TinOne Resources
Exploring Tin Assets in Australia to Support a Sustainable Future
Company Highlights
- TinOne is an exploration and development mining company focused on undervalued tin assets in Australia.
- Experienced management leads the company with expertise ranging from corporate administration to professional geologists.
- TinOne’s key assets are located in Tasmania, Australia, all with encouraging historical exploration results, yet have been underexplored with modern techniques.
- Additionally, the company has a gold-focused asset that may be accretive.
- TinOne has completed the acquisition of 100 percent undivided interest in the Rattler Range tin project, consisting of a 32-km2 exploration licence in northeastern Tasmania.
Overview
Tin is the hidden hero of electrification and the transition to clean energy. The underrated metal is used as solder to connect electrical components and create corrosion-resistant alloys. These vital but straightforward applications are necessary for every emerging green technology, from electric vehicles to wind turbines.
S&P Global Commodity Insights dubbed tin as one of the metals important for future technologies and has noted that with the use of tin in electronics, demand continues to climb but inventories are trending low. In fact, the global tin market size was US$ 6.61 million and it is expected to grow to an estimated US$ 8.21 million by the end of 2027.
At the end of 2019, the world’s reported tin resources totalled around 15.4 Mt, including 5.5 Mt of reserves. According to the International Tin Association, Australia is one of the top five countries containing global compliant resources.TinOne Resources (TSXV:TORC, OTCQB:TORCF, FRA: 57Z0) is uniquely positioned with tin assets in a tier-one jurisdiction and an increasing demand for this important metal. It owns a portfolio of key tin assets in Tasmania: Great Pyramid, Aberfoyle and Rattler Range. A member of the International Tin Association, TinOne Resources is one of only ten companies focused primarily on tin. The company has an experienced management team of experts and technical advisors to lead the projects’ exploration programs and take them to production.
Tin recently experienced a massive price appreciation and is expected to remain at or near historic highs through 2030. These market changes build excitement for TinOne’s portfolio of undervalued and underexplored assets. The Great Pyramid Tin Project is the company’s flagship project and has promising historical data in an area that has not been explored with modern techniques. The company is in the process of completing a 5,500-meter drill program aimed at confirming and testing zones for resource expansion.
The Aberfoyle Tin Project has also received little modern exploration but is a significant past-producing tin district. A surface drilling program conducted in 2022 returned 44 samples with tin values greater than 0.1 percent.
TinOne began acquiring its tin assets when the market for the metal was low. Now, it's benefiting from the increased demand that previously saw tin prices increase by 77 percent. The company’s foresight has given them a first-mover advantage, creating tremendous upside potential for investors. In addition to its tin assets, the company balances its portfolio with gold-focused assets that may receive additional exploration and development in the future.
In 2022, TinOne acquired a 100 percent undivided interest in the Rattler Range tin project in northeastern Tasmania. Rattler Range is a highly prospective tin project located only 64 kms from the city of Launceston. Historical records indicate the presence of 47 individual-named tin occurrences across a 12-km-long, northwesterly-oriented mineralized trend that has seen very little on-ground exploration since the 1980s. The district contains hard rock greisen and vein mineralization in a cupola zone of highly fractionated, evolved granite.
A strong management team with directly relevant experience leads the company to success. Craig Parry, technical advisor, has over 20 years of experience in the resource sector and was directly involved in developing mining companies by leveraging his training as a geologist. Michael Konnert, director and interim CEO, has years of experience making profitable deals, managing corporate finances, and developing effective corporate strategies. The company complements this with a team of several experts in their respective fields, covering corporate management, geology and international finance.
Key Projects
The Great Pyramid Tin Project
The company’s flagship project covers roughly four square kilometers and is 100-percent-owned. The asset has existing infrastructure and is located roughly 135 kilometers away from the city of Launceston. The Great Pyramid Tin Project has encouraging historical data with no previous systematic exploration, creating tremendous upside potential.
Project Highlights:
- Modern Exploration Techniques Applied to Historic Tin Resource: The presence of near-surface historic resources has tremendous potential. Techniques such as 3D IP-Resistivity have identified three key drilling targets that will be the focus of future exploration.
- No Known Deposit Restraints: Historic data indicates that the known deposit could be expended in every direction. The deposit begins at surface, extends down to 40 meters with indications that it remains open at depth. The deposit is a bulk mineable sheeted vein-style tin, and the extent of the deposit is unknown.
- Current Drill Programs: The company’s ongoing drill program initially returned with outstanding high-grade results highlighted by hole 22GPRC012 with 0.51 percent tin over 78 metres, including 1.09 tin over 23 metres from near surface in a new zone. Drill hole 22GPRC003 returned with 0.31 percent tin over 18 metres, 0.46 percent tin over 5.4 metres; and 0.22 percent tin over 13 metres.
The Aberfoyle Tin Project
The past-producing tin project covers 96 square kilometers over two claim blocks. The asset is wholly owned by TinOne and is located roughly 100 kilometers away from Launceston. The company plans to conduct systematic exploration using modern techniques to confirm historical results and identify additional targets.
Project Highlights:
- Past-Producing Mine: The Aberfoyle district has historic production of 2.1 million tonnes at 0.9 percent tin, and 0.3 percent tungsten. The historic production followed high-grade vein systems and will guide future exploration.
- Exploration Programs Planned: The company is conducting exploration programs throughout the property, including IP-Resistivity surveys, surface mapping, rock sampling and ultra-low detection limit soil sampling.
- Three Historic Project Areas: The Aberfoyle Tin Project includes three primary historic project areas: Aberfoyle, Storey’s Creek, and Royal George. Historical data from these zones will inform the future exploration targets and the company will seek to confirm and expand known mineralization.
- 2022 Surface Sampling Results: Forty-four of the samples returned tin values greater than 0.1 percent and twenty-one samples over 0.25 percent with a peak value of 4.9 percent tin distributed across a large area of the project.
Rattler Range Project
The 32-square-kilometre Rattler Range project is located northeast of Tasmania and about 64 kilometres from Launceston. The company recently acquired 100 percent undivided interest which allows it to control five out of the seven primary tin occurrences in Northeast Tasmania.
Project Highlights:
- About 32 square kilometres of exploration licence in an underexplored district.
- Very little on-ground exploration since the 1980s despite its large mineralised footprint
- The presence of 47 individual named tin occurrences across a 12-kilometre long, northwesterly oriented mineralized trend
- The Bells Hill deposit has multiple mineralized lodes, 1.5 to 6 metres wide, occur over an area of at least 500 metres of strike length
- Other priority targets include the multi-kilometre scale tin-bearing alteration zones at Ruby Flats, Walsh’s, Mammoth and Mt Paris
The New South Wales Tin Project
The 100-percent-owned project covers 512 square kilometers in Emmaville, Glen Innes, and Tingha. It covers 530 square kilometers in Tin Hill and encompasses multiple known tin occurrences that have received minimal exploration.
Project Highlights:
- Exploration Licenses Acquired: The company has three exploration licenses in the Stanthorpe Province that were granted in Q4 2019. The Tin Hill exploration license was granted in February 2022.
- Compilation of Historical Data: The company is compiling historical data to inform future exploration and development programs.
Additional Gold Projects
The Panama Gold Project and Otago Goldfields provide additional upside for the company. Panama Gold is 51-percent-owned by TinOne, with an option to acquire 100 percent. The Otago Goldfields are under application and have not received any work at this time.
Project Highlights:
- Target Rich Assets: The Panama Gold Project covers 28 square kilometers and contains multiple historical drill results that warrant additional exploration.
- Multiple Gold Formations: Panama has intrusion-related, orogenic veins, and disseminated styles. Combined, they create large-scale structures that form multi-kilometer targets.
- Exploration Underway: The company completed the initial drill program throughout the Panama Project to confirm historical results and expand on known mineralization. Assay results are pending.
Management Team
Chris Donaldson - Executive Chairman
Chris Donaldson is an experienced executive with a 25-year track record of raising funds and building new investment channels for public and private companies. Donaldson is currently CEO of Outback Goldfields (TSXV:OZ), director of Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU), director of Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG) and was previously director, corporate development for Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN). Donaldson believes in community engagement and has been a prime fundraiser for many causes including the Pacific Salmon Foundation, Make-A-Wish BC and Yukon, as well as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.
Michael Konnert - Director and Interim CEO
Michael Konnert is a mining entrepreneur experienced in deal-making, financing, and corporate strategy. His primary focus is as CEO and founder of Vizsla Resources (TSXV:VZLA) where the company has consolidated and is developing one of Mexico’s highest-grade silver and gold districts. Konnert is a co-founder and managing partner of Inventa Capital, a mining-focused merchant bank and incubator with companies around the world. Previously, he co-founded CobaltOne Energy, a cobalt exploration company, which he led as CEO and sold to Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) in 2017. Konnert is an advisor to several companies and a board member of Summa Silver (TSXV:SSVR).
Grant Tanaka - Chief Financial Officer
Grant Tanaka brings over 15 years of financial leadership experience in the mining industry. Before joining TinOne, he was the director of finance operations with Ma’aden Gold & Base Metals. Prior to this, Tanaka held senior financial positions at Teck Resources, New Gold, Copper Mountain Mining, and Bisha Mining, an operating subsidiary of Nevsun Resources. He has experience at both the corporate and operational levels having worked throughout North America, Africa, and the Middle East in gold, base metals, and coal operations. Tanaka has a bachelor’s of business administration, specializing in entrepreneurial leadership and is a Canadian chartered professional accountant (CPA).
Russell Fulton - Vice-President of Exploration
Russell Fulton has over 30 years of experience in the minerals industry working in exploration, mining and research. Russell has worked on base metal, tin, and PGE projects in Western Tasmania, Australia, as well as working extensively in the mineralised Lachlan Fold Belt rocks of Northern Tasmania. Fulton was geological manager with Avenira, formerly Minemakers, for ten years, providing management to the team initially at the company’s tin, tungsten, and fluorspar projects in Tasmania. He later moved on to the resource development of the massive Wonarah phosphate deposit in Australia’s Northern Territory and the exploration and resource development of Avenira’s Baobab Phosphate project in Senegal, West Africa, including the discovery of the Gadde Bissik deposit in 2014. Fulton has a bachelor’s of science degree and a master’s of economic geology degree from the University of Tasmania and is a member of the AIG, AusIMM, GSA (Aust) and SEG.
Ben Meka - Vice President of Corporate Development
Ben Meka is a mechanical engineer with over eight years of experience working in both pre-producing and operating mines. He is currently a member of the corporate development team at Inventa Capital. Prior to joining Inventa, Meka’s focus was on the design and execution of fixed priced projects across North America and Australia. During his tenure with Ausenco Engineering, he was on secondment to Resource Capital. Meka has a bachelor’s of mechanical engineering, with honours, from Queensland University of Technology
Jennifer Hanson - Corporate Secretary
Jennifer Hanson has over 20 years of corporate finance, accounting, and regulatory experience in several industries. She currently is corporate secretary for a number of Canadian-listed public companies.
Ota Hally - Director
Ota Hally is a chartered professional accountant and a chartered financial analyst with broad experience in executive-level financial management positions across multiple industries. His portfolio includes Director and CFO for Outback Goldfields Corp (TSX.V:OZ) and former senior financial executive roles with Yamana Gold, Endeavour Mining and Pan American Silver.
Liz Monger - Director
Liz Monger has over 25 years of investor relations, communications and compliance experience in the mining space, joining Inventa Capital in January 2022 as vice-resident of marketing and sustainability. Monger has a proven track record of bringing strategic and innovative ideas to the table and building strong relationships within the investment community to strategically position companies with institutional and retail investors, analysts, newsletter writers and stakeholders. Previously, she held the roles of vice-president, investor relations for KORE Mining (2021), Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary for Midas Gold (2011-2021), director of investor relations and corporate secretary for Rainy River Resources (2005-2011) and communications and land manager for Rubicon Minerals (1997-2005). In addition to her role as a director for TinOne, she is also the president and a director of the Society of Investor Relations Executives in Mining (SIREM).
Karlene Collier - Director
Karlene Collier is an accomplished leader with over 15 years of industry experience in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and publicly listed companies listed on the TSXV, the CSE, and in the US markets. She is an expert in overseeing business operations located both locally and internationally, leading operations in five different countries. Collier scaled the first publicly listed cryptocurrency company in Canada with a market capitalization of over $1.7 billion, and has guided start-up companies from private to publicly listed entities, including leading management through the regulatory landscape and lead financings. Collier’s recent focus has been in the natural resource sector where she has managed and scaled a portfolio of companies in her current role as vice president of operations.
Stuart Smith - Technical Advisor
Stuart Smith has 30 years’ global exploration experience, spanning global project generation to mine geology, with a track record of discovery in brownfields and greenfields arenas. Most recently Smith was technical director of strategy and new projects for Teck Resources, based in Vancouver, Canada. In this role, he led the team with global responsibility for new exploration, project review, and capture. Prior to that, Smith held the role of specialist of global copper for Teck, based in Santiago, Chile. There, he was responsible for Teck’s global copper exploration portfolio. Prior to joining Teck, he was chief geologist for the Oxiana-OZ Minerals-MMG group of companies, and subsequently with the founders of Oxiana in the G-Resources, Tigers Realm, and EMR companies. In these roles Smith was responsible for activities across the full spectrum from global project identification and review to brownfields exploration and in-mine resource evaluation.
Paul Matysek - Technical Advisor
Paul Matysek is a geologist and geochemist by training, a successful alpha entrepreneur, and consistent creator of shareholder value with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. Since 2004, as either CEO or executive chairman, Matysek sold six publicly listed mineral exploration and development companies, an aggregate worth of over $2.5 billion. Most recently in June 2021, as chief executive officer, he sold Gold X Mining to Gran Colombia Gold for over $250 million in an all-share transaction. In March 2018, as executive chairman, he sold Lithium X Energy to Nextview New Energy Lion Hong Kong for $265 million in cash. Earlier, in July 2016, Matysek, as president and CEO, sold Goldrock Mines to Fortuna Silver Mines. He was also previously CEO of Lithium One, which merged with Galaxy Resources of Australia to create a multi-billion-dollar integrated lithium company. He served as CEO of Potash One, which was acquired by K+S Aktiengesellschaft for $434 million in cash during a friendly takeover in 2011. Matysek was also the co-founder and CEO of Energy Metals, a uranium company that grew from a market capitalization of $10 million in 2004 to approximately $1.8 billion when sold in 2007.
Craig Parry - Technical Advisor
Craig Parry has over 20 years in the resources sector and is a co-founder and partner of Inventa Capital, a private natural resource investment company. In addition to being a partner of Inventa Capital, Parry is the chairman of Vizsla Silver, Skeena Resources, and is a general partner of EMR Capital. Parry is a former senior advisor to the fund. Prior to Inventa Capital, he was a co-founder and founding director of NexGen Energy and of IsoEnergy, as its president, CEO and director until 2021. He was a co-founder of Tigers Realm and was appointed to the Boards of Tigers Realm Minerals and Tigers Realm Metals in 2011, then appointed CEO of Tigers Realm Coal in 2012. Parry, as an exploration and business development geologist, was responsible for the business development activities of the Tigers Realm Group since inception in 2008. Prior to joining Tigers Realm, Parry was the business development manager for G-Resources, responsible for mergers and acquisitions, and principal geologist of new business at Oxiana, where he was responsible for strategy and business development initiatives in bulk and energy commodities. While working at Rio Tinto, Parry led exploration programs for iron ore, copper, diamonds, coal, and bauxite in Australia, Asia, and South America, and was principal geologist for the Kintyre Uranium project pre-feasibility study. He holds an honours degree in geology and is a member of the AusIMM.
Scott Halley - Technical Advisor
Dr. Scott Halley is an internationally recognized geochemist who has consulted for more than 150 mining and exploration companies, in more than 25 countries, over the course of 17 years. Dr. Halley has published in numerous international journals and is a member of international research teams in the field of geochemistry applied to mineral discovery. He is a regular presenter in the University of Tasmania CODES MSc (Econ Geol) short course series, and a regularly invited speaker at international geology conferences. He was the recipient of the Gibb Maitland Medal for 2012, awarded by the Geological Society of Australia – Western Australia Division for substantial contributions to Western Australian geology, for contributions in the field of mineral resources exploration. Halley received an honours bachelor’s of science from the University of Tasmania and a doctorate from Australian National University.
