TinOne Resources

At the end of 2019, the world’s reported tin resources totalled around 15.4 Mt, including 5.5 Mt of reserves. According to the International Tin Association, Australia is one of the top five countries containing global compliant resources.

S&P Global Commodity Insights dubbed tin as one of the metals important for future technologies and has noted that with the use of tin in electronics, demand continues to climb but inventories are trending low. In fact, the global tin market size was US$ 6.61 million and it is expected to grow to an estimated US$ 8.21 million by the end of 2027.

Tin is the hidden hero of electrification and the transition to clean energy. The underrated metal is used as solder to connect electrical components and create corrosion-resistant alloys . These vital but straightforward applications are necessary for every emerging green technology, from electric vehicles to wind turbines.

A strong management team with directly relevant experience leads the company to success. Craig Parry, technical advisor, has over 20 years of experience in the resource sector and was directly involved in developing mining companies by leveraging his training as a geologist. Michael Konnert, director and interim CEO, has years of experience making profitable deals, managing corporate finances, and developing effective corporate strategies. The company complements this with a team of several experts in their respective fields, covering corporate management, geology and international finance.

In 2022, TinOne acquired a 100 percent undivided interest in the Rattler Range tin project in northeastern Tasmania. Rattler Range is a highly prospective tin project located only 64 kms from the city of Launceston. Historical records indicate the presence of 47 individual-named tin occurrences across a 12-km-long, northwesterly-oriented mineralized trend that has seen very little on-ground exploration since the 1980s. The district contains hard rock greisen and vein mineralization in a cupola zone of highly fractionated, evolved granite.

TinOne began acquiring its tin assets when the market for the metal was low. Now, it's benefiting from the increased demand that previously saw tin prices increase by 77 percent . The company’s foresight has given them a first-mover advantage, creating tremendous upside potential for investors. In addition to its tin assets, the company balances its portfolio with gold-focused assets that may receive additional exploration and development in the future.

Tin recently experienced a massive price appreciation and is expected to remain at or near historic highs through 2030. These market changes build excitement for TinOne’s portfolio of undervalued and underexplored assets. The Great Pyramid Tin Project is the company’s flagship project and has promising historical data in an area that has not been explored with modern techniques. The company is in the process of completing a 5,500-meter drill program aimed at confirming and testing zones for resource expansion.

Key Projects The Great Pyramid Tin Project

The company’s flagship project covers roughly four square kilometers and is 100-percent-owned. The asset has existing infrastructure and is located roughly 135 kilometers away from the city of Launceston. The Great Pyramid Tin Project has encouraging historical data with no previous systematic exploration, creating tremendous upside potential.

The Aberfoyle Tin Project

The past-producing tin project covers 96 square kilometers over two claim blocks. The asset is wholly owned by TinOne and is located roughly 100 kilometers away from Launceston. The company plans to conduct systematic exploration using modern techniques to confirm historical results and identify additional targets.

The 32-square-kilometre Rattler Range project is located northeast of Tasmania and about 64 kilometres from Launceston. The company recently acquired 100 percent undivided interest which allows it to control five out of the seven primary tin occurrences in Northeast Tasmania.

The New South Wales Tin Project

Additional Gold Projects

The Panama Gold Project and Otago Goldfields provide additional upside for the company. Panama Gold is 51-percent-owned by TinOne, with an option to acquire 100 percent. The Otago Goldfields are under application and have not received any work at this time.

Management Team

Chris Donaldson - Executive Chairman

Chris Donaldson is an experienced executive with a 25-year track record of raising funds and building new investment channels for public and private companies. Donaldson is currently CEO of Outback Goldfields (TSXV:OZ), director of Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU), director of Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG) and was previously director, corporate development for Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN). Donaldson believes in community engagement and has been a prime fundraiser for many causes including the Pacific Salmon Foundation, Make-A-Wish BC and Yukon, as well as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

Michael Konnert - Director and Interim CEO

Michael Konnert is a mining entrepreneur experienced in deal-making, financing, and corporate strategy. His primary focus is as CEO and founder of Vizsla Resources (TSXV:VZLA) where the company has consolidated and is developing one of Mexico’s highest-grade silver and gold districts. Konnert is a co-founder and managing partner of Inventa Capital, a mining-focused merchant bank and incubator with companies around the world. Previously, he co-founded CobaltOne Energy, a cobalt exploration company, which he led as CEO and sold to Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) in 2017. Konnert is an advisor to several companies and a board member of Summa Silver (TSXV:SSVR).

Grant Tanaka - Chief Financial Officer

Grant Tanaka brings over 15 years of financial leadership experience in the mining industry. Before joining TinOne, he was the director of finance operations with Ma’aden Gold & Base Metals. Prior to this, Tanaka held senior financial positions at Teck Resources, New Gold, Copper Mountain Mining, and Bisha Mining, an operating subsidiary of Nevsun Resources. He has experience at both the corporate and operational levels having worked throughout North America, Africa, and the Middle East in gold, base metals, and coal operations. Tanaka has a bachelor’s of business administration, specializing in entrepreneurial leadership and is a Canadian chartered professional accountant (CPA).

Russell Fulton - Vice-President of Exploration

Russell Fulton has over 30 years of experience in the minerals industry working in exploration, mining and research. Russell has worked on base metal, tin, and PGE projects in Western Tasmania, Australia, as well as working extensively in the mineralised Lachlan Fold Belt rocks of Northern Tasmania. Fulton was geological manager with Avenira, formerly Minemakers, for ten years, providing management to the team initially at the company’s tin, tungsten, and fluorspar projects in Tasmania. He later moved on to the resource development of the massive Wonarah phosphate deposit in Australia’s Northern Territory and the exploration and resource development of Avenira’s Baobab Phosphate project in Senegal, West Africa, including the discovery of the Gadde Bissik deposit in 2014. Fulton has a bachelor’s of science degree and a master’s of economic geology degree from the University of Tasmania and is a member of the AIG, AusIMM, GSA (Aust) and SEG.

Ben Meka - Vice President of Corporate Development

Ben Meka is a mechanical engineer with over eight years of experience working in both pre-producing and operating mines. He is currently a member of the corporate development team at Inventa Capital. Prior to joining Inventa, Meka’s focus was on the design and execution of fixed priced projects across North America and Australia. During his tenure with Ausenco Engineering, he was on secondment to Resource Capital. Meka has a bachelor’s of mechanical engineering, with honours, from Queensland University of Technology

Jennifer Hanson - Corporate Secretary

Jennifer Hanson has over 20 years of corporate finance, accounting, and regulatory experience in several industries. She currently is corporate secretary for a number of Canadian-listed public companies.

Ota Hally - Director

Ota Hally is a chartered professional accountant and a chartered financial analyst with broad experience in executive-level financial management positions across multiple industries. His portfolio includes Director and CFO for Outback Goldfields Corp (TSX.V:OZ) and former senior financial executive roles with Yamana Gold, Endeavour Mining and Pan American Silver.

Liz Monger - Director

Liz Monger has over 25 years of investor relations, communications and compliance experience in the mining space, joining Inventa Capital in January 2022 as vice-resident of marketing and sustainability. Monger has a proven track record of bringing strategic and innovative ideas to the table and building strong relationships within the investment community to strategically position companies with institutional and retail investors, analysts, newsletter writers and stakeholders. Previously, she held the roles of vice-president, investor relations for KORE Mining (2021), Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary for Midas Gold (2011-2021), director of investor relations and corporate secretary for Rainy River Resources (2005-2011) and communications and land manager for Rubicon Minerals (1997-2005). In addition to her role as a director for TinOne, she is also the president and a director of the Society of Investor Relations Executives in Mining (SIREM).

Karlene Collier - Director

Karlene Collier is an accomplished leader with over 15 years of industry experience in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and publicly listed companies listed on the TSXV, the CSE, and in the US markets. She is an expert in overseeing business operations located both locally and internationally, leading operations in five different countries. Collier scaled the first publicly listed cryptocurrency company in Canada with a market capitalization of over $1.7 billion, and has guided start-up companies from private to publicly listed entities, including leading management through the regulatory landscape and lead financings. Collier’s recent focus has been in the natural resource sector where she has managed and scaled a portfolio of companies in her current role as vice president of operations.

Stuart Smith - Technical Advisor

Stuart Smith has 30 years’ global exploration experience, spanning global project generation to mine geology, with a track record of discovery in brownfields and greenfields arenas. Most recently Smith was technical director of strategy and new projects for Teck Resources, based in Vancouver, Canada. In this role, he led the team with global responsibility for new exploration, project review, and capture. Prior to that, Smith held the role of specialist of global copper for Teck, based in Santiago, Chile. There, he was responsible for Teck’s global copper exploration portfolio. Prior to joining Teck, he was chief geologist for the Oxiana-OZ Minerals-MMG group of companies, and subsequently with the founders of Oxiana in the G-Resources, Tigers Realm, and EMR companies. In these roles Smith was responsible for activities across the full spectrum from global project identification and review to brownfields exploration and in-mine resource evaluation.

Paul Matysek - Technical Advisor

Paul Matysek is a geologist and geochemist by training, a successful alpha entrepreneur, and consistent creator of shareholder value with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. Since 2004, as either CEO or executive chairman, Matysek sold six publicly listed mineral exploration and development companies, an aggregate worth of over $2.5 billion. Most recently in June 2021, as chief executive officer, he sold Gold X Mining to Gran Colombia Gold for over $250 million in an all-share transaction. In March 2018, as executive chairman, he sold Lithium X Energy to Nextview New Energy Lion Hong Kong for $265 million in cash. Earlier, in July 2016, Matysek, as president and CEO, sold Goldrock Mines to Fortuna Silver Mines. He was also previously CEO of Lithium One, which merged with Galaxy Resources of Australia to create a multi-billion-dollar integrated lithium company. He served as CEO of Potash One, which was acquired by K+S Aktiengesellschaft for $434 million in cash during a friendly takeover in 2011. Matysek was also the co-founder and CEO of Energy Metals, a uranium company that grew from a market capitalization of $10 million in 2004 to approximately $1.8 billion when sold in 2007.

Craig Parry - Technical Advisor

Craig Parry has over 20 years in the resources sector and is a co-founder and partner of Inventa Capital, a private natural resource investment company. In addition to being a partner of Inventa Capital, Parry is the chairman of Vizsla Silver, Skeena Resources, and is a general partner of EMR Capital. Parry is a former senior advisor to the fund. Prior to Inventa Capital, he was a co-founder and founding director of NexGen Energy and of IsoEnergy, as its president, CEO and director until 2021. He was a co-founder of Tigers Realm and was appointed to the Boards of Tigers Realm Minerals and Tigers Realm Metals in 2011, then appointed CEO of Tigers Realm Coal in 2012. Parry, as an exploration and business development geologist, was responsible for the business development activities of the Tigers Realm Group since inception in 2008. Prior to joining Tigers Realm, Parry was the business development manager for G-Resources, responsible for mergers and acquisitions, and principal geologist of new business at Oxiana, where he was responsible for strategy and business development initiatives in bulk and energy commodities. While working at Rio Tinto, Parry led exploration programs for iron ore, copper, diamonds, coal, and bauxite in Australia, Asia, and South America, and was principal geologist for the Kintyre Uranium project pre-feasibility study. He holds an honours degree in geology and is a member of the AusIMM.

Scott Halley - Technical Advisor

Dr. Scott Halley is an internationally recognized geochemist who has consulted for more than 150 mining and exploration companies, in more than 25 countries, over the course of 17 years. Dr. Halley has published in numerous international journals and is a member of international research teams in the field of geochemistry applied to mineral discovery. He is a regular presenter in the University of Tasmania CODES MSc (Econ Geol) short course series, and a regularly invited speaker at international geology conferences. He was the recipient of the Gibb Maitland Medal for 2012, awarded by the Geological Society of Australia – Western Australia Division for substantial contributions to Western Australian geology, for contributions in the field of mineral resources exploration. Halley received an honours bachelor’s of science from the University of Tasmania and a doctorate from Australian National University.