Company News Investing News
The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. announced that it closed its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Arizona-based True Harvest, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition, Greenrose paid consideration of $57.6 million at close, consisting of $12.5 million in cash, $23.0 million in the form of a convertible note, $4.6 million in assumed debt, and $17.5 million in shares of the Company’s common stock. ...

- True Harvest Expands Greenrose's Footprint into Arizona and Establishes Strong Cultivation Presence in the Southwest -

- Greenrose Provides Revised 2022 Outlook for True Harvest and Theraplant -

The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (OTC: GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company") announced that it closed its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Arizona-based True Harvest, LLC.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Greenrose paid consideration of $57.6 million at close, consisting of $12.5 million in cash, $23.0 million in the form of a convertible note, $4.6 million in assumed debt, and $17.5 million in shares of the Company's common stock. Contingent upon True Harvest achieving a certain price point per pound of cannabis flower relative to total flower production within 36 months of the closing of the transaction, Greenrose will pay additional consideration of up to $35.0 million in the form of an earnout, payable in shares of common stock of the Company.

"Completing our asset purchase of True Harvest expands Greenrose's footprint into the Southwest and demonstrates the continued execution of our growth strategy," said Mickey Harley, CEO and Director of Greenrose. "We look forward to working with True Harvest's talented cultivation team to continue building our company around high-quality flower. With our strong cultivation footprint in Arizona and Connecticut, we believe our platform is well-positioned to capture the growth opportunities offered by these new and emerging recreational markets. I am proud of the progress we have made to date, and we will work to further expand our platform and execute on our strategic objectives in 2022."

Greenrose completed its business combination with the acquisition of Connecticut-based Theraplant, LLC , on November 26, 2021. The Company has revised its 2022 outlook for True Harvest and Theraplant to reflect an expected Q4 2022 start for recreational cannabis sales in Connecticut. Combined, True Harvest and Theraplant are expected to generate between $120 million and $140 million in full year 2022 revenue, 2022 net income of between $8 million and $14 million, and 2022 adjusted EBITDA between the range of $75 million and $85 million.

Advisors

Gateway Group is serving as communications advisor to Greenrose. Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP served as corporate, M&A and securities counsel for Greenrose, while Feuerstein Kulick LLP served as regulatory and debt counsel. Snell & Wilmer LLP served as corporate, M&A and securities counsel for True Harvest, LLC.

About The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.

The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. intends to become a multi-state cultivator and producer of cannabis brands and products. Greenrose is driven by cultivation, with the understanding that being a leader in the cannabis industry requires starting with outstanding flower derived from unique genetics and scalable growth methods. Greenrose aims to be a vertically integrated company that looks for scale and horizontal consolidation. For more information, please visit greenroseholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Greenrose's or its target companies' control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include:

  • liquidity of Greenrose's stock; costs related to the proposed business combinations;
  • Greenrose's ability to manage growth; Greenrose's ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions;
  • rising costs adversely affecting Greenrose's profitability;
  • competition in the legal cannabis industry;
  • adverse changes to the legal environment for the cannabis industry; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Greenrose's products and services;
  • failure to realize the anticipated benefits of recently completed and future acquisitions, including delays in consummating any future acquisitions or difficulty in, or costs associated with, integrating the businesses of Greenrose, Theraplant and True Harvest;
  • prevailing prices for cannabis products in the markets in which Greenrose operates;
  • new regulations or pending changes (and the timing of any such changes) in the current regulations in the states of Connecticut and Arizona where the businesses of Theraplant and True Harvest operate, respectively;
  • the effects of competition on Greenrose's business; and
  • those factors discussed in Greenrose's Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed October 5, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Greenrose filed, or to be filed, with the SEC.

If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither Greenrose nor True Harvest presently know or that Greenrose and True Harvest currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Greenrose's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Greenrose anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Greenrose may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Greenrose specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Greenrose's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Accordingly, readers should not unduly rely on any projections or other forward-looking statements or data contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
(949) 574-3860
GNRS@gatewayir.com

Greenrose Contact:
Daniel Harley
Executive Vice President, Business Development
(516) 307-0383
ir@greenroseholdings.com


The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.
2022 Projections Range
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Low Range High Range
Revenues, net of discounts (1) $ 120,000 $ 140,000
Net income (loss): $ 8,371 $ 14,661
Provision For Income Taxes (2) 22,260 25,970
Interest expense (3) 27,823 27,823
Depreciation and Amortization (4) 16,546 16,546
EBITDA (5) $ 75,000 $ 85,000
(1) Revenue estimates assume that Connecticut recreational begins in Q4 with an increase in purchasing at the end of Q3. Current revenue estimates reflect recently closed acquisitions of Theraplant and True Harvest. We presently estimate approximately $60m of revenue will be attributed to Connecticut implementing full legalization.
(2) Prior to acquisition, our targets were LLCs, and as such, we have utilized an estimated 26.5% on the Revenues less Cost of Goods Sold (excluding depreciation), and estimated that rate to be approximately 70%.
(3) Interest expense calculated using the effective interest method, as done in the article 11 pro formas.
(4) Depreciation and amortization expense is based upon a preliminary fair value valuation, with its related depreciation and is used in our Article 11 proformas, which may change upon the completion of purchase accounting under ASC 805.
(5) This excludes any transaction related expenses.

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Greenrose Acquisition OTCQX:GNRS Cannabis Investing
GNRS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. - GNRS

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. - GNRS

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. ("Greenrose" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: GNRS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Greenrose and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Keep reading... Show less
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Investigation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Investigation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. ("Greenrose" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS:GNRS). Investors who purchased Greenrose sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.comgnrs

Keep reading... Show less
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Business Combination with Theraplant

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Business Combination with Theraplant

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTC: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed its previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Connecticut-based Theraplant, LLC. The transaction was approved at a special meeting of Greenrose's stockholders on October 27, 2021.

The Company has been renamed The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. and will continue to be listed on the OTC under the symbols "GNRS" and "GNRSW." Greenrose also intends to co-list on the NEO exchange as soon as practicable after the close of the Business Combination.

Keep reading... Show less

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination

- All Stockholder Proposals Were Approved -

- Transaction Expected to Close Early November -

Keep reading... Show less

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Sets Special Shareholder Meeting to Vote on Proposed Business Combination for October 27, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTC: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, announced that it has filed its definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") relating to its previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") and set the time and date of 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on October 27, 2021 for its special shareholder meeting to vote on the Business Combination ("Special Meeting"). The Proxy Statement is being mailed on or about October 5, 2021 to Greenrose's shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 23, 2021.

Greenrose's Business Combination will comprise its proposed merger with Connecticut-based Theraplant, LLC and the acquisition of certain assets of Arizona-based True Harvest, LLC (each a "Business Combination Transaction"). It is expected that the Company will proceed with its planned mergers with each of Shango Holdings, Inc. (Shango) and Futureworks LLC (d/b/a The Health Center) at a later date due to the time required to obtain state regulatory approvals.

Keep reading... Show less

Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for January 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Dogwalkers and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in January 2022:

ICR Virtual Conference 2022, January 10-11, 2022: Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler will participate in a panel and company presentation. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Keep reading... Show less
cannabis plants with graphic of US flag and dollars around it

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: MSOs Make Year-end Moves

This week, a leading cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) in the US announced a recent market entry into Minnesota thanks to an acquisition strategy.

Also during the period, fellow MSO Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF) secured a new operator in Arizona through a US$211 million deal.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading... Show less
INDVR Brands Inc. Announces Filing of Financial Statements

INDVR Brands Inc. Announces Filing of Financial Statements

INDVR Brands Inc. (CSE: IDVR) (the "Company" or "INDVR Brands" or "INDVR"), a premier cannabis brand, consolidator and edibles retailer, announces it has published its Financial Statements and MD&A for nine months ended October 31, 2021. The Financial Statements and accompanying MD&A are available on SEDAR.

About INDVR Brands Inc.

Keep reading... Show less

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Cronos Group Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CRON) for violations of the securities laws

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the SEC on November 9, 2021, disclosing that the Company would "be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021" and that "the Company's financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon." Based on this news, shares of Cronos fell by nearly 16%.

Keep reading... Show less

Rosen, a Highly Recognized Law Firm, Encourages Cronos Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CRON

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Cronos securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

Keep reading... Show less
AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM MEETING RESULTS AND RSU GRANTS

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM MEETING RESULTS AND RSU GRANTS

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on December 20, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario (the " Meeting ").

All the resolutions, as described in the Company's management information circular dated November 19, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. At the Meeting, the shareholders voted to: (i) fix the number of directors of the Company at five (5); (ii) reelect Igal Sudman, Roman Buzaker, Maor Shayit, David Hackett and Alison Gordon as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (iii) and reappoint Clearhouse LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×