Sona Nanotech to Showcase Its THT Cancer Therapy at NCL 20th Anniversary Symposium and Provides Corporate Update

Sona Nanotech to Showcase Its THT Cancer Therapy at NCL 20th Anniversary Symposium and Provides Corporate Update

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Len Pagliaro, has been invited to showcase Sona's developing Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") cancer treatment today at the Nanotechnology Characterization Laboratory ("NCL"). Sona will be one of six commercial and academic collaborators to present its research at the NCL's 20th anniversary "Advancing Medical Applications of Cancer Nanotechnology" symposium. Sona's subsidiary was previously selected for the NCL Assay Cascade Program, the premier program in the World for bringing nanomaterials through critical preclinical stages and facilitating regulatory review, in which Sona's materials were assessed for biocompatibility. The NCL was established by the National Cancer Institute ("NCI") to accelerate the progress of nanomedicine by providing preclinical characterization and safety testing of nanoparticles. The NCL is a collaborative effort between NCI, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The Company is also pleased to provide an update on the status of its current operating activities, notably the development of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy which uses the Company's patented, biocompatible gold nanorods ("GNRs") to act as an immune stimulator for the treatment of certain solid cancers.

In addition to closing an over-subscribed $3.1 million equity financing in September, the Company has completed pilot safety and biocompatibility feasibility studies conducted by a global contract research organization ("CRO") and a preclinical, GLP-compliant translational research institute, respectively, in the United States. Both preclinical studies provided initial data which determine that the Company's proprietary and uniquely biocompatible GNRs are non-toxic, safe and the GNRs clear the body efficiently. Based on the success of these two studies, the Company has commissioned a full dose-escalation study which is required to inform and support the study protocol for a first-in-human early feasibility study ("EFS") being pursued by the Company. The Company will provide updates as to the status of its progress towards an EFS study as significant milestones are achieved.

Also, the previously announced results from the Company's melanoma and triple negative breast cancer pre-clinical studies have now been submitted for peer review and consideration for publishing in a scientific journal. The working title for the paper, "Targeted Intra-tumoral Hyperthermia using Sona Nanotech's Uniquely Biocompatible Gold Nanorods Induces a Strong Immunogenic Cell Death Response in Two Immunogenically 'Cold' Tumor Models" highlights the unique mechanism of action of our novel immunotherapy. Work on a pre-clinical study of THT for a colorectal cancer model continues at Dalhousie University with results expected later in November.

Sona Nanotech CEO, David Regan commented, "Sona's preclinical efficacy data for its THT is encouraging in its ability to modify cancers and activate an immune response that significantly reduces not only treated tumors but also untreated metastases. These promising data compel us to pursue an aggressive path towards securing approvals to treat those suffering from late-stage solid cancers that have been unresponsive to current treatment regimens. With supportive initial preclinical safety data from world class CRO partners now in-hand, Sona is pursuing an early feasibility study to assess THT's safety and efficacy in humans in 2025."

Contact:

David Regan, CEO
+1-902-442-0653
david@sonanano.com

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech, a nanotechnology life sciences company, is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (42-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. The size, shape, and surface chemistry of the nanorods target the leaky vasculature of solid tumors, and the selective thermal sensitivity of tumor tissue enables the therapy to deliver clean margins. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications and potential opportunities of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, Sona's preclinical and clinical study plans, future patent filings and its product development plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital, secure patents or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229165

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sona NanotechSONA:CNXCSE:SONA
SONA:CNX
Sona Nanotech
Sona Nanotech Issued Patent and Appoints New Board Member

Sona Nanotech Issued Patent and Appoints New Board Member

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12117447 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to the Company, entitled, "Metal Nanoparticles and Methods of Making Same". This patent covers the Company's proprietary process for manufacturing gold nanorods without the use of the toxic substance, cetyltrimethylammonium bromide ("CTAB"), which typically carries significant cytotoxic and genotoxic risks.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wayne Myles, KC, FIIC, to its board of directors. An active investor and entrepreneur, Mr. Myles has served as lead counsel and strategic business advisor on more than 100 domestic and international acquisitions and sales, financings, government and regulatory affairs and licensing mandates. He has significant and diverse experience as a director of public and private companies. He also has been recognized with numerous professional achievements, distinctions and awards, including being named as one of "Canada's Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers' by Canadian Lawyer Magazine."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,643,750 in Gross Proceeds

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,643,750 in Gross Proceeds

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement that was announced on September 5, 2024 with the issuance of 6,575,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at $0.25 per share (the "Financing") for gross proceeds of $1,643,750. One Insider of Sona subscribed for 400,000 of those common shares for gross proceeds of $100,000. The subscription to the Financing by one insider of the Issuer is a related party transaction for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Issuer is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the insider's subscription does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Issuer as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. This Financing, together with Sona's financing that closed on September 5, 2024, totals gross proceeds of $3,143,750.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,500,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,500,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement that was announced on July 31, 2024 with the issuance of 6,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at $0.25 per share (the "Financing"). As previously disclosed, Sona intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing for advancing studies to support regulatory permission for an international, multi-site, first-in-human clinical trial, further research and development of its Targeted Hyperthermia TherapyTM ("THT"), as well as for general working capital purposes.

Numus Capital Corp. (the "Finder"), a registered Exempt Market Dealer, acted as exclusive finder for the Financing. In connection with the private placement, Sona paid the Finder a cash commission of $88,750 and issued 355,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the Finder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.25 until September 5, 2026. The Finder is a related party to Sona, a director of Sona being indirectly a principal shareholder of the Finder, as well such director of Sona also being a director and officer of the Finder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech to Arrange Private Placement Financing

Sona Nanotech to Arrange Private Placement Financing

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that it plans to raise up to $1,500,000 through a private placement financing (the "Financing") of up to 6,000,000 common shares of Sona (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.25 per Share (the "Offering Price"). Insiders and certain other existing shareholders of Sona may also subscribe for Shares under the Financing.

Numus Capital Corp. (the "Finder") will act as the exclusive Finder for the Financing. Sona has also agreed to submit a list of certain potential subscribers in the Financing to the Finder (the "President's List"). As compensation for its services, the Finder will receive cash compensation equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Financing (5.0% for subscribers on the President's List). The Finder will also receive non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants") which will entitle the Finder to acquire such number of common shares as is equal to 7% of the number of Shares placed by the Finder (5% for subscribers on the President's List). The Broker Warrants will be exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Financing. The Finder is a related party to Sona, a director of Sona being indirectly a principal shareholder of the Finder as well as a director and officer of the Finder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that a detailed biomarker analysis of the recently reported pre-clinical melanoma study conducted at Dalhousie University (the "Study") indicates that, beyond shrinking tumors on its own, Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") also stimulates the innate immune system to target and eliminate untreated (contralateral) tumors when combined with a standard immunotherapeutic drug, IL-2. (See figure #1, below.) On the basis of efficacy data achieved in two different murine cancer models (triple negative breast cancer and malignant melanoma), the Company is now proceeding with safety and biocompatibility testing that will be required by regulating agencies to enter into human studies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×