Terms of Reference for Enviromental Study Provided for Mannar Heavy Mineral Project

March 25, 2025
Titanium Sands Limited (“TSL”) is pleased to announce the progression of the approval processes for its Mannar Heavy Mineral Project in Sri Lanka, following the release by the CEA of the Terms of Reference for the Mannar Island Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).
- Central Environment Authority (CEA) has provided the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the environmental assessment of the Mannar Heavy Mineral Project following site visits and input from 35 regulatory bodies and government departments
- The ToR contains the requirements for the environmental studies for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
- On completion of the EIA, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) will then be in a position to issue an Industrial Mining License (IML) for the Project
- The ToR outlines environmental, heritage, social and economic requirements necessary for GSMB approval of the IML
- TSL is focused on delivering economic benefits to the people of Mannar, through job creation and generational wealth, while preserving cultural heritage and protecting the environment
The release of the ToR on 20 March 2025 followed a series of CEA meetings and presentations, culminating in the Scoping Presentation on 22 August 2024 and the Scoping Site Visit on 19 February 2025 by stakeholders in the Project. Submissions made by stakeholders at both the scoping meetings have been included in the ToR which forms the basis of the requirements of the EIA.
TSL’s Managing Director, Dr James Searle said“the release of the ToR is a significant step forward in the regulatory approvals process for this Project. The Project will deliver a high-grade mineral sands operation that will create significant employment opportunities and become a source of wealth for local communities, as well as a significant boost in revenues to the Government of Sri Lanka.
TSL is focused on delivering a low impact environmentally friendly project, with the highest levels of social awareness and inclusion. As heavy minerals have been mined for decades on the Sri Lankan mainland, TSL looks forward to building on the size and quality of the industry making a significant impact to the economic benefits of Sri Lanka”.
Next Steps
ToR
The ToR has been prepared on input from 35 departments and regulatory bodies within Sri Lanka’s Government. TSL’s EIA consultants will be required to address the following as outlined in the ToR:
- Overview of the proposed project and reasonable alternatives
- Report on existing environment and surrounds
- Report on anticipated environmental impacts
- Prepare an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and monitoring program
- Assess all aspects of nature and wildlife restrictions
- Host community consultation and engagement.
The ToR also requires a report on any areas beyond the project site where there is potential for environmental impacts.
Environmental Impact Assessment
The EIA process will commence immediately. The EIA consultants will now be in a position to prepare a draft EIA to address the requirements of the ToR. The EIA will address baseline and impact assessments, mitigation measures and proposed strategies and management plans culminating in an efficient and environmentally successful project. The final EIA submission for GSMB review and approval is expected mid 2025, with support from government agencies and community groups.
As part of the EIA process, community consultation and comment will be undertaken with Mannar communities ensuring any other issues or concerns are addressed in the EIA.
Recent meetings with all of CEA, GSMB and Board of Investment (BoI) in Sri Lanka have led to the understanding that on completion of the EIA, formal IML approval would be granted in a timely manner.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Titanium Sands Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The Conversation (0)
4h
Talga’s Natural Graphite Mine Awarded EU Strategic Project Status
Battery materials and technology company Talga Group Ltd (“Talga” or “the Company”) (ASX:TLG) is pleased to announce that its natural graphite mine in northern Sweden has been awarded Strategic Project status under the European Commission’s Critical Raw Materials (CRM) Act.
This landmark recognition underscores the project’s strategic value for Europe to secure its battery materials supply chain and significantly enhances Talga’s pathway to finalising project financing and development.
The CRM Act, enacted to bolster the EU’s autonomy in critical raw materials essential for clean energy technologies, grants Strategic Projects a range of benefits. For Talga, this designation will see a high level of project facilitation being provided to the Company’s mine development plans including:
- Improved access to financing; through a subgroup of the CRM Board coordinating EU and national, private and public financial institutions to support the completion of project financing.
- Enhanced appeal to partners, institutions and customers; strengthening ongoing discussions with debt providers, strategic investors, customers and government backed funding programs.
- Expedited permitting; streamlining approvals and derisking timelines.
Talga Group CEO, Martin Phillips, commented:“The Strategic Project status validates Talga’s natural graphite mine and our vital role in sustainable battery materials. Graphite is critical to the lithium-ion battery industry and an increased EU capacity to extract and produce battery grade graphite is essential for Europe's resilience and competitiveness. We look forward to engaging with new opportunities under the CRMA to deliver Europe’s first fully integrated active anode supply.”
The Vittangi Anode Project aims to produce 19,500 tonnes per annum of Talnode®-C, a natural graphite battery anode material derived from Talga’s 100% owned natural graphite resources in Sweden (ASX:TLG 1 July 2021). Key advantages of the project include a low emission footprint, vertical integration of the mine-to-anode supply chain and a resource base that supports expansion to >100,000tpa (ASX:TLG 7 December 2020). Talga is currently advancing customer offtake agreements and project financing structures towards a Final Investment Decision for the project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
15h
Navigating Uncertainty: 3 Investment Strategies for Volatile Times
Canadian investors are facing increasing uncertainty, and as theylook to mitigate risk and hedge against inflationary pressures, it's becoming tricky to find the right strategies.
Speaking with the Investing News Network (INN), Stephen Johnston, director at asset management firm Omnigence, explained how Canadians have gotten into this especially precarious position.
“Canada has very stagflationary macro conditions, which historically haven't been good for inflation-adjusted returns for public equities,” he said. Stagflation refers to slow economic growth and high inflation, and Johnston noted that in real, inflation-adjusted terms, GDP per capita is stagnant or even declining right now.
In Canada, these conditions began post-pandemic and have been heightening since.
“They've sort of surfaced in the last three years, and I think they're going to be very sticky, they're going to be hard to fix,” Johnston told INN. Added to those conditions is ongoing geopolitical strife with the US as well as China, with both countries levying a wide variety of tariffs on imports of Canadian products, from soy to steel.
“Tariffs are just going to exacerbate Canada's stagflation problem. They're going to weaken the Canadian dollar, drive up inflation and they're of course going to negatively impact the Canadian economy,” Johnston said.
“Those are classic inflationary effects," he added. “And when you layer those on top of what are already stagflationary conditions in the Canadian market, that's not a very promising set of conditions for public equity returns.”
How to invest during stagflation
Canada's GDP contracted by 1.4 percent in 2024, marking the second year in a row where it shrunk by over 1.2 percent. Contributing factors were declining labor productivity, a struggling housing market and trade disruptions.
In 2022 and 2023, nationwide productivity saw six consecutive quarters of decline, which hindered economic growth, while housing affordability challenges persisted, with prices surging far beyond income growth.
Meanwhile, US tariffs implemented this month have further strained exports, contributing to an estimated 2.5 to 3 percent GDP decline. Combined, these factors have weakened the country’s economic momentum.
“In effect, the tariffs are like the straw that broke the camel's back,” Johnston explained.
“Investors were probably willfully ignoring the stagflation risk, with hope it would go away, or dissipate or gradually improve. But I think now the tariffs have just made it unambiguous.”
Amid the widespread volatility, Johnston recommends investors “arm” themselves through a series of questions.
“The average investor in the last 20 years has effectively been long middle-class demand, long growth and short inflation,” he said. This strategy aids portfolio growth if there is no inflation and middle-class demand remains robust; however, that is not the current market landscape.
“They need to start now looking at their portfolio and saying, 'I need to have things in there that generate returns, (that) are effectively short growth and long inflation.' They will flourish in this stagflationary world,” said Johnston.
In a stagflationary environment, Johnston suggests investors ask themselves if their investments are long growth and short inflation, and if the investments rely on robust middle-class demand.
“Because in a stagflation world, the middle class comes under a lot of pressure,” he said.
“During stagflation, you see a big contraction in people who are in the middle cohort of incomes, and you tend to see the very wealthy and very poor grow in size.”
So which investments are short growth, long inflation? Johnston shared three investments that fit within that strategy.
1. Farmland provides greener pastures
“An example of something that is short growth, long inflation is farmland. Farmland is short growth because people don't change their dietary behavior," Johnston said.
"They don't change their (food) consumption during a recession.”
Farmland is also a real, non-depreciating asset that can hedge inflation, as shown by past performance.
“In the 1970s, farmland went up 400 percent during the stagflation," the expert continued.
"It beat inflation by 275 percent in real terms — it outperformed by a long shot, by an order of six or seven times public equities, bonds and commercial real estate."
Canada houses nearly 65 million hectares of farmland and is the fifth largest agricultural exporter globally. The nation is also the top producer of potash, a key ingredient for soil health and crop growth.
2. The long automotive value chain
The electric vehicle (EV) market has been a top investment segment for the last five years as investors look to secure profits up and down the EV supply chain. As outlined by the International Energy Association, one in five cars sold in 2023 was an EV, and the market share for EVs is forecast to grow over the next decade.
In fact, since 2019, EV-related stocks — including automakers, battery manufacturers and battery metals companies — have outpaced broader markets and traditional carmakers. Between 2019 and 2023, these companies saw higher relative returns on investment, with the market capitalization of pure-play EV makers surging from US$100 billion in 2020 to US$1 trillion by the end of 2023, peaking at US$1.6 trillion in 2021.
Battery manufacturers and battery metal companies also experienced significant growth over the same period.
Now, with 100 percent tariffs on Chinese-made EVs and the North American economy in disarray, Johnston suggests looking elsewhere in the automotive value chain for investment opportunities
“The automotive sector is a big area for investment, (it) attracts a lot of capital," he told INN.
"But during stagflation, you don't want to be invested in the auto sector, because you tend to find the demand for cars is stagnant, or even contracts. So you're better off investing in automotive maintenance."
He explained that investing in automotive maintenance can be a strong strategy during stagflationary times, as demand for repairs rises when people keep their cars longer. While maintenance growth aligns with the economy in normal economic conditions, during stagflation it outpaces GDP growth. As vehicle lifespans extend, the need for repairs increases, making the sector resilient even in periods of weak growth and high inflation.
Today, the automotive services and maintenance service sector could benefit from US President Donald Trump’s plans to re-industralize America’s economy, amid threats to shut down Canada’s auto sector. This move could prove disastrous for Ontario and Québec, two provinces that serve as North American manufacturing hubs.
“(The US) is going to pull the automotive sector out of Canada — to the extent that they can — and of course we'll be buying cars from US producers with a weak currency. So the price of cars in Canadian dollar terms will go up. That'll also force out the period of time that people own their existing cars,” he said.
"That's terrible for Canada, but it's good for that particular (maintenance) industry.”
3. Opportunity in mandatory services
The last investment area Johnston suggested is environmental services.
As he explained in conversation with INN, the environmental services sector has shown strong, consistent growth, often outpacing GDP by two to three times over the past 10 to 15 years.
Unlike other industries, the environmental services sector's expansion is being driven by regulatory changes rather than economic conditions, making it highly resilient to recessions and inflation.
“The pricing of these services tends to increase rapidly in inflationary times, because these are non-discretionary services,” he said. “If the regulation is there, you have to comply. You have to buy the services.”
Demand remains steady since businesses must comply with environmental regulations, giving companies in the sector strong pricing power.
Ultimately, as inflation persists, investors may benefit from shifting focus toward industries like farmland, automotive maintenance and environmental services, which thrive in different economic conditions.
25 March
Agreement Executed with Mark Creasy Over Peninsula Propsect
Peregrine Gold Limited (“Peregrine” or the “Company”) (ASX: PGD) is pleased to announce it has executed an agreement, via its wholly owned subsidiary Pilbara Gold Exploration Pty Ltd, with prominent prospector and major shareholder Mark Creasy. The agreement permits the exploitation of precious metals within three Prospecting Licenses (“SPL”) applied for over the Peninsula prospect E52/3850 (Figure 1) (“Agreement”), located within the Company’s Newman Gold Project (Figure 2).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Prominent prospector and major shareholder Mark Creasy applies for several Special Prospecting Licences over Peregrine’s high grade Peninsula Prospect
- Binding agreement executed permitting access to enable the potential extraction of gold material down to 50m vertical depth
- Net proceeds recovered to be split in favour of Peregrine on a 60/40 basis
Figure 1: Map of SPL locations over the Peninsula prospect (E52/3850)
Figure 2: Location of Peninsula prospect within Newman Gold Project
Subject to the grant of the SPL, the Agreement stipulates the exploitation of precious metals can proceed under the following conditions:
- Any expenditures incurred in the process of exploitation are to funded by Mark Creasy and will be deducted from the value of any gold recovered (Net Value);
- The Net Value of any gold recovered (cash or physical form) to be divided 60/40 in favour of Peregrine;
- The SPL cannot be converted to a mining license and may not be advanced beyond 50m vertical depth from surface;
- Commencing from execution, the Agreement has a maximum term of three years and nine months;
- While Mr Creasy is responsible for and managing the SPL, as part of the Agreement, all activities are to be coordinated with Peregrine so that any significant mineralisation identified will be reported to the market in accordance with the Company’s continuous disclosure policy.
Having had a history of demonstrating spectacular shallow gold intercepts (Figures 3-6) (ASX Announcement: 5 August 2022), the Agreement recognises the significant potential of the Peninsula prospect and due to the Agreement being free carried through to gold monetisation, potentially provides the Company a pathway to generating cashflow at a time when the Australian gold price continues to reach all-time highs.
Technical Director of Peregrine Mr. George Merhi commented:
“It’s a pleasure to partner with a supportive shareholder with arguably the best track record for discovery and value creation in Australia on an initiative that will greatly advance our understanding of the geological potential of the Peninsula prospect. We look forward to updating shareholders once the SPL is granted.”
Figure 3: Peninsula Prospect - At surface drill core photo of ‘Hole A’ (ASX Announcement 5 August 2022). To assist with mineralogical and textural studies at the Newman Project, Hole A was not split and assayed for gold (ASX Announcement 12 January 2023)1.
Figure 6: Peninsula Prospect gold vein looking south-east1
Click here for the full ASX Release
25 March
Mahalo JV Participants appoint Jemena to undertake Pipeline FEED
Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) is pleased to advise that the Mahalo JV participants (Comet Ridge 57.14% and Santos 42.86%) have executed an agreement with Jemena Queensland Gas Pipeline (1) Pty Ltd and Jemena Queensland Gas Pipeline (2) Pty Ltd (collectively, Jemena) to undertake Front End Engineering Design (FEED) on a new Mahalo Gas Hub Pipeline (MGHP).
Key points:
- The Mahalo Joint Venture has engaged Jemena to undertake Front End Engineering Design (FEED) on the planned Mahalo Gas Hub Pipeline (MGHP) to connect the Mahalo JV Project to the Queensland Gas Pipeline (QGP) and GLNG Pipeline.
- Jemena is currently funding the Pipeline FEED cost.
- The Pipeline FEED will run in parallel to the Mahalo JV Project Upstream FEED (announced 6 Dec 2024).
- Jemena operates a diverse portfolio of energy assets in northern Australia and Australia’s east coast, including the QGP which runs between Wallumbilla and Gladstone in Queensland.
- Jemena may construct the MGHP on a build own and operate basis following completion of FEED and subject to achieving a final investment decision (FID).
- This is a significant step in Comet Ridge’s plans to develop meaningful gas supply to fill the looming supply gap for gas in Australia’s east coast energy market.
The proposed MGHP will be a DN250 (10 inch) Class 900 pipeline, connecting the planned Mahalo JV compression facilities to the Queensland Gas Pipeline (owned and operated by Jemena) and the GLNG Pipeline. It is proposed, subject to FID, the MGHP will connect the Mahalo JV’s gas fields and processing facilities to the gas market hubs of Gladstone and Wallumbilla in Queensland (see Figure 1).
Jemena may construct the MGHP on a build, own and operate basis once Pipeline FEED is completed and subject to the Mahalo JV Project FID. Jemena is currently funding the cost of the Pipeline FEED which is intended to be rolled into the total pipeline construction cost assuming Jemena proceeds with construction of the MGHP.
Comet Ridge Managing Director, Tor McCaul, said:“Commencing Pipeline FEED is an important milestone for the Mahalo JV Project. All workstreams are now being progressed to enable a final investment decision to be reached at Mahalo, which is well positioned to contribute as a near-term solution to the growing strain on east coast gas markets.
“We are especially pleased to commence this relationship with Jemena, a high-quality pipeline operator in Australia that provides regional synergy to Comet Ridge for the transport of gas to key gas market hubs on the east coast.”
Figure 1: Mahalo Gas Hub assets and proposed path of pipeline corridor connection to existing pipelines and domestic and LNG markets in Queensland
About Jemena and the Pipeline FEED
Jemena owns and operates a diverse portfolio of energy assets across northern Australia and Australia's east coast. With more than $12.4 billion worth of major utility infrastructure, Jemena supplies millions of households and businesses with essential services every day. Jemena has more than a century’s experience and expertise in the utilities sector and a strong portfolio of high-quality distribution and transmission assets, with a focus on opportunities for growth and innovation in its operations.
Click here for the full ASX Release
25 March
RareX Discovers High Grade Gallium at Cummins Range
RareX Limited (ASX: REE – RareX, or the Company) is pleased to announce the discovery of high-grade gallium at the Cummins Range carbonatite pipe. The rare earth deposit hosts multiple wide, high-grade intercepts above the Rare and Phos carbonatite dykes. Gallium assays have been identified in the upper 80m of the carbonatite pipe, occurring alongside high-grade rare earths, phosphate, and scandium mineralisation. Deeper gallium has not yet been assayed for.
Highlights
- Historical drill holes contain values up to 6,826 g/t (0.68%) Ga2O3
- Significant Gallium Intercepts include:
- 99m at 106 g/t Ga2O3, 0.77% TREO and 160 g/t Sc2O3 from 1m
- 60m at 124 g/t Ga2O3, 3% TREO and 372 g/t Sc2O3 from 36m, Incl. 12m at 242 g/t Ga2O3, 6.7% TREO and 638 g/t Sc2O3
- 74m at 123 g/t Ga2O3, 2.4% TREO and 186 g/t Sc2O3 from surface, Incl. 30m at 206 g/t Ga2O3, 4.6% TREO and 310 g/t Sc2O3
- Research suggests these are the highest grade gallium assays reported in Australia
- Only 25% of the historical drilling has been assayed for gallium with none of the RareX drilling assayed for gallium – this discovery immediately elevates Cummins Range to the most advanced gallium deposit in Australia
- Gallium is on the critical mineral list for Europe, America and Australia and, with the growth of electronics, semi-conductors and solar panels, it is anticipated the gallium market will grow significantly from US$2.45B in 2024 to US$21.53B by 20341
- Re-assaying of samples is underway
CEO and Managing Director, James Durrant, commented:“The gallium results are an unexpected boost for the Cummins Range deposit, coming from a deep dive reassessment of the deposit in readiness for the 2025 drilling season on the near-mine anomalies. Gallium is on the critical minerals list of every major economy, including the United States and Australia, yet there are no significant Western producers. China controls 98% of the market and has imposed a comprehensive ban on all gallium exports.
“The Cummins Range deposit has been significantly de-risked through advanced heritage agreements, environmental and infrastructure studies, and mine planning. This ne aspect to Cummins Range immediately escalates this project to the most advanced gallium deposit in Australia. We look forard to conducting further studies to determine ho gallium can be integrated into our rare earth and phosphate development plans.”
Most of the world’s gallium is produced as a byproduct of aluminium and zinc refining. Gallium grades are generally classified as follows: low-grade (30–50 g/t), moderate-grade (50–100 g/t), and high-grade (>100 g/t). Initial assessments have identified a moderately mineralized area of 500m x 500m, with higher grade zones occurring within and near high grade rare earth and scandium mineralization. Notable high-grade intercepts include:
- NRC016 - 99m at 106 g/t Ga2O3, 0.77% TREO and 160 g/t Sc2O3 from 1m to EOH
- NRC058 - 74m at 123 g/t Ga2O3, 2.4% TREO and 186 g/t Sc2O3 from surface, including 30m at 206 g/t Ga2O3, 4.6% TREO and 310 g/t Sc2O3
- NRC037 - 56m at 114 g/t Ga2O3, 1.5% TREO and 263 g/t Sc2O3 from 44m, including 11m at 220 g/t Ga2O3, 3% TREO and 639 g/t Sc2O3
- NRC038 - 60m at 124 g/t Ga2O3, 3% TREO and 372 g/t Sc2O3 from 36m, including 12m at 242 g/t Ga2O3, 6.7% TREO and 638 g/t Sc2O3
- NRC068 - 86m at 105 g/t Ga2O3, 2.8% TREO and 200 g/t Sc2O3 from 14m, including 11m at 210 g/t Ga2O3, 6.6% TREO and 376 g/t Sc2O3
- NRC078 - 37m at 145 g/t Ga2O3, 3.2% TREO and 321 g/t Sc2O3 from 30m, including 10m at 292 g/t Ga2O3, 5% TREO and 500 g/t Sc2O3
Gallium at Cummins Range
Historical regolith RC drilling, conducted between 2007 and 2012 by Navigator Resources and Kimberly Rare Earths were mostly assayed for gallium. A total of 11,487 assays for gallium were completed with 36% of the assays containing >40 g/t Ga2O3.
Significant intersections have been calculated using a cut-off grade of 40 g/t Ga2O3 over 5 metres and are shown in Appendix 1. Figure 1 is a cross section showing significant gallium intercepts that have formed in saprolite on top of the Rare Dyke and below an ancient lake.Figure 1. Section 307340E. Showing gallium intercepts at Cummins Range deposit. Section location is shown in Figure 2 and intersection specifics can be found in Appendix 1
Figure 2. Collar location plan showing carbonatite dykes 100m below surface. Also showing Section (Figure 1) location.
Click here for the full ASX Release
19 March
Nimy Secures Drilling Contractor for Imminent Program at WA Gallium Discovery
Follow-up drilling aimed at establishing a maiden resource, enabling Nimy to capitalise on western demand for this critical metal, which is now subject to Chinese export controls
Nimy Resources (ASX: NIM) is pleased to announce that it is preparing to start the Phase 2 drilling program at its Block 3 gallium discovery in WA after securing Raglan Drilling to conduct the program.
The drilling is aimed at growing the extent of the known mineralisation over a further 400m strike length while also inﬁlling the established mineralised area.
Nimy aims to complete a maiden JORC resource on Block 3 as soon as possible following completion of this program.
The resource will in turn assist the Company with its strategy to advance its collaboration agreement with US minerals specialist M2i Global.
The drilling will be funded by the proceeds of Nimy’s recently-completed share placement (see ASX release dated February 26, 2025).
M2i specialises in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the US Government and US free trade partners.
Samples from the upcoming drilling will be used for metallurgical test work, including technical studies to test gallium extraction methods.
Nimy Managing Director Luke Hampson said:
"Block 3 is clearly a signiﬁcant high-grade discovery with mineralisation already outlined over a substantial area.
“We have tested only a small portion of the highly prospective strike length, which gives us every reason to believe we stand to grow the size of the discovery.
“Gallium is a critical metal used in many cutting-edge technologies, including top- level military applications.
“Given that China supplies virtually all the world’s gallium and recently imposed restrictions on it, there is a huge opportunity for Nimy to play a role as a provider to the western world”.
Why the focus on Gallium?:
- Nimy Resources has, to our knowledge the highest grade non-aligned gallium project in the Western World;
- China has for the foreseeable future stopped the export of gallium to the US;
- Nimy is working with US minerals specialist M2i Global with the objective of providing a sustainable supply of gallium to the US government and Defense Industrial Base in support of the Department of Defense;
- Gallium has a rapidly evolving focus on the world stage, with exponential growth in the usage of: Semiconductors; 5G Technology; Power Charging; Green Technologies; Telecommunications; Medical Uses; Radar and Military Applications
- US and European Defence company stock prices have risen sharply amid growing calls for Europe to re-build its military capability;
- The US governments strategy to slash spending on Ukraine's defence has led European Governments to prepare for big increases in military spending;
- Estimates of the coming military spending boom extend into hundreds of billions of dollars;
- Europe will need to secure substantial supplies of critical metals in markets currently controlled by China;
- Australian gallium could be expected to be in strong demand as European military expenditure grows;
- Gallium prices are expected to follow demand with some projections for compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3% (*Source: researchandmarkets.com - Gallium Global Market Report 2024 – January 2024).
Figure 1: Total Projected Gallium market size (in USD Billion)*source: researchandmarkets.com (Gallium Global Market Report 2024 - January 2024)
Table 1: Total World Production 2024source: https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2025/mcs2025-...
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nimy Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
