TDG Gold Corp has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 1,075,000 units at a price of C$0.50 per NFT Unit and 1,993,182 flow-through units at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$1,633,750 . The first tranche closed on December 16, 2021, bringing the total of tranche one and two to 1,716,000 NFT Units and 5,327,182 FT Units for gross proceeds of ...

TDG:CA