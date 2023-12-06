Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Tinley's Files Interim Results and Announces Investor Call

Tinley's Files Interim Results and Announces Investor Call

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") announces the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company also announces that an investor call has been scheduled to update Tinley's shareholders and the marketplace on various initiatives currently being undertaken that are intended to create substantial value for its shareholders. To fund these near-term value creating opportunities, the Company will need to complete a financing.

Management will be hosting an investor call to update shareholders on the near-term value creating opportunities and the financing needs of the Company required to exploit these opportunities. The investor call will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 1:00PM (EST).

The dial in details are as follows:

  1. Guest Dial in Numbers:
    • Local - Toronto, ON: (+1) 416-764-8658
    • Toll Free - North America: (+1) 888-886-7786
  1. Guest Web Access: http://momentum.adobeconnect.com/tinleybeverageinvestorcall/

Teddy Zittell, the Company's CEO stated, "Now that we have exited the Long Beach manufacturing facility and are in the final stages of installing Tinley's bottling-line in Blaze Life Holdings' manufacturing facility in Canoga Park CA, we are fully focused on a number of high yielding revenue opportunities that have recently become increased in scope. If Tinley's is able to raise the capital needed to exploit these lucrative near-term opportunities, the next 12 months could be very exciting for Tinley's shareholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives and intentions, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to its future business and operations, management's expectations regarding growth and phrases containing words such as "ongoing", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, the timing of BLH's receipt of certain licenses and approvals necessary to operate at the BLH Facility, the timing of the BLH Facility becoming fully operational, potential delays or unanticipated problems related to the relocation of Tinley's bottling assets to the BLH Facility, risks associated with Tinley's existing bottling customers continuing production at the BLH Facility and Tinley's existing can customers agreeing to move their production to the BLH Facility, Tinley's being sufficiently capitalized to meet its financial obligations related to the move to BLH Facility, potential delays in obtaining, or failures to obtain, necessary governmental approvals required to operate the BLH Facility, risks underlying management's expectations relating to the proposed benefits of relocating to the BLH Facility, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability, and costs, of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in input costs, changes in consumer tastes and preferences, and the ability of BLH and the Company to achieve certain expected synergies as a result of the entering into of their management services agreement Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law. Products, formulations, and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

For further information, please contact:
The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.
Teddy Zittell
(310) 507-9146
relations@drinktinley.com (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF)
Twitter: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts
Instagram: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts
www.drinktinley.com

Source

otcqb:tnybfcse:tnyCannabis Investing
TNY:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Tinley's Provides Corporate Update

Tinley's Provides Corporate Update

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on various initiatives now underway and intended to advance the Company's business and create sustainable shareholder value.

Update on Relocation to Canoga Park

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tinley Confirms Delay of Annual Filings and Cease Trade Order

Tinley Confirms Delay of Annual Filings and Cease Trade Order

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) (the "Company") announced today that it will be filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") beyond the required filing deadline under Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and pursuant to National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings and is now subject to a cease trade order dated May 5, 2023 (the "CTO"). In order to remove the CTO, among other things, the Company will need to complete the audit and file the Annual Filings on SEDAR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates; Announces Cost Cutting Initiatives, Board & Management Changes

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates; Announces Cost Cutting Initiatives, Board & Management Changes

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") provides update on the status of the previously announced decommissioning of its Long Beach manufacturing facility and relocation of its bottling and related assets to the new Blaze Life Holdings, LLC ("BLH") 45,000 square foot cannabis manufacturing and distribution facility located in Canoga Park, California, and on related measures being immediately implemented to facilitate the relocation including, but not limited to, substantive cost cutting initiatives and changes to the board and management teams.

Corporate Updates

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tinley's Announces Plans for Own-Brand Expansion to Accelerate Revenue Growth

Tinley's Announces Plans for Own-Brand Expansion to Accelerate Revenue Growth

Provides Corporate Updates

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates on Company initiatives aimed to achieve revenue growth through the expansion of the Tinley's and Beckett's brands.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tinley's Enters into Management Services Agreement

Tinley's Enters into Management Services Agreement

Expected to Save Approximately USD $1 Million in Annual Operating Expenses

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a management services agreement (the "MSA") with Blaze Life Holdings, LLC ("BLH") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ILLA Canna LLC, effective January 23, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Completion of Redemption of All US$130 Million 9.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2024

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that it has completed the redemption of all US$130,000,000 (Cdn$175,669,000) principal amount of its outstanding 9.75% senior secured notes due 2024 (CUSIP: 89788CAB0 ISIN: CA89788CAB06) (the "Notes"). Cash used for the redemption was approximately US$136 million ( Cdn$184 million ), which included the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of December 1, 2023 . The Notes will cease to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "TRUL.DB.U" as of the close of trading on December 1, 2023 and will be delisted as of December 1, 2023 .  Additional information regarding the redemption of the Notes is available from Odyssey Trust Co.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Maple leaf over cannabis leaves.

Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies

The cannabis industry faced similar obstacles in 2023 as it did in 2022, with a lack of reform both in the United States and Canada proving to be a significant roadblock to growth in the market.

With the year almost behind us, here the Investing News Network recounts the performance of some of the largest cannabis stocks out there.

This list was put together based on the top-weighted pure cannabis stocks included in the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS) and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ) as of November 30, 2023. Share information for companies is accurate as of November 30.

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. enters into agreement for the sale-leaseback of its Stayner, Ontario facility

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary entered into an agreement (the "Sale Agreement") with Future Farmco Canada Inc. (the "Buyer"), a vertical farming company, for the sale and leaseback of its property located at 4491 Concession 12 Sunnidale Road, Stayner, Ontario, Canada, L0M 1S0 (the "Peace Naturals Campus"). Pursuant to the terms of the Sale Agreement, the Buyer has agreed to acquire the Peace Naturals Campus for C$23 million cash, subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein. The parties also plan to enter into a lease agreement upon closing for portions of the Peace Naturals Campus, ensuring continued operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis leaves, statue of liberty

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: New York Aims to Ease Banking Barriers, Wisconsin Issues Pardons

Cannabis businesses in New York are set to receive easier access to banking services.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin's governor was in a giving mood this week — ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, he granted pardons to dozens of people with with cannabis-related convictions.

Read on to learn what else happened in the cannabis space this week.

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Eminent Healthcare Leader Appointed as Independent Non-Executive Chairman for Emyria Ltd

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) focused on developing innovative treatments for mental health and neurological conditions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Hutchinson as Independent Non-Executive Chairman.

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Q3 revenue of $24.7 million increased 44.0% YoY and 28.2% sequentially excluding discontinued operations –

– Stronger revenue growth and margins largely driven by adult-use activation in Maryland –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Nextech3D.ai Obtains New AI Tool Through Technology Transfer From Its Largest Customer

Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

Precious Metals Investing

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES $31 MILLION ROYALTY AND GOLD-LINKED LOAN INVESTMENT IN AURA'S BORBOREMA PROJECT, FINANCED BY $40 MILLION STRATEGIC CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING WITH QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL AND TAURUS FUNDS MANAGEMENT

Copper Investing

Diamond Hole Delivers Thick and High Grades - Exercise of Bluebush Ionic Clay REE Option

Uranium Investing

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX: EL8) – Trading Halt

×