The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. announced that it closed its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Arizona-based True Harvest, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition, Greenrose paid consideration of $57.6 million at close, consisting of $12.5 million in cash, $23.0 million in the form of a convertible note, $4.6 million in assumed debt, and $17.5 million in shares of the Company’s common stock. ...

