Teuton Reports Encouraging Results from the 4th Hole Drilled in 2025 on the Treaty Creek Property, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, October 17, 2025. Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TFE"- Frankfurt) is pleased to report that Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has announced, in a news release dated October 16, 2025, encouraging results from the fourth hole of the 2025 exploration drill program at the Treaty Creek Project, located in the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia. Teuton owns a 20% carried interest (carried until a production decision is made) in the Treaty Creek JV as well as a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the core portion of the Treaty Creek property (includes the Goldstorm Deposit) with no buyback.
Drilling Highlights :
Hole GS-25-191 intersected a southwestward extension of the 300 North Zone ("300N"), linking mineralized intercepts within the 300N and 300 Horizon Zone ("300H") along a potential SC-1 Zone structural corridor, now extending approximately 350 m by 150 m. Highlights of the mineralized intercept:
1.70 g/t gold , 12.56 g/t silver and 0.02% copper (1.85 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEQ")) over 46.00 m , including:
4.12 g/t gold , 16.48 g/t silver and 0.01% copper (4.30 g/t AuEQ) over 8.90 m , and:
1.91 g/t gold , 25.06 g/t silver and 0.01% copper (2.17 g/t AuEQ) over 7.40 m
See Table 1 below for select drill results of hole GS-25-191 accompanied by a plan map and cross section.
GS-25-191 was targeted to infill high-grade mineralization between 300N and 300H and provide continuity between the two previously unconnected zones. This drill hole expands the mineralized footprint of 300N by 55 m to the southwest and 300H by 110 m to the northeast. In addition, the intercepted mineralization occurs along a structural orientation similar to the previously identified four sub-parallel gold-bearing breccia systems of the SC-1 Zone. Mineralization along this axis provides additional pierce points connecting 300H and 300N Zones.
Drilling continues to confirm the higher-grade gold structures within the bulk-tonnage Mineral Resource at Treaty Creek. The upcoming Mineral Resource estimate for Treaty Creek will, in addition to updating the overall Mineral Resource, also provide sensitivity analysis of the tonnes and grade above 2 g/t gold. This analysis will provide Tudor with the ability to assess the potential for a higher-grade underground mine with a smaller footprint to kickstart gold production.
Remaining Drill Hole
The results from the remaining drill hole from the 2025 Exploration Program will be released in the coming weeks.
Table 1: Select Drill Results for Drillhole GS-25-191
|
Hole
|
Collar Coords
|
Dip/
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Copper
|
AuEQ (3)
|
GS-25-191
|
428884 mE
6273677 mN
|
-64/245
|
776.50
|
822.50
|
46.00
|
1.70
|
12.56
|
0.02
|
1.85
|
including
|
782.00
|
790.90
|
8.90
|
4.12
|
16.48
|
0.01
|
4.30
|
and
|
812.10
|
819.50
|
7.40
|
1.91
|
25.06
|
0.01
|
2.17
|
· All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.
|
· HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals.
|
· The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1850/oz, Ag: $21/oz, Cu: $3.75/lb. Calculations used the formula AuEQ = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0100901) + (Cu ppm*0.0001236). All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver.
|
· True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.
Plan Map of Drillhole GS-25-191
Cross Section of Drillhole GS-25-191
Qualified Person
The Qualified Person for the Tudor Gold news release dated Oct. 16, 2025 for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Ken Konkin, P. Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration, Tudor Gold. Ken Konkin has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release. D. Cremonese, P. Eng. Is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources. Technical data presented in today's Teuton news release is consistent with that presented in the Tudor Gold news release of October 16, 2025. As Mr. Cremonese is President and also director of Teuton, he is not independent of the Company.
QA/QC
Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.
About Treaty Creek
Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1984-5. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns an 80% interest). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Mining; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).
The Treaty Creek Project not only contains the Goldstorm Deposit (a large gold-copper porphyry system) it also hosts several other prospective zones of mineralization lying along a north-northeast trending axis following the trace of the Sulphurets thrust fault. This thrust fault is spatially related to all of the porphyry deposits on the neighbouring KSM property (owned by Seabridge Gold) as well as the Treaty Creek property.
About Teuton
Teuton owns interests in more than twenty-three properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received, both in cash and in shares of the optionee companies over the past 9 years, has provided Teuton with substantial income.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Teuton Resources:
"Dino Cremonese"
Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:
Barry Holmes
Director Corporate Development and Communications
Tel. 778-430-5680
Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.
All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
