes, and was able to verify the data accordingly. No limitations were imposed upon the data verification process. The quality assurance / quality control program in relation to data collection and analysis consisted of viewing the data from the "down" and "up" result and employing quality control measures comprised of careful geotechnical logging of all holes, including layout of 1.0-metre intervals, photographing the core and obtaining duplicate samples at a rate of 1 per 25 total samples in the sample stream. It is noted that the information herein provides an indication of the exploration potential of the KLS Property but may not be representative of actual results.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Lester Esteban
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 561 2687
info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, ‎‎including with respect to potential uranium mineralization and potential future project economics. The Company ‎‎provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current ‎‎expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be ‎‎appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include risks that potential uranium mineralization or future project economics will be less than believed, or none at all and those risks identified and reported in the Company's public filings ‎‎under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e383826a-1cea-48ab-bacd-7d7edeb9d451
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21898a18-1e19-491e-9cb1-e14c440ce930
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8441f134-f318-4fad-b095-b048a76535d6
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a6497e4-f3fc-4f41-ae29-9751dab7abb0
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6306a5ea-ce4e-47b3-a212-911a5a58271e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1579c8d7-4a2b-472c-91a4-25ca0b6ca1c9
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b861da56-10d6-4552-a243-4656b8922d7e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/653fd3da-3635-4622-8927-24dfcdd35b74


Primary Logo

Traction Uranium Hits 6 Metres of Radioactivity up to 1,254 cps Near Surface in Overburden and 52 Metres of Elevated Radioactivity in Basement Rocks Covered with Athabasca Sandstone in Diamond Drill Hole #KLS23-007

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce it has intersected a 6 metre zone (" Zone 1 Overburden Anomaly ") of significant radioactivity encountered at shallow and near surface depth, starting from 1.6 metres to 7.6 metres within the overburden, followed by a 52 metre zone (" Zone 2 Basement Anomaly "), starting from 31 metres to 83 metres of "elevated radioactivity" in basement rocks from diamond drill hole #KLS23-007 in downhole probing (see Figure 1) at the Company's Key Lake South Property (the " KLS Property ") in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Traction Uranium and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, Trade Commission, Department of Energy, Board of Investments and Nuclear Research Institute conduct preliminary discussions on Uranium Exploration and Uranium Potential in the Philippines

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction "), a mineral exploration company focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce that preliminary discussions on uranium exploration and uranium potential in the Philippines were held between the Company and representatives of Government of the Philippines.

Participants from the Government of the Philippines included the Philippine Consul General to Calgary Zaldy B. Patron, Trade Commissioner May Nina Celynne Layug, and Director of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute Dr. Carlo Arcilla, along with many representatives from the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, Philippine Board of Investments, and Philippine Nuclear Research Institute. (see Figure 1).

Traction Uranium Completes the First Drill Hole at Key Lake South and Begins Drilling the Second Target Located Directly Above the "Radioactive Swamp"

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction "), along with UGreenco Energy Corp., is pleased to announce that it has finished drilling the first hole ("KLS23-001") in the Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program at their Key Lake South ("KLS") Project in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, and is currently mobilizing the drill rig to the second diamond drill hole ("KLS23-002") (see Figure 1) targeting the "radioactive swamp" discovered by the Company in a Fall 2022 exploration program (see news release dated September 27, 2022) (the " Fall 2022 Program ").

A photograph of the crew mobilizing the diamond drill rig in snow.

Traction Uranium Commences Key Lake South Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., completion of the temporary work camp (see Figure 1) and arrival of both the geological team and the drill crew to the Key Lake South ("KLS") Project. The winter 2023 KLS diamond drill program will follow up on the "radioactive black soil" that had assayed high grade uranium mineralization (0.93 wt. % U308 and 1180 ppm Cobalt) found near the surface in the tilloverburden and a "radioactive swamp" discovered in fall of 2022 (see news release dated September 27, 2022 and November 14 th 2022).

Traction Uranium prepares team for mobilization to commence Phase 1 diamond drill program at Key Lake South Property

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., it has engaged (i) JP Enterprises Inc. (" JP Enterprises ") (ii) Full Force Diamond Drilling Ltd. (" Full Force ") (iii) Aurora Geosciences Ltd. (" Aurora ") (collectively, the " Contractors ") for the company's upcoming winter 2023, 2,000 metre diamond drill program at the Key Lake South Property (" KLS Property "), such contractors to plan for mobilization for the first week of March, 2023.

JP Enterprises has been providing camps and support for companies conducting mineral exploration for over 20 years. It is owned by Jonathan Proulx, who is a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. JP Enterprises is proud to provide permanent full-time employment for several Lac La Ronge Indian Band members. Over 90% of their workforce are Aboriginal People. Many of them have worked in these camps their entire careers. They understand the amount of hard work that needs to be done and that timelines need to be met.

ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

Encore Energy Corp. (" enCore " or the " Company ") (NYSE: EU) (TSXV: EU)) today announced that enCore's Chief Operating Officer, Peter Luthiger testifies today before the Texas State House Committee on Natural Resources regarding two bills of importance to the uranium industry. Both bills are sponsored by Texas State Representative Ryan Guillen . Mr. Luthiger, who is also Chairman of the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA), testifies both on behalf of enCore and TMRA's Uranium Mining Committee.

enCore Energy Logo (CNW Group/enCore Energy Corp.)

Bill HB 4119 would enhance the administrative procedure for permitting in-situ recovery (ISR) of uranium by clarifying the public's ability to participate in one fulsome and transparent hearing. Bill HB 4120 would allow the Texas Council on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) staff to inspect a proposed well site using aerial or satellite imagery, or other appropriate sources, rather than conducting an on-site visit. The bills would make the administrative process more efficient, reduce staff time and conserve groundwater that would otherwise be consumed in reclamation activities during the permitting process.

enCore Energy's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Goranson , stated "Working together with our Texas State Representatives and the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association is extremely important to enhance and improve our regulatory environment. While Texas is one of the most favorable states for in-situ recovery of uranium, we always seek ways to work together to ensure we maintain Texas as a leading jurisdiction. At all times enCore seeks to work to ensure our company leads the way to provide the people of Texas and the United States with a reliable and environmentally-responsible source of material for nuclear energy, fueling the future."

For more information about Texas State bills HB4119 and HB4120 please visit:
HB 4119 https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/88R/billtext/html/HB04119I.htm
HB 4120 https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/88R/billtext/html/HB04120I.htm

About the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA)
The Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA) is a single voice for the Texas mining industry that exhibits integrity, clarity and vision in its efforts to create balance between mineral production, environmental protection, economic strength and public welfare; and to inform the public, regulators and legislators of the value of mining to the Texas economy and lifestyle.

About Encore Energy Corp.
Encore Energy Corp. is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable domestic nuclear energy by becoming the next United States uranium producer in 2023. enCore solely utilizes In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy. In-Situ Recovery extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium. Uranium production is planned at enCore's licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita Processing Plant in 2023, and at its licensed and past-producing South Texas Alta Mesa Processing Plant in 2024. Future projects in enCore's production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming , along with significant uranium resource endowments in New Mexico providing long-term opportunities. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore diligently works to realize value from other owned assets, including our proprietary uranium database that includes technical information from many past producing companies, from our various non-core assets, and by leveraging our ISR expertise in researching opportunities that support the use of this technology as applied to other metals. enCore is also committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information contained in this news release, including: any information relating to the Company being a leading uranium company; and any other statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects; may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "expects", "is expected", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken) should be considered forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the companies' ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; that results of past mining operations at the Alta Mesa and Rosita sites are indicative of the results of proposed mining activities at those sites; that a production decision will result in actual production commencing and that such production will be economically viable over time; the ability of enCore to implement its business strategies; and other risks. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation exploration and development risks, changes in commodity prices, access to skilled mining personnel, the results of exploration and development activities; production risks; uninsured risks; regulatory risks; defects in title; the availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations; risks posed by the economic and political environments in which the Company operates and intends to operate; increased competition; assumptions regarding market trends and the expected demand and desires for the Company's products and proposed products; reliance on industry equipment manufacturers, suppliers and others; the failure to adequately protect intellectual property; the failure to adequately manage future growth; adverse market conditions, the failure to satisfy ongoing regulatory requirements and factors relating to forward looking statements listed above which include risks as disclosed in the companies' annual information form filings. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the various securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com . Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encore-energy-supports-key-texas-legislation-301789487.html

SOURCE Encore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

enCore Energy Corp: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

Encore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (NYSE American: EU Executive Chairman of Encore Energy Corp, William M. Sheriff, shares insights on the worldwide energy crisis and the most viable long-term solution.

About Encore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (NYSE American: EU):

https://encoreuranium.com/

Encore Energy Corp. aims to produce clean, affordable, and reliable domestic nuclear energy by using In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a proven technology developed by the company's leaders. ISR is a non-invasive process that uses natural groundwater and oxygen, combined with an ion exchange process, to extract uranium. The company plans to begin uranium production at its licensed South Texas Rosita and Alta Mesa Processing Plants in 2023 and 2024, respectively, with future projects in South Dakota and Wyoming. enCore's team of industry experts has extensive experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. The company also owns proprietary uranium databases and works with local communities and indigenous governments to ensure positive impacts from corporate developments.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.Discover Investment Opportunities.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161082

Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld
Albert Contardi 44,732,802 (53%) 39,728,426 (47%)
Larry Goldberg 63,340,252 (75%) 21,120,976 (25%)
Arni Johannson 59,867,058 (71%) 24,594,170 (29%)
Douglas Reeson 78,798,778 (93%) 5,662,450 (7%)
Stewart Taylor 78,815,278 (93%) 5,645,950 (7%)

At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company's auditors, to hold office until the next annual meeting.

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

