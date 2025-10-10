Teuton Reports Positive Drill Results from Treaty Creek Property, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

(TheNewswire)
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - October 10, 2025 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TFE"- Frankfurt) is pleased to report that Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has announced, in a news release dated October 8, 2025, positive results from the third hole of the 2025 exploration drill program at the Treaty Creek Project, located in the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia. Teuton owns a 20% carried interest (carried until a production decision is made) in the Treaty Creek JV as well as a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm Deposit with no buyback terms.
Hole GS-25-190 intersected a 70-meter ("m") eastward extension of the 300 Horizon Zone ("300H"), linking mineralized intercepts within 300H and 300 North Zone ("300N") along a potential SC-1 Zone structural corridor. Highlights of the mineralized intercept:
1.70 g/t gold , 3.46 g/t silver and 0.01% copper (1.75 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEQ")) over 73.50 m , including:
2.03 g/t gold , 2.06 g/t silver and 0.01% copper (2.06 g/t AuEQ) over 38.0 m , including:
2.58 g/t gold , 3.01 g/t silver and 0.01% Cu (2.62 g/t AuEQ) over 8.00 m; and
4.41 g/t gold , 3.46 g/t silver, 0.01% copper (4.46 g/t AuEQ) over 10.50 m
See Table 1 below for select drill results of hole GS-25-190 accompanied by a plan map and cross sections.
GS-25-190 was targeted to infill high-grade mineralization between 300N and 300H and provide continuity between the two previously unconnected zones. This drill hole expands the mineralized footprint of 300H by 70 m to the east and 300N by 45 m to the southwest. In addition, the intercepted mineralization occurs along a structural orientation similar to the previously identified four sub-parallel gold-bearing breccia systems of the SC-1 Zone. Mineralization along this axis now connects 300H and 300N.
Tudor has filed a permit application for the development of an underground ramp to access the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone as well as the other higher-grade gold zones. Once the ramp is completed, underground drill stations will be excavated to support definition drilling for mine-planning purposes and provide for more efficient expansion drilling. Underground drilling is expected to reduce the time and cost of delineating the high-grade gold zones and allow for year-round drilling by Tudor.
Remaining Drill Holes and Mineral Resource Update
The results from the remaining two drill holes from the 2025 Exploration Program will be released in the coming weeks. Following the receipt of the remaining drill hole data, an updated Mineral Resource estimate will be prepared that will include all drilling from 2024 and 2025 exploration programs comprising approximately 15,000 meters of drill data. The updated block model used to estimate the 2025 Mineral Resource will be comprised of 5m x 5m x 5m blocks rather than the 10m x 10m x 10m blocks used to estimate the 2024 Mineral Resource estimate. The smaller block size will provide better resolution of the higher-grade gold mineralization. The updated Mineral Resource estimate is targeted to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.
Table 1: Select Drill Results for Drillhole GS-25-190
Hole
Collar Coords
Dip/
From
To
Interval
Gold
Silver
Copper
AuEQ (3)
GS-25-190
428884 mE
6273677 mN
-66/235
857.50
931.00
73.50
1.70
3.46
0.01
1.75
including
872.00
910.00
38.00
2.03
2.06
0.01
2.06
Including
872.00
880.00
8.00
2.58
3.01
0.01
2.62
and
899.50
910.00
10.50
4.41
3.46
0.01
4.46
· All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.
· HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals.
· The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1850/oz, Ag: $21/oz, Cu: $3.75/lb. Calculations used the formula AuEQ = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0100901) + (Cu ppm*0.0001236). All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver.
· True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.
Plan Map of Drillhole GS-25-190
Cross Sections of Drillhole GS-25-190
Earl i er, in a news release dated Sept. 8, 2025, Tudor released results from the first two holes of the 2025 drill program at Treaty Creek, as follows:
Hole GS-25-188 intersected a 45-meter ("m") northward step-out of the 300N Zone and a potential SC-1 Zone structural corridor. Highlights of the mineralized intercept:
2.57 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEQ") over 54.00 m (2.31 g/t Au, 16.98 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu), including 5.64 g/t AuEQ over 6.00 m (4.07 g/t Au, 99.86 g/t Ag, 0.45% Cu)
11.16 g/t AuEQ over 1.50 m (5.90 g/t Au, 343.00 g/t Ag, 1.45% Cu)
Hole GS-25-189 intersected a robust interval of the CS-600 Zone, and intersected several higher-grade intervals above and below CS-600 Zone mineralization.
7.06 g/t AuEQ over 3.00 m (7.01 g/t Au, 4.22 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu)
1.29 g/t AuEQ over 204.00 m (0.65 g/t Au, 4.78 g/t Ag, 0.48% Cu)
4.14 g/t AuEQ over 10.20 m (3.72 g/t Au, 6.04 g/t Ag, 0.29 % Cu ), including 6.29 g/t AuEQ over 3.50 m (5.81 g/t Au, 1.00 g/t Ag, 0.38% Cu)
Click the following links to view a plan map and cross sections for holes GS-25-188 and GS-25-189.
GS-25-188 was drilled to step out from previously drilled 300 North Zone ("300N") mineralization at an azimuth more favorable to cross cutting and identifying SC-1 Zone structural corridors. This drill hole expands the mineralized footprint of 300N by 45 m to the north and the intercepted mineralization occurs along a structural orientation similar to the previously identified four sub-parallel gold-bearing breccia systems of the SC-1 Zone. See Table 1 below.
GS-25-189 was drilled to identify potential high-grade mineralization occurring between previous intercepts included in the SC-1 Zone and 300N and to infill a strongly mineralized section of the CS-600 Zone. The hole intersected high-grade gold mineralization (7.01 g/t gold over 3.0 m) within an area occurring between the SC-1 Zone and 300N Domains, which was expected to host additional high-grade mineralized corridors. The drillhole continued through the CS-600 Zone with an extensive mineralized intercept before intersecting a high-grade gold (5.81 g/t gold over 3.5 m) potential 170-m stepout to the SC-1 Zone. See Table 1 below.
The SC-1 Zone was identified and expanded throughout the 2024 drilling campaign to represent a significant potential economic target that is within, and peripheral to, the CS-600 Zone. The drill results from GS-25-188 and -189 indicate strong potential for additional high-grade structural corridors and may require the reinterpretation of 300N as additional high-grade SC-1 Zone like structures.
Ken Konkin, P.Geo., Senior Vice-President, Exploration of Tudor Gold commented: "The discovery of another high-grade hydrothermal breccia stockwork system between the previously identified corridors demonstrates the potential for the continuity for high-grade gold at depth at Treaty Creek. The 300 North Zone appears to share the similar trend as the previously discovered high-grade SC-1 Zone. With our underground development permit filed, we plan to fill-in the gaps between 300N and the SC-1 Zone with more efficient and cost-effective underground drilling."
Table 1: Select Drill Results for Holes GS-25-188 and GS-25-189
Hole
Collar Coords
Dip/
From
To
Interval
Gold
Silver
Copper
AuEQ (3)
GS-25-188
429024 mE
6273658 mN
-62/283
900.00
954.00
54.00
2.31
16.98
0.07
2.57
Including
900.00
906.00
6.00
4.07
99.86
0.45
5.64
and
901.50
903.00
1.50
5.90
343.00
1.45
11.16
GS-25-189
429024 mE 6273658 mN
-71/293
836.00
845.00
9.00
2.45
0.94
0.01
2.48
882.50
885.50
3.00
7.01
4.22
0.01
7.06
1130.00
1334.00
204.00
0.65
4.78
0.48
1.29
1355.40
1365.60
10.20
3.72
6.04
0.29
4.14
Including
1357.50
1361.00
3.50
5.81
1.00
0.38
6.29
· All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.
· HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals.
· The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1850/oz, Ag: $21/oz, Cu: $3.75/lb. Calculations used the formula AuEQ = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0100901) + (Cu ppm*0.0001236). All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver.
· True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.
Plan Map of Holes GS-25-188 and GS-25-189
Cross Sections of Holes GS-25-188 and GS-25-189
Qualified Person
The Qualified Person for the Tudor Gold news releases dated Oct. 8, 2025 and Sept. 8, 2025 for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Ken Konkin, P. Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration, Tudor Gold. Ken Konkin has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in these news releases. D. Cremonese, P. Eng. Is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources. Technical data presented in today's Teuton news release is consistent with that presented in the two Tudor Gold news releases itemized above. As Mr. Cremonese is President and also director of Teuton, he is not independent of the Company.
QA/QC
Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.
About Treaty Creek
Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1984-5. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns a 80% interest). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Mining; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).
The Treaty Creek Project not only contains the Goldstorm Deposit (a large gold-copper porphyry system) it also hosts several other prospective zones of mineralization lying along a north-northeast trending axis following the trace of the Sulphurets thrust fault. This thrust fault is spatially related to all of the porphyry deposits on the neighbouring KSM property (owned by Seabridge Gold) as well as the Treaty Creek property.
About Teuton
Teuton owns interests in more than twenty-three properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received, both in cash and in shares of the optionee companies over the past 9 years, has provided Teuton with substantial income.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Teuton Resources:
"Dino Cremonese"
Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:
Barry Holmes
Director Corporate Development and Communications
Tel. 778-430-5680
Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.
All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
