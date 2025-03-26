Titanium Sands Limited

Terms of Reference for Enviromental Study Provided for Mannar Heavy Mineral Project

Titanium Sands Limited (“TSL”) is pleased to announce the progression of the approval processes for its Mannar Heavy Mineral Project in Sri Lanka, following the release by the CEA of the Terms of Reference for the Mannar Island Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

  • Central Environment Authority (CEA) has provided the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the environmental assessment of the Mannar Heavy Mineral Project following site visits and input from 35 regulatory bodies and government departments
  • The ToR contains the requirements for the environmental studies for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
  • On completion of the EIA, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) will then be in a position to issue an Industrial Mining License (IML) for the Project
  • The ToR outlines environmental, heritage, social and economic requirements necessary for GSMB approval of the IML
  • TSL is focused on delivering economic benefits to the people of Mannar, through job creation and generational wealth, while preserving cultural heritage and protecting the environment

The release of the ToR on 20 March 2025 followed a series of CEA meetings and presentations, culminating in the Scoping Presentation on 22 August 2024 and the Scoping Site Visit on 19 February 2025 by stakeholders in the Project. Submissions made by stakeholders at both the scoping meetings have been included in the ToR which forms the basis of the requirements of the EIA.

TSL’s Managing Director, Dr James Searle said“the release of the ToR is a significant step forward in the regulatory approvals process for this Project. The Project will deliver a high-grade mineral sands operation that will create significant employment opportunities and become a source of wealth for local communities, as well as a significant boost in revenues to the Government of Sri Lanka.

TSL is focused on delivering a low impact environmentally friendly project, with the highest levels of social awareness and inclusion. As heavy minerals have been mined for decades on the Sri Lankan mainland, TSL looks forward to building on the size and quality of the industry making a significant impact to the economic benefits of Sri Lanka”.

Next Steps

ToR

The ToR has been prepared on input from 35 departments and regulatory bodies within Sri Lanka’s Government. TSL’s EIA consultants will be required to address the following as outlined in the ToR:

  • Overview of the proposed project and reasonable alternatives
  • Report on existing environment and surrounds
  • Report on anticipated environmental impacts
  • Prepare an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and monitoring program
  • Assess all aspects of nature and wildlife restrictions
  • Host community consultation and engagement.

The ToR also requires a report on any areas beyond the project site where there is potential for environmental impacts.

Environmental Impact Assessment

The EIA process will commence immediately. The EIA consultants will now be in a position to prepare a draft EIA to address the requirements of the ToR. The EIA will address baseline and impact assessments, mitigation measures and proposed strategies and management plans culminating in an efficient and environmentally successful project. The final EIA submission for GSMB review and approval is expected mid 2025, with support from government agencies and community groups.

As part of the EIA process, community consultation and comment will be undertaken with Mannar communities ensuring any other issues or concerns are addressed in the EIA.

Recent meetings with all of CEA, GSMB and Board of Investment (BoI) in Sri Lanka have led to the understanding that on completion of the EIA, formal IML approval would be granted in a timely manner.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Titanium Sands Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:tslasx stocksresource investingcritical metals investingindustrial metals investing
The Conversation (0)
Talga Group

Talga’s Natural Graphite Mine Awarded EU Strategic Project Status

Battery materials and technology company Talga Group Ltd (“Talga” or “the Company”) (ASX:TLG) is pleased to announce that its natural graphite mine in northern Sweden has been awarded Strategic Project status under the European Commission’s Critical Raw Materials (CRM) Act.

Keep reading...Show less
Small boat full of coins in the ocean.

Navigating Uncertainty: 3 Investment Strategies for Volatile Times

Canadian investors are facing increasing uncertainty, and as theylook to mitigate risk and hedge against inflationary pressures, it's becoming tricky to find the right strategies.

Speaking with the Investing News Network (INN), Stephen Johnston, director at asset management firm Omnigence, explained how Canadians have gotten into this especially precarious position.

“Canada has very stagflationary macro conditions, which historically haven't been good for inflation-adjusted returns for public equities,” he said. Stagflation refers to slow economic growth and high inflation, and Johnston noted that in real, inflation-adjusted terms, GDP per capita is stagnant or even declining right now.

Keep reading...Show less
Peregrine Gold Limited

Agreement Executed with Mark Creasy Over Peninsula Propsect

Peregrine Gold Limited (“Peregrine” or the “Company”) (ASX: PGD) is pleased to announce it has executed an agreement, via its wholly owned subsidiary Pilbara Gold Exploration Pty Ltd, with prominent prospector and major shareholder Mark Creasy. The agreement permits the exploitation of precious metals within three Prospecting Licenses (“SPL”) applied for over the Peninsula prospect E52/3850 (Figure 1) (“Agreement”), located within the Company’s Newman Gold Project (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Comet Ridge Limited

Mahalo JV Participants appoint Jemena to undertake Pipeline FEED

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) is pleased to advise that the Mahalo JV participants (Comet Ridge 57.14% and Santos 42.86%) have executed an agreement with Jemena Queensland Gas Pipeline (1) Pty Ltd and Jemena Queensland Gas Pipeline (2) Pty Ltd (collectively, Jemena) to undertake Front End Engineering Design (FEED) on a new Mahalo Gas Hub Pipeline (MGHP).

Keep reading...Show less
RareX

RareX Discovers High Grade Gallium at Cummins Range

RareX Limited (ASX: REE – RareX, or the Company) is pleased to announce the discovery of high-grade gallium at the Cummins Range carbonatite pipe. The rare earth deposit hosts multiple wide, high-grade intercepts above the Rare and Phos carbonatite dykes. Gallium assays have been identified in the upper 80m of the carbonatite pipe, occurring alongside high-grade rare earths, phosphate, and scandium mineralisation. Deeper gallium has not yet been assayed for.

Keep reading...Show less
Nimy Resources

Nimy Secures Drilling Contractor for Imminent Program at WA Gallium Discovery

Follow-up drilling aimed at establishing a maiden resource, enabling Nimy to capitalise on western demand for this critical metal, which is now subject to Chinese export controls

Nimy Resources (ASX: NIM) is pleased to announce that it is preparing to start the Phase 2 drilling program at its Block 3 gallium discovery in WA after securing Raglan Drilling to conduct the program.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Announces Bought Deal Financing

SCRi Announces Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth Averaging 300% Year on Year

Talga’s Natural Graphite Mine Awarded EU Strategic Project Status

Edjudina Gold Project, WA - Permitting Application to Mine Neta Prospect Lodged

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Announces Bought Deal Financing

Precious Metals Investing

SCRi Announces Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth Averaging 300% Year on Year

gold investing

Edjudina Gold Project, WA - Permitting Application to Mine Neta Prospect Lodged

rare earth metals investing

High-Grade Discoveries Enhance Scale of Pelé Project

Precious Metals Investing

Stunalara Acceptances Pass 90%

Gold Investing

Taranaki VTM Project Delivers Extremely Robust Pre-Feasibility Economics – Full Speed Ahead

Gold Investing

Jordan Roy-Byrne: Gold Stocks in "Sweet Spot," Setting Up for Hot Run

×