TinOne Resources Exec Says Rising Tin Demand Drives Focus on Supply Source
“When people are looking to get exposure to tin, there are very few companies out there, and we're one of them. So hopefully we get a bit of an uptick on that,” said Chris Donaldson, executive chairman of TinOne Resources.
With a wide range of applications for tin, it is becoming increasingly important to find sources for this critical metal in more favorable jurisdictions, according to Chris Donaldson, executive chairman of TinOne Resources (TSXV:TORC,OTCQB:TORCF,FWB:57Z0), based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
“The really interesting part is not really the demand, but on the supply side,” he said. “So 80 percent of the world's tin comes from … dubious jurisdictions — the Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, Myanmar and China. And so our projects being in Australia are very coveted.”
TinOne is focused on the exploration and growth of prospective tin, tin-tungsten and lithium projects in Tasmania.
Tin is often referred to as the “forgotten” battery metal, Donaldson said. About 50 percent of consumed tin is used in solder, with very few available substitutes. The International Tin Association forecasts that tin demand growth will increase from its current long-term outlook of 2 percent to 3 to 4 percent over the next decade, driven by increased demand for electric vehicles, the energy transition and 5G connectivity.
“Right now you're seeing a strategy to get critical minerals from good jurisdictions. And so having a project in Australia is coveted,” Donaldson said. "Certainly, the narrative is shifting now — where can we find these projects in good jurisdiction? So we're fortunate to have assembled these over the last five years, and now we're starting to advance them again."
Watch the full interview with Chris Donaldson, executive chairman of TinOne Resources, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by TinOne Resources (TSXV:TORC,OTCQB:TORCF,FWB:57Z0). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by TinOne Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. TinOne Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with TinOne Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1992.48
|+0.69
|Silver
|23.10
|+0.05
|Copper
|4.12
|0.00
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|69.79
|-0.17
|Heating Oil
|2.58
|+0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.17
|+0.02
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Tin Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.