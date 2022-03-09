Life Science News Investing News
Revelations that Johnson & Johnson paid scientific researchers to conduct unethical and inhumane experiments on prisoners in the 1960s are shedding new light on what the company knew about cancer risks from its talc-based products like the iconic Johnson's Baby Powder, just as the company is moving to shut down jury trials in a controversial bankruptcy gambit. Details about experiments paid for by J&J at Holmesburg ...

Revelations that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) paid scientific researchers to conduct unethical and inhumane experiments on prisoners in the 1960s are shedding new light on what the company knew about cancer risks from its talc-based products like the iconic Johnson's Baby Powder, just as the company is moving to shut down jury trials in a controversial bankruptcy gambit.

Details about experiments paid for by J&J at Holmesburg Prison in Pennsylvania in the 1960s are coming to light only because cancer victims have been allowed to seek justice through their Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial, says trial lawyer Majed Nachawati , founder of Dallas -based Fears Nachawati. Future trials are in jeopardy now that J&J has initiated a controversial bankruptcy in which tens of thousands of cancer lawsuits have been transferred to a shell company that has since declared bankruptcy.

Mr. Nachawati's law firm represents numerous women who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer after years of using Johnson's Baby Powder and other talc products produced by the company. He called on lawmakers to write legislation that would close the loophole that allows profitable companies to shed their legal liabilities in bankruptcy.

"Every cancer victim has a right to have their case heard by a jury," he says. "The idea that bankruptcy laws were passed to allow a Fortune 20 company to shed its liability through bankruptcy when that company is not in financial distress is concerning and renders toothless the right to a trial by jury. Americans should call on all lawmakers to prohibit the reprehensible conduct that Johnson & Johnson and its shell companies have implemented by filing bankruptcy."

Revelations reported by Bloomberg News show that J&J funded research in which primarily African-American inmates were injected with talc or asbestos to study their bodies' reactions. The reports indicate that J&J was aware of the health risks of its talc products for decades but has never placed a warning label on those products

"The world needs to know, and litigation is the only way that this information is coming out," Mr. Nachawati says.

Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals in mass-tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. One of the largest and most diverse products liability law firms in the nation, Fears Nachawati was ranked No. 1 nationally in products liability filings in federal court over the past three years, according to Lex Machina. For more information visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com .

Contact:
Robert Tharp
214-420-6011
robert@androvett.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talc-cancer-lawsuits-play-critical-role-in-exposing-johnson--johnsons-unethical-experiments-on-prisoners-301499229.html

SOURCE Fears Nachawati Law Firm

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & Johnson JNJ Medical Device Investing
JNJ

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less

XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:BOSS

YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America.

Keep reading... Show less

Aduro Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer under Janssen Strategic Partnership

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced the recent initiation of a Phase 1b study of ADU-214 (JNJ-64041757) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced lung cancer. ADU-214 is an immunotherapy based on Aduro’s live, attenuated double-deleted Listeria (LADD) technology platform in development for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), Aduro’s license partner for ADU-214, is conducting the global trial.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less

Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 3, 2016


April 26, 2016 08:30 ET
 | Source:Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2016 on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 74086869.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase IIb development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD), respectively; MIN-117, in Phase IIa development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

 

Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic announces contract with Vizient for Touch Surgery Enterprise

The first AI-powered video management and analytics platform for the OR, Touch Surgery Enterprise gives surgical teams easy access to procedural videos and insights

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has entered into a contract with Vizient, a leading healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S., to add Touch Surgery™ Enterprise to Vizient's offerings, which serve more than half the nation's healthcare providers.

Keep reading... Show less

Viemed Healthcare Announces Share Repurchase Program

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the " Company " or " Viemed ") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation's largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, today reported that its Board of Directors has authorized and approved a share repurchase program on Nasdaq.

Under the share repurchase program, Viemed may repurchase up to 1,984,014 common shares of the Company (the ‎‎" Common Shares ") from time to time in accordance with applicable securities laws, ‎representing approximately 5% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares as of March ‎4‎, 2022.‎

Keep reading... Show less

Viemed Healthcare Announces 2021 Financial Results

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX: VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation's largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, today reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic continuous glucose monitoring to be reimbursed for eligible people living with type 1 diabetes in Ontario

New government program enables access to integrated hybrid closed loop technology for
eligible residents

 Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, applauds the Ontario government's announcement of a comprehensive reimbursement program for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for eligible residents living with type 1 diabetes (T1D). CGM devices provide critical information on glucose levels to help with the management of diabetes. Medtronic fully supports this investment in the health of Ontarians living with diabetes, enabling access to innovative diabetes management technology to help improve control of this very challenging chronic disease.

Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic announces cash dividend for fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 approved the fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.63 per ordinary share, representing an 8.6 percent increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2021 . Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 44 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on April 22, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2022 .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Keep reading... Show less
Bloom Health Partners Completes Fiscal Q1 2022 with $5.8M in Revenue and Maintains Guidance for Full Fiscal Year

Bloom Health Partners Completes Fiscal Q1 2022 with $5.8M in Revenue and Maintains Guidance for Full Fiscal Year

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces Q1 Fiscal 2022 revenues of C$5.8M for the period ended December 31st, 2021.

Bloom completed Fiscal Q1 2022 with revenue of C$5.8M and C$5.1M in cash. The Company completed this quarter with a loss from operations of C$1M, which is largely attributed to an investment in expansion and a lower revenue quarter due to cyclical factors. The full report and financial statements are available under the profile for the Company on www.sedar.com.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×