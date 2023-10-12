Sona Provides Corporate Update on Operating Activities

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Solutions Embarks on a New Journey with IPO Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Forum Receives Geochemical Results from Ned Uranium Target, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Beyond Lithium Options Victory Project Totalling More than 16,000 Hectares

Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Greenlane Renewables

GRN:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated!)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Sona Provides Corporate Update on Operating Activities

Sona Provides Corporate Update on Operating Activities

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona"), a nanotechnology life sciences company with proprietary manufacturing technology for biocompatible gold nanorods ("GNRs"), is pleased to provide an update on the status of its current operating activities, notably the development of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") therapy and its rapid bovine tuberculosis prototype test.

Sona CEO, David Regan, commented, "Earlier this year, Sona developed a plan to secure the FDA Investigational Device Exemption necessary to permit human trials for our THT therapy, which is the strategic priority for the Company. Thanks to our purpose-built, strengthened team, Sona has made significant advancements towards this goal and has reduced the number of 'unknowns' in our development program by working with leading, experienced advisors and partners. With these accomplishments, including the completion of a prototype of our next generation THT light device by Minnetronix Medical and the securing of a THT efficacy study in murine breast, melanoma and colorectal models, we now look forward to reporting back in the coming months on study results, preclinical and manufacturing partner selections, and regulatory updates. All of these deliverables will advance our mission to develop a treatment therapy for colorectal cancer sufferers with less collateral damage than happens under the current standard of care."

THT Program First Six-Month Accomplishments

  • Retained team of expert medtech consultants and experienced advisors
  • Engineered next generation THT light device which will be incorporated with a newly acquired Fujifilm Healthcare endoscope
  • Assembled a panel of leading medical experts to guide THT development strategy and preclinical study plan
  • Devised the preclinical safety and biocompatibility study plan needed to support an IDE application, including NCL assessments of Sona's GNRs
  • Secured an efficacy study of THT in multiple murine cancer models with initial results expected by year-end
  • Published White Paper on "Hyperthermia" photothermal therapy
  • Enhanced GNR manufacturing process and implemented an eQMS system
  • Received several unsolicited orders for nanoparticles following the release of NCL results
  • Hosted regular webinars to explain THT strategy and report on progress

Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy

The Company continues to progress the development of preclinical stage THT across four streams of activities. First, the Company now aims to initiate multiple preclinical studies with leading partners to build the comprehensive data set necessary to support any future regulatory applications. Among them, Sona is pleased to have secured the collaboration of the Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group to assess THT's efficacy and the impact of associated intralesional immunomodulation in mice cancer models, with initial data expected by the end of this year. Other third-party studies will assess biocompatibility, stability, shelf life, histology, clearance and usability/human factors, amongst others, including the previously announced data provided from the multiple assessments received from the Nanotechnology Characterization Laboratory ("NCL").

Second, Sona anticipates receiving a prototype of its next generation infrared light device from medical device engineering partner Minnetronix Medical in time for its use in the Giacomantonio study. The newest version of Sona's light device has been engineered to enable the delivery of infrared light through a newly acquired Fujifilm Healthcare endoscope with real time tracking of tumor temperatures.

Third, EXCITE International has secured on Sona's behalf a panel of six experts from leading medical institutions across the U.S. and Canada to validate that the target indications and intended use statements for THT, as well as its preclinical study plan, will have THT serving the purposes that both gastroenterologists and colorectal surgeons, and health care insurance providers value and will pay for, respectively. This feedback, together with guidance from its regulatory advisors, will be used in a pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Fourth, as part of its continuing QA/QC enhancements, Sona has implemented a Greenlight Guru eQMS quality management system and is in the process of narrowing down the list of prospective good manufacturing practice ("GMP") designated manufacturing partners to provide the materials needed for preclinical and clinical in vivo trials.

Diagnostics Division Update and bTB Study Results

While Sona has strategically chosen to focus its current resources on the development of THT as it believes it can achieve a better return on investment there, work continues in its Diagnostics Division where it has rapid screening assay prototypes for both bovine tuberculosis ("bTB") and traumatic brain injuries ("TBi", "Concussions"). Sona uses its own proprietary bTB antibodies in its bTB prototype test which has recently been assessed against clinical samples of known status. Samples from cattle deemed positive for bTB, via the tuberculin skin test ("SICCT"), and samples from a bTB-free herd were both assessed in a recent study. Results show that the test generated a Positive Predictive Value ("PPV") of 80% (24/30 samples) and a Negative Predictive Value ("NPV") of 96% (29/30 samples). While the Company is pleased with these confirmatory initial results, it cautions that further clinical assessments will be required to validate the results to date. Sona intends to pursue this work with relevant institutions in order to provide the evidence necessary to support a successful commercialization of the test.

Dr. Ben Swift, a lecturer in antimicrobial resistance at the Royal Veterinary College in the UK, commented on these results, "Bovine TB detection methods are often labor-intensive, and require further confirmatory tests, increasing costs and processing times needed for diagnosis. Using a rapid screening assay could help minimise that burden and assist with the goal of reducing and eradicating bovine TB infections in the UK. The initial results of the Sona rapid screening assay are very promising and if proven to be successful in the field, could be an excellent addition of the toolkit that vets and farmers can use in the fight against bovine TB."

The Company has paused the development of its TBi test pending the procurement of clinical sample materials appropriate for an assessment beyond the positive assessment conducted with contrived samples and to focus resources on the advancement of its THT therapy. Sona's rapid test commercialization strategy is to identify the best risk/return profile, which may include partnering and/or licensing, or other transactions.

Sona Chair, Mark Lievonen, CM, commented, "I'm proud of the progress our strengthened team has made in its development of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy. Our strategy has been to progress each of the THT work streams by reducing the number of unknowns, thereby de-risking our further development of THT and creating momentum towards our goal of achieving an IDE."

Finally, Sona announces the engagement of the Investor News Network ("INN") for investor relations services. The Company will also provide ongoing monthly investor webinars, such as the one done with Dr. Carman Giacomantonio earlier this month, which can be accessed at the following link: https://youtu.be/nZ-kjLoORwM?t=4

Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com

About Sona Nanotech Inc.
Sona Nanotech, a nanotechnology life sciences company, is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (44°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion – thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. The size, shape, and surface chemistry of the nanorods target the leaky vasculature of solid tumors, and the selective thermal sensitivity of tumor tissue enables the therapy to deliver clean margins. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments. Sona's initial clinical target is colorectal cancer.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, Sona's preclinical study plans, the potential impact of the planned studies and its product development plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183774

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sona NanotechSONA:CNXCSE:SONATech Investing
SONA:CNX
Sona Nanotech
Sign up to get your FREE

Sona Nanotech Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech

Overview

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE:SONA,OTCQB:SNANF) is a nanotechnology life science company that has developed two unique gold nanorod products: GeminiTM and OmniTM. These products allow individuals to take control of their health and help fight some of the world’s deadliest diseases. GeminiTM is a CTAB-free gold nanorod product that enables multiplexing of lateral flow diagnostic tests for multiple analytes on just one device that provides accurate results in minutes.

Lateral flow diagnostic testing platforms can confirm the absence or presence of a target analyte or contaminants. The tests are widely used in human health point-of-care testing and have a variety of other applications across numerous industries due to their versatility. Sona Nanotech’s technology offers numerous advantages over current labels when incorporated into lateral flow assays, including multiple distinct colors for simple identification and quantification measurement as well as increasing test performance by improving limits of detection and time to results.

Keep reading...Show less
Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce an innovative research initiative to be undertaken with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group (the "Research Group"). This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") technology in not only attenuating the development of colorectal, breast, and melanoma tumor models in mice but also in facilitating systemic immune responses.

The study posits that the combined utilization of Sona's gold nanorods via its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, alongside precise immune modulation, will result in elevated immune activation and anti-tumor responses within the mouse models of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and melanoma.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona to Engage with Medical Experts and Payors to Inform Regulatory and Commercialization Strategies for Its 'THT' Cancer Therapy

Sona to Engage with Medical Experts and Payors to Inform Regulatory and Commercialization Strategies for Its 'THT' Cancer Therapy

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce it has partnered with EXCITE International ("EXCITE"), a global network of senior specialist physicians, payors, health systems, and end-users, to help guide the development of Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy. Through this partnership with EXCITE, Sona will gain access to EXCITE's global network to help it align pre-clinical and clinical trial design and regulatory strategy with the interests of specialist practitioner and potential payor groups.

The work to be completed by EXCITE, which is a not-for-profit entity made up of a global network of senior medical practitioners and payors, will include an Early Technology Review and multiple panel discussions to be facilitated among content area experts to gain feedback on Sona's proposed therapy and commercialization strategy. The EXCITE panel is expected to be made up of senior medical practitioners from top-tier hospitals and universities in the US and Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sona Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

 Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") a developer of rapid, point-of-care diagnostic texts, has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The objective of filing the Shelf Prospectus is to provide the Company with the financial flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities and favourable market conditions, if and when desired, once the filing is made final.

The Shelf Prospectus, when made final, will enable the Company to offer up to $20,000,000 of common shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts and units (collectively, the "Securities"), or any combination of such Securities from time to time, during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering under the Shelf Prospectus, when made final, and the intended use of the net proceeds will be established in a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sona Nanotech Receives CE Mark Approval for its Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") a developer of rapid, point-of-care diagnostic tests, has been granted CE Mark status for its rapid, COVID-19 antigen test. The CE Mark declares the conformity of the Sona test with EU regulations and allows Sona to commercialize its test throughout Europe and potentially other territories in which the CE Mark is recognized.

The Company intends to begin selling its test as a screening tool for organizations wishing to screen individuals in high-risk congregate settings in which testing could quickly identify persons with a SARS-CoV-2 infection to inform infection prevention and control measures to reduce risk of transmission. Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who have had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 should be considered as candidates for screening. As a rapid screening test, all results should be assessed in the context of the local prevalence of the virus and considered 'presumed' positive or negative until confirmed by a physician.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sona Nanotech Closes Unbrokered Private Placement Financing for $2.26M in Gross Proceeds

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") a developer of rapid, point-of-care diagnostic tests, is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement that was announced on December 3, 2020 with the issuance of 2,259,200 units at $1.00 per unit.

The final amount of the offering represents an increase from the Company's previously announced intention to raise up to $2,000,000 through a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of up to 2,000,000 units of Sona (each, a "Unit") at $1.00 per Unit due to investor interest. Each Unit consists of one common share of Sona (a "Common Share") and one-half of a Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional Common Share of Sona at a price of $1.25 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Financing (the "Closing Date").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Klimat X Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
F5 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

F5 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, following the market close. F5 also will host a live webcast to discuss its results with investors and analysts beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on October 24, 2023.

The live webcast link can be accessed from the investor relations portion of F5.com. Interested listeners may also access the audio-only version of the live webcast by dialing +1 (877) 407-0312 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (201) 389-0899 for callers from other countries.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GRN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GRN

Trading resumes in:

Company: Greenlane Renewables Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Two Additional Patents in Japan and Australia for Battery Recycling

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Two Additional Patents in Japan and Australia for Battery Recycling

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTCQB: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Australian Patent Office and Japanese Patent Office have issued patent No. 2020237451, and No. 7341598 for the RecycLiCo's lithium-ion battery recycling process. The two patents issued bring RecycLiCo's patent portfolio to ten granted patents and an additional six applications for battery recycling around the globe. This is RecycLiCo's second patent granted in both regions.

Securing patents for our innovative technology on a global scale is pivotal to fortifying our commercial business model and facilitating the widespread deployment of our RecycLiCo solution. These patents not only provide legal protection for our intellectual property but also create a formidable moat of knowledge and expertise in our field. This strategic emphasis on intellectual property and technological know-how ensures that we maintain a competitive advantage, fostering sustained growth and allowing us to stay at the forefront of our industry as we commercialize our process.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Corporation Provide Commercial Joint Venture Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Corporation Provide Commercial Joint Venture Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to provide an update on its commercial joint venture in Taiwan with Zenith Chemical Corporation ("Zenith").

RecycLiCo and Zenith have signed an amended and restated joint venture agreement (the "Amended Agreement") in order to expedite the set-up of the joint venture. Under the Amended Agreement, the parties will make cash contributions to the joint venture vehicle in accordance with a revised schedule which will facilitate approval by the Taiwanese regulatory authorities. The Amended Agreement will not alter the economic substance of the original agreement as all other terms will remain the same, including the 50/50 ownership of the joint venture by the parties.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Proven Advances in DLE Technology & Webinar Slides

Lake Resources NL Proven Advances in DLE Technology & Webinar Slides

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) confirms that Lilac Technologies' direct extraction technology has been proven successful through extensive field testing at the flagship Kachi project ("Kachi") in Argentina.

"This is a key milestone for DFS preparation for Phase 1 of the Kachi project and a major derisking of the Kachi project," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

"This is a significant achievement as Kachi is one of the largest successful DLE testing programs ever undertaken and couldn't have been done without this on-site development.

"This work supports the phased approach to first commercial lithium production from 2H 2027, with a targeted plant capacity of 25,000 TPA of battery grade LCE by 2028, and targeted plant capacity of 50,000 TPA battery grade LCE from 2030"

He said process unit operations had been tested and data collected for the commercial plant design.

"The ion exchange DLE technology at Kachi is working extremely well with outstanding rates of recovery at ambient brine temperatures, minimal water consumption, and high lithium concentrations.

"We processed 120,000 liters of Kachi lithium chloride eluate into battery grade lithium carbonate which included:

- Bench scale validation testing
- 1,000-liter Pilot Plant testing
- 10,000-liter Demo Plant testing

"Then we made the Kachi lithium carbonate product available for quality validation to Saltworks and our off takers.

"This, along with our demonstrated viability of extraction and injection has us on track for a Definitive Feasibility Study for Phase 1 of the Kachi Project in December 2023."

In the attached ASX presentation and in an investor webinar today Lake says that process design, site power design, equipment list compilation, and further detailing of capital and operating expenditure is well underway.

"We continue working with United States and Argentina authorities on strengthening the lithium supply chain."

He said he was also having regular updates with Export Credit Agencies in the United Kingdom and Canada and with offtake partners while working with strategic advisors on capital management.

The webinar can be accessed at:
https://app.webinar.net/1yZ07ZdzGrl/on-demand



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech
Sign up to get your FREE

Sona Nanotech Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Marvel Acquires Costigan Lake Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Acquires Costigan Lake Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

Marvel Acquires Costigan Lake Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin

Precious Metals Investing

Marvel Acquires Costigan Lake Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Romios Stakes New Claims at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Orders First Long Lead Equipment for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

×