European Lithium Limited

Tanbreez High Grade ~ 0.44% TREO from Deep Diamond Drill Results Including 103ppm Gallium Oxide

European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to publish for the first time, historical deep diamond drill holes DDH 7-14 drilled in 2007, and DX-01 drilled in 2010 from the Tanbreez Project in Greenland.

Highlights - Diamond Drill Hole Historical Results

Drill hole DX-01 was successfully drilled vertically to 338m from surface and intersected high - grade rare earths and oxides averaging:

  • 4209.22ppm (0.42% TREO) (“including averaged heavy rare HREO of 24.45%”),
  • 2.45% ZrO2 “zircon oxide” cut off at 0.5%,
  • 73ppm Ta2O5 “tantalum pentoxide”,
  • 1174.06ppm Nb2O5 “niobium pentoxide”,
  • 266.45ppm HfO2 “hafnium oxide”,
  • 103.03ppm Ga2O3 “gallium oxide”,
  • Mineralisation average from surface to 338m downhole.

Diamond Drill hole Drilled DX-01 was drilled to 338m depth within the Hill Zone 22MT @ 0.38% REE Maiden Mineral Resource (13 March 2025 ASX Announcement 45MT @ 0.38% TREO).

Drill hole D7-14 was successfully angle drilled at 15⁰ east to 243m from surface and intersected high-grade rare earths mineralisation averaging:

  • 4437.54ppm (0.44% TREO) (“including averaged heavy rare HREO of 28%”),
  • 1.78% ZrO2 “zircon oxide” cut off at 0.5%,
  • 83ppm Ta2O5 “tantalum pentoxide”,
  • 1496ppm Nb2O5 “niobium pentoxide”,
  • 351ppm HfO2 “hafnium oxide”,
  • Ga2O3 “gallium oxide” was not assayed,
  • Mineralisation average from surface to 243m downhole.

See drill hole collars Figure 1 and assay reports Appendix 1, 2 and 3.

European Lithium currently holds a 7.5% direct interest in the Tanbreez Project. By way of background, European Lithium first acquired a 5% interest in Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S (Tanbreez) on 3 October 2022 and acquired a further 2.5% interest in Tanbreez on 6 February 2023 from the privately owned Australian company Rimbal Pty Ltd (Rimbal). At this time, the investment of 7.5% in Tanbreez was not considered material to the Company and as such the historical drill hole data and results was not disclosed at the time of acquiring an interest in Tanbreez. In June 2024, Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) entered into the Heads of Agreement with Rimbal to acquire up to 92.5% in Tanbreez and have completed the initial investment and stage 1 interest to hold a 42.0% interest in Tanbreez. As of the date of this announcement, European Lithium and CMC hold a combined interest of 49.5% in Tanbreez. European Lithium is CMC’s largest shareholder and as such now considers the Tanbreez Project to be material and as a result is announcing historical data and information in this announcement.

The Company recently announced its Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Tanbreez Project of 45MT containing 0.38% TREO including 27% contained HREO plus rare metal oxides (see ASX Announcement 13 March 2025).

The Company is awaiting assay results from the September-November 2024 confirmation drilling program comprised of sixteen holes, with the first hole A1-24 reported January 2025, and will publish the remaining 15 diamond drill hole assay results when they become available.

The drilling results from A1-24 drilled 2024 (ASX Announcement 20 January 2025) confirmed a significant 40m deep intersection from outcropping surface mineralisation of high-grade rare-earth oxide averaging:

  • 4,722.51ppm (0.47%TREO) (including 26.96% averaged heavy rare earth (” HREO”),
  • 1.82% ZrO2 “zircon oxide”,
  • 130.92ppm Ta2O “tantalum pentoxide”,
  • 1852.22ppm Nb2O5 “niobium pentoxide”,
  • 393.68ppm HfO2 “hafnium oxide”,
  • 101.67ppm Ga2O3 “gallium oxide”.

The assay results from historical deep diamond drill holes DX-01 and D07-14 (that were drilled by Rimbal P/L in May 2007 and 2010) confirm similar average grades to drill hole A1-24

Commenting on the assay results, Tony Sage, Executive Chairman of the Company, said:

”It’s exciting to report on the outstanding assay results from historical deep drilling which may confirm high-grade, high tonnage potential that extends a lot deeper than was originally expected for the Tanbreez Project”

“After recently announcing the MRE of ~45MT of REE’S @ 0.38% and other rare earth metals, the highly experienced team we have recently assembled, is moving quickly to measure the true potential of the Tanbreez Project that is also gaining significant interest from Western Governments.

“The team is now working through more of the historical data (which contains over 400 holes and 3cc,000 samples) of which most have never been made public. Some of this data is over 22 years old, so by using modern technology to decipher the $45 million of expenditure spent by Greg Barnes, it will add significant value to Tanbreez Project’s long term success”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EUR:AU
European Lithium
European Lithium

European Lithium


Developing the Advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Deposit in Austria

European Lithium Limited

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate 45MT Tanbreez Rare Earth Project Greenland

European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 45MT at 0.4% REO from the Tanbreez Project in Greenland, (see Table 1).

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium
×